Trivento Reserve Malbec 75Cl

Product Description

  • Malbec - Red Argentinian Wine
  • Awards won on 2018 vintage: IWSC Silver & The Drinks Business Silver
  • A bright crimson red whose plum and raspberry aromas mingle elegantly with vanilla notes from the 6 months aged in French oak barrels. Well balanced, with sweet tannins and a velvety finish, Trivento Reserve Malbec is ideal with meats and tomato dishes.
  • The name Trivento comes from three winds; Polar, Zonda and Sudestada. It is these winds that make Mendoza such a distinctive and successful wine growing region.
  • Wine of Mendoza, Argentina
  • 2017 Outstanding Vintage - Trivento Red Wines
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Region of Origin

Mendoza

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

10.5

ABV

14% vol

Producer

Trivento Bodegas y Vinedos

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Maximilliano Ortiz

Country

Argentina

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Malbec

Vinification Details

  • The grapes were de-stemmed and crushed, before being macerated. Then grapes were fermented for 15 days in stainless steel tanks at 25-29ºC. The wine was then aged for 6 months in American Oak barrels and 5 months in the bottle.

History

  • Founded in 1996 by Vina Concha Y Toro, Trivento Bodegas y Vinedos produces brand-name wines under their own label. The company has created an ample portfolio of wines distinguished for preserving the character of the Mendozan terroir. These wines have received numerous recognitions at international contests and in wine industry publications. In their short trajectory, Trivento has become the most diversely distributed Argentine wine brand in the world positioning the positioning the company among the preeminent Argentine exporters.

Regional Information

  • The Mendoza Province is one of Argentina's most important wine regions, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the country's entire wine production. Located in the eastern foothills of the Andes, in the shadow of Mount Aconcagua, vineyards are planted at the some of the highest altitudes in the world with the average site located 1,970-3,610 feet (600-1,100 meters) above sea level. The principal wine producing areas fall into two main departments-Maipú and Luján which includes Argentina's first delineated appellation established in 1993 in Luján de Cuyo. Situated in the upper Mendoza valley, where the river is half-way through its journey from the Andes mountains to the eastern plains, many Lujan de Cuyo vineyards sit at altitudes of around 1000m (3280ft). Malbec in particular is successful in Lujan de Cuyo, but the appellation also produces good Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay and Torrontes. The majority of the vineyards are on alluvial soils; sandy or stony surfaces on clay subtrata.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 3 years

Produce of

Wine of Argentina

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • Trivento Bodegas Y Viñedos S.A.,
  • N° B-72110,
  • Mendoza,
  • Argentina.
  • Bottled by:

Importer address

  • CYT UK,
  • OX33 1ER,
  • UK.

Return to

  • CYT UK,
  • OX33 1ER,
  • UK.
  • www.trivento.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

A beautiful wine, lovely with cheese. Nom nom. (2017) version.

Too good. I had to buy another. Flawless and a MUST!!!

Bad taste, maybe a bad unit.

I dont usually buy wine but this one is very nice.

A really lovely wine ! perfect with my steak dinner, impressed with the quality at this price

Horrible! I got a refund! Taste of earth and mud could not drink it.

Worst wine I have ever bought -I would like a refund!

Very good quality, fantastic body, smooth and enjoyable, on its own or with food

Always enjoy a malbec, often the red of choice in our family. This Trivento is excellent value, particularly when it is on offer. Will accompany any red meats, lovely with cheese, or can even be drunk on its own. Many is the time we have opened it to enjoy a glass each, and finished the bottle!

I always find this wine pretty steady and have bought it on and off for some time now. Full bodied, fruity and easy to drink. I find it really good with spicy food but equally good just on its own. It has not dissapointed so far, if it's on special grab a case , you won't go wrong.

