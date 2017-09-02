Yellow Tail Malbec 75Cl

Very good
One of the nicest red wines I have had from Tesco.
Delicious
Tried bottle & decided to buy a case. Good value when on offer... Lovely full bodied, smooth & fruity. Not a big red wine drinker, has to be smooth & full bodied.... this wine hits the spot. Nice to drink on its own but lovely with a nice roast lamb or beef or even a robust pasta dish. Not sure I would pay full price but when on offer at £5.75 per bottle a bargain.
little gem
abso;ute gem of a malbec , good depth of flavour well rounded and very drinkable. you wont be disappointed
Yellow Tail Malbec
A really nice wine to just drink on its own or with any meat dish.