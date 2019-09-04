By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Trivento Private Reserve Malbec 75Cl

Product Description

  • Malbec - Red Argentinian Wine
  • Awards won on 2018 vintage: IWSC Silver & IWC Silver Winner
  • Trivento Private Reserve sources from the finest Malbec grown at the Andes foothills. Cherries and raspberries combined with an oak-aged elegance, embodies this complex Malbec from Mendoza's privileged traditional vineyards.
  • Wine of Mendoza, Argentina
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Region of Origin

Mendoza

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

10.5

ABV

14% vol

Producer

Trivento

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

German Di Cesare

Country

Argentina

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Malbec

Vinification Details

  • Grapes are destemmed and crushed. They go through 100% cold maceration 48 hours before fermentation. The grapes go through 16 days of fermentation in stainless steel tanks followed by further maceration and then natural malolactic fermentation. 40% of the wine is then aged for 8 months in French Oak barrels while the other 60% sits for 6 months in stainless steel tanks. After blending the wine is then further aged for 5 months in bottle.

History

  • Founded in 1996 by Vina Concha Y Toro, Trivento Bodegas y Vinedos produces brand-name wines under their own label. The company has created an ample portfolio of wines distinguished for preserving the character of the Mendozan terroir. These wines have received numerous recognitions at international contests and in wine industry publications.

Regional Information

  • The Mendoza Province is one of Argentina's most important wine regions, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the country's entire wine production. Located in the eastern foothills of the Andes, in the shadow of Mount Aconcagua, vineyards are planted at the some of the highest altitudes in the world with the average site located 1,970-3,610 feet (600-1,100 meters) above sea level.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine can be drunk now but will further improve if carefully stored for up to 5 years

Produce of

Wine of Argentina

Name and address

  • Produced and bottled by:
  • Trivento Bodegas Y Viñedos S.A.,
  • N° B-72110,
  • Mendoza,
  • Argentina.

Importer address

  • CYT UK,
  • OX33 1ER,
  • UK.

Return to

  • CYT UK,
  • OX33 1ER,
  • UK.
  • www.trivento.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Very moreish Malbec!

5 stars

Lovely smooth malbec, bursting with berry flavours.

An enjoyable glass

4 stars

A full bodied, Jammy flavour with a lightly spiced finish. even more delicious drank with a juicy Sirloin. Great value for money would definately reccommend.

A solid Malbec but not premier league.

3 stars

Average at best - better when left to breathe. A quirky grape but not in the premier league.

Trivento,Malbec

4 stars

This is one of the smoothest wines I have tasted in along while , it was bought by my wife as a treat , and a treat it was . This would easily compare with more expensive wines . You can taste the fruit coming through and at 14% it is great value. Enjoy.

