Blossom Hill Red Wine 75Cl

Drinkable
A good all round red wine. Great on it's own or with a meat dish. Habe bought this wine the last 3 years.
A good all rounder
A wine that is good with a meal or to drink with out.
Excellent every day wine
A favourite wine, smooth and very pleasant. I enjoy this more than many more expensive wines - nice enough to drink on its own and goes with most meals. Very good value for a smooth and tasty wine.
Blossom Hill Californian Red 75cl
This wine is soft and full of flavour - very drinkable. It is also a very reasonable price
Pleasantly surprised.
A lovely fruity wine most enjoyable. Would recomend to this wine.
A Smooth Operator
This wine is very smooth and full of berry flavours. We really enjoyed it, both with food or on its .own and didn't last long as it was very moreish! I would certainly order it again
A Great Staple
This wine has been my everyday choice for 20+ years. I load up every time the 25% discount offer is notified, thus never pay more than ~ £3.75 at today's shelf price of £4.99. The wine is smooth, mellow, easy to drink, easy on the stomach, and with a good ABV. My 98+ year old mother has had a glass every day for the last 7305 days. I wouldn't personally claim any positive health properties from drinking any alcohol, but she certainly would, and it's best not to argue with her on that score, believe me! For special occasions, I buy Chateauneuf du Pape and Chablis, when on offer, and this is made affordable by the savings made throughout the year on this excellent daily staple. Keep it up, Tesco.
this wine is a very easy to drink red.
Smooth and light easy drinking red goes with any dishes or just on its own.
This wine is consistently good
As a regular drinker of the Blossom Hill red - soft and fruity, I can recommend this wine. It is consistently good and great value for money.
My All Time Favourite !
With an extra 25% off this was a steal at £3.74 a bottle so just had to order 4 cases. As my all time everyday wine favourite it never fails to please. Trouble is it is it's too easy to drink so moderation is the watchword!