Hardys Varietal Range Shiraz 75Cl

Hardys Varietal Range Shiraz 75Cl
£ 6.00
£6.00/75cl

Product Description

  • Shiraz - Red Australian Wine
  • For energy information visit: www.accolade-wines.com/calories
  • We created the Varietal Range to share the experience and diversity of wine in an uncomplicated way for everyone to enjoy. The wines for this range are fruity and easy drinking and display true varietal character.
  • A well-rounded Shiraz with flavours of sweet ripe plum and red berries that are complemented by subtle spice on the finish - great with Italian inspired dishes.
  • Wine of South Eastern Australia
  • Bold and spicy
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites, Egg, Milk

Tasting Notes

  • A well-rounded Shiraz with flavours of sweet ripe plum and red berries that are complemented by subtle spice on the finish

Region of Origin

South Eastern Australia

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

9.8

ABV

13% vol

Producer

Accolade Wines

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Viki Wade

Country

Australia

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Shiraz/Syrah

Vinification Details

  • Hardys VR Shiraz was crafted from select Shiraz parcels from South Eastern Australia in order to achieve a style rich in body and flavour. Harvested at cooler temperatures in order to retain freshness of flavour

History

  • Hardys VR stands ford uncomplicated wines displaying true varietal character and perfect for everyday enjoyment

Regional Information

  • South Eastern Australia

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year

Produce of

Wine of Australia

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • Thomas Hardy & Sons,
  • Reynell Road,
  • Reynella,
  • S.A 5161.
  • Bottled by:

Importer address

  • Accolade Wines Ltd.,
  • Weybridge,
  • KT13 8TB,
  • UK.
  • At:
  • BS11 9FG,

Return to

  • Accolade Wines Ltd.,
  • Weybridge,
  • KT13 8TB,
  • UK.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

750ml ℮

