Casillero Del Diablo Cabernet Sauvignon 75Cl

Handy Wine Rack Staple
Very drinkable for the price. It is a handy wine rack staple, good for drinking on its own or with food. If you're looking for a wine of Grand Cru Classe level, then look elsewhere, but as an easy drinking, good red, you can't do much better.
Lovely wine
I love this wine, it is so easy to put with anything and have on its own
Not up to scratch
I agree with JimboJ. This wine used to be a rich, full-bodied and fruity number. The 2016 bottles I had were thin, acidic, and sub-standard for the price. The Carmenere was much better.
good value
delicious not too dry white wine which goes so well with delicate fish dishes my only quibble is that the bottles do not stack well on top of each other horizontally
Good value
Very pleased with this box of wine. We are gradually working our way through them.
This red is good 7 1/2 out 10 rating
Perfect for parties. Ours was a sit down 21st and everyone liked it. It's not easy to find a red under £10 that will also suit experienced pallets!
Not as good as it used to be.
This used to be a very fine everyday wine but I have been disappointed in the more recent vintages. Not the same level of fruit and a rather sour aftertaste. Would not be rushing back for more.
Smooth and very good with food.
I love this wine, it's very smooth to drink and goes with any type of food.
Favourite Wine
This wine is very moreish. Full bodied and very easy on the palette. I'm not a great red meat eater but this goes well with lasagne. Thoroughly recommend it.
A steady Eddie in the wine range
A smooth flavoursome fruity wine that can be relied upon for its consistent quality. Having visited Casillero del Diablo vineyards in Chile I have seen this wine processed from vineyard grape to cask so I am aware of the effort and care that goes into producing their crafted wines. You cannot buy this wine locally for less than £8 in Chile. As a keen wine consumer this is one of my weekly favourites.