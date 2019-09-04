Trivento Private Reserve Malbec 75Cl

Very moreish Malbec!
Lovely smooth malbec, bursting with berry flavours.
An enjoyable glass
A full bodied, Jammy flavour with a lightly spiced finish. even more delicious drank with a juicy Sirloin. Great value for money would definately reccommend.
A solid Malbec but not premier league.
Average at best - better when left to breathe. A quirky grape but not in the premier league.
Trivento,Malbec
This is one of the smoothest wines I have tasted in along while , it was bought by my wife as a treat , and a treat it was . This would easily compare with more expensive wines . You can taste the fruit coming through and at 14% it is great value. Enjoy.