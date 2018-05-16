Hardys Varietal Range Shiraz 75Cl

Product Description
- Shiraz - Red Australian Wine
- We created the Varietal Range to share the experience and diversity of wine in an uncomplicated way for everyone to enjoy. The wines for this range are fruity and easy drinking and display true varietal character.
- A well-rounded Shiraz with flavours of sweet ripe plum and red berries that are complemented by subtle spice on the finish - great with Italian inspired dishes.
- Wine of South Eastern Australia
- Bold and spicy
- Pack size: 75cl
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites, Egg, Milk
Tasting Notes
Region of Origin
South Eastern Australia
Wine Colour
Red
Alcohol Units
9.8
ABV
13% vol
Producer
Accolade Wines
Type of Closure
Screwcap
Wine Maker
Viki Wade
Country
Australia
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Shiraz/Syrah
Vinification Details
- Hardys VR Shiraz was crafted from select Shiraz parcels from South Eastern Australia in order to achieve a style rich in body and flavour. Harvested at cooler temperatures in order to retain freshness of flavour
History
- Hardys VR stands ford uncomplicated wines displaying true varietal character and perfect for everyday enjoyment
Regional Information
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year
Produce of
Wine of Australia
Name and address
- Produced by:
- Thomas Hardy & Sons,
- Reynell Road,
- Reynella,
- S.A 5161.
- Bottled by:
Importer address
- Accolade Wines Ltd.,
- Weybridge,
- KT13 8TB,
- UK.
- At:
- BS11 9FG,
Return to
- Accolade Wines Ltd.,
- Weybridge,
- KT13 8TB,
- UK.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
750ml ℮
