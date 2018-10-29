By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Casillero Del Diablo Cabernet Sauvignon 75Cl

4.5(49)Write a review
£ 8.00
£8.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Cabernet Sauvignon - Red Chilean Wine
  • Winemaker's Notes
  • A smooth, full-bodied Cabernet Sauvignon with cassis and black cherry flavours, complemented by hints of coffee and dark chocolate.
  • "More than 100 years ago, Don Melchor de Concha y Toro reserved for himself an exclusive batch of his best wines. To keep strangers away from his private reserve, he spread the rumor that the Devil lived in that place. Hence the name: Casillero Del Diablo, The Devil's Cellar".
  • Wine of Chile
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contain Sulphites

Tasting Notes

Region of Origin

<Not Relevant>

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

10.1

ABV

13.7% vol

Producer

Concha y Toro

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Marcelo Papa

Country

Chile

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Cabernet Sauvignon

Vinification Details

  • Each Casillero del Diablo wine is the result of carefully selected grapes grown in some of Chile's most award-winning winemaking regions, from the Limari Valley in the North to the Maule Valley in the South. The unique characteristics of each of our vineyards are reflected within the flavours and aromas of each bottle. This range of wines brings to you the best that Chile has to offer.

History

  • The story behind one of Chile's most famous wines began more than 120 years ago. Don Melchor, founder of Concha y Toro, stored batches of his best wines in an underground cellar. When he noticed that bottles had been stolen, he spread a rumour amongst the locals that a devil lived in his cellar. Hence the name of Casillero del Diablo, the devil's cellar. Since 2008, Diablo wines have received more than 80 awards from internationally recognised competitions, including 8 Gold medals and 18 Silver medals.

Regional Information

  • Crafted using grapes from Chile's Valle Central. Warm days followed by cooler nights provide near-perfect growing conditions, resulting in rich, smooth fruity flavours. www.chileanlegend.com

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 3 years

Produce of

Produced and bottle in Chile

Preparation and Usage

  • Food Match
  • Great choice to match with red meats, herby dishes or mature cheeses

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced and bottled by:
  • Viña Concha y Toro S.A.,
  • Nueva Tajamar 481,
  • Torre Norte Piso 15,
  • Santiago.

Importer address

  • Concha y Toro UK Ltd.,
  • Oxfordshire,
  • England,
  • OX33 1ER,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Concha y Toro UK Ltd.,
  • Oxfordshire,
  • England,
  • OX33 1ER,
  • U.K.
  • www.casillerodeldiablo.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl

49 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Handy Wine Rack Staple

4 stars

Very drinkable for the price. It is a handy wine rack staple, good for drinking on its own or with food. If you're looking for a wine of Grand Cru Classe level, then look elsewhere, but as an easy drinking, good red, you can't do much better.

Lovely wine

5 stars

I love this wine, it is so easy to put with anything and have on its own

Not up to scratch

2 stars

I agree with JimboJ. This wine used to be a rich, full-bodied and fruity number. The 2016 bottles I had were thin, acidic, and sub-standard for the price. The Carmenere was much better.

good value

5 stars

delicious not too dry white wine which goes so well with delicate fish dishes my only quibble is that the bottles do not stack well on top of each other horizontally

Good value

5 stars

Very pleased with this box of wine. We are gradually working our way through them.

This red is good 7 1/2 out 10 rating

4 stars

Perfect for parties. Ours was a sit down 21st and everyone liked it. It's not easy to find a red under £10 that will also suit experienced pallets!

Not as good as it used to be.

2 stars

This used to be a very fine everyday wine but I have been disappointed in the more recent vintages. Not the same level of fruit and a rather sour aftertaste. Would not be rushing back for more.

Smooth and very good with food.

5 stars

I love this wine, it's very smooth to drink and goes with any type of food.

Favourite Wine

5 stars

This wine is very moreish. Full bodied and very easy on the palette. I'm not a great red meat eater but this goes well with lasagne. Thoroughly recommend it.

A steady Eddie in the wine range

5 stars

A smooth flavoursome fruity wine that can be relied upon for its consistent quality. Having visited Casillero del Diablo vineyards in Chile I have seen this wine processed from vineyard grape to cask so I am aware of the effort and care that goes into producing their crafted wines. You cannot buy this wine locally for less than £8 in Chile. As a keen wine consumer this is one of my weekly favourites.

1-10 of 49 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

