Yellow Tail Malbec 75Cl

5(4)Write a review
Yellow Tail Malbec 75Cl
£ 7.00
£7.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Malbec - Red Australian Wine
  • Aromas: crushed blackberries, cherry and chocolate
  • Flavours: black cherry, dark chocolate & a hint of vanilla
  • For 3 generations the Casella family has been making wine at their winery in the small town of Yenda, situated in South Eastern Australia. It is here that [yellow tail] is created with a simple purpose in mind; to make great wine that everyone can enjoy.
  • [yellow tail] is everything a great wine should be. It's approachable, fresh, flavoursome and has a personality all of its own.
  • Wine of South Eastern Australia
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Malbec is packed with rich berry flavours, dark spice and pepper Aroma: a combination of cherries, plums and blackberries with oak spice, chocolate and vanilla. Flavour: This wine tastes as it smells. Full of rich notes of ripe red cherries and plums are complemented by dark chocolate and vanilla

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

9.8

ABV

13.5% vol

Producer

Yellow Tail

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Alan Kennett

Country

Australia

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Malbec

History

  • Casella Wines sources its fruit from 33 of Australia's 59 premium wine-growing regions, including the Barossa Valley and Coonawarra in South Australia, and Victoria's Mornington Peninsula

Regional Information

  • South Eastern Australia

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Product of Australia

Preparation and Usage

  • Enjoy: with hearty beef steak & seriously good conversation

Recycling info

Bottle. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • W1743.
  • At:
  • CH2 4LF.

Distributor address

  • Casella Family Brands (Europe) Ltd,
  • The Stores,
  • The Officers Mess,
  • Duxford,
  • Cambs,
  • CB22 4QH.

Return to

  • www.yellowtailwine.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

750ml

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

4 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Very good

5 stars

One of the nicest red wines I have had from Tesco.

Delicious

5 stars

Tried bottle & decided to buy a case. Good value when on offer... Lovely full bodied, smooth & fruity. Not a big red wine drinker, has to be smooth & full bodied.... this wine hits the spot. Nice to drink on its own but lovely with a nice roast lamb or beef or even a robust pasta dish. Not sure I would pay full price but when on offer at £5.75 per bottle a bargain.

little gem

5 stars

abso;ute gem of a malbec , good depth of flavour well rounded and very drinkable. you wont be disappointed

Yellow Tail Malbec

5 stars

A really nice wine to just drink on its own or with any meat dish.

