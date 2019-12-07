By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Blossom Hill Red Wine 75Cl

4.5(39)Write a review
Blossom Hill Red Wine 75Cl
£ 5.00
£5.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Red Californian Wine
  • Expertly blended from the juiciest grapes of California's sun-drenched vineyards. This soft, mellow red is bursting with berry flavours, delivering a smooth, fruity finish. Perfect for sharing on any occasion.
  • Wine of California, USA
  • Soft & fruity
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • The wine is soft and mellow with berry fruit aromas and a smooth easy finish. Goes well with a wide variety of red meat and poultry dishes, and would also make a good match for cheesy mushroom crêpes or a vegetable casserole

Region of Origin

California

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

9

ABV

12% vol

Producer

Treasury Wine Estates

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Marty Spate

Country

United States

Alcohol Type

Wine

Taste Category

B

Grape Variety

Ruby Cabernet, Carignan, Barbera

Vinification Details

  • Fermented on skins at 85F

History

  • Blossom Hill was created only 30 years ago, and has become the darling of the wine drinking public, with its distinctive floral label, and easy-drinking, fruity styles.

Regional Information

  • This wine is produced in California, USA.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 1 year of purchase.

Produce of

Wine of USA

Recycling info

Bottle. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • DOI S.p.A.,
  • IT-CN5680,
  • S.Vittoria d'Alba,
  • Italy.

Importer address

  • Treasury Wine Estates EMEA Limited,
  • Regal House,
  • 70 London Road,
  • Twickenham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW1 3QS.

Return to

  • Treasury Wine Estates EMEA Limited,
  • Regal House,
  • 70 London Road,
  • Twickenham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW1 3QS.
  • blossomhill.com
  • Great Britain Consumer Careline 0845 6014558

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

39 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Drinkable

4 stars

A good all round red wine. Great on it's own or with a meat dish. Habe bought this wine the last 3 years.

A good all rounder

5 stars

A wine that is good with a meal or to drink with out.

Excellent every day wine

5 stars

A favourite wine, smooth and very pleasant. I enjoy this more than many more expensive wines - nice enough to drink on its own and goes with most meals. Very good value for a smooth and tasty wine.

Blossom Hill Californian Red 75cl

5 stars

This wine is soft and full of flavour - very drinkable. It is also a very reasonable price

Pleasantly surprised.

5 stars

A lovely fruity wine most enjoyable. Would recomend to this wine.

A Smooth Operator

4 stars

This wine is very smooth and full of berry flavours. We really enjoyed it, both with food or on its .own and didn't last long as it was very moreish! I would certainly order it again

A Great Staple

5 stars

This wine has been my everyday choice for 20+ years. I load up every time the 25% discount offer is notified, thus never pay more than ~ £3.75 at today's shelf price of £4.99. The wine is smooth, mellow, easy to drink, easy on the stomach, and with a good ABV. My 98+ year old mother has had a glass every day for the last 7305 days. I wouldn't personally claim any positive health properties from drinking any alcohol, but she certainly would, and it's best not to argue with her on that score, believe me! For special occasions, I buy Chateauneuf du Pape and Chablis, when on offer, and this is made affordable by the savings made throughout the year on this excellent daily staple. Keep it up, Tesco.

this wine is a very easy to drink red.

4 stars

Smooth and light easy drinking red goes with any dishes or just on its own.

This wine is consistently good

5 stars

As a regular drinker of the Blossom Hill red - soft and fruity, I can recommend this wine. It is consistently good and great value for money.

My All Time Favourite !

5 stars

With an extra 25% off this was a steal at £3.74 a bottle so just had to order 4 cases. As my all time everyday wine favourite it never fails to please. Trouble is it is it's too easy to drink so moderation is the watchword!

1-10 of 39 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Blossom Hill White Wine 75Cl

£ 5.00
£5.00/75cl

Blossom Hill White Zinfandel 75Cl

£ 5.00
£5.00/75cl

Offer

Blossom Hill Rose 75Cl

£ 5.00
£5.00/75cl

Isla Negra Merlot 75Cl

£ 5.00
£5.00/75cl

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here