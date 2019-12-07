Trivento Reserve Malbec 75Cl

A beautiful wine, lovely with cheese. Nom nom. (2
A beautiful wine, lovely with cheese. Nom nom. (2017) version.
Top draw!
Too good. I had to buy another. Flawless and a MUST!!!
Bad taste, maybe a bad unit.
Bad taste, maybe a bad unit.
I dont usually buy wine but this one is very nice.
I dont usually buy wine but this one is very nice.
Perfect with Steak well priced
A really lovely wine ! perfect with my steak dinner, impressed with the quality at this price
Horrible! I got a refund! Taste of earth and mud c
Horrible! I got a refund! Taste of earth and mud could not drink it.
Worst wine I have ever bought -I would like a refu
Worst wine I have ever bought -I would like a refund!
Delicious
Very good quality, fantastic body, smooth and enjoyable, on its own or with food
A good value example of one of our favourite red w
Always enjoy a malbec, often the red of choice in our family. This Trivento is excellent value, particularly when it is on offer. Will accompany any red meats, lovely with cheese, or can even be drunk on its own. Many is the time we have opened it to enjoy a glass each, and finished the bottle!
Steady as usual
I always find this wine pretty steady and have bought it on and off for some time now. Full bodied, fruity and easy to drink. I find it really good with spicy food but equally good just on its own. It has not dissapointed so far, if it's on special grab a case , you won't go wrong.