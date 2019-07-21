By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Finca Las Moras Malbec 75Cl

3(4)Write a review
Finca Las Moras Malbec 75Cl
£ 6.00
£6.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Malbec - Red Argentinian Wine
  • The tree is a symbol of life for numerous cultures. Its roots in touch with the land and its branches reaching up to the sky represent where we come from and where we are headed. This is how we introduce the Varietals of Finca Las Moras: fresh, fruity, harmonious wines born in the land and reaching for the sky.
  • Wine of Argentina
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Alcohol Units

9.38

ABV

12.5% vol

Country

Argentina

Alcohol Type

Wine

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Product of Argentina

Preparation and Usage

  • Best between 15°C and 17° C.

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • Finca Las Moras.
  • Est. A-71058,
  • Argentina.
  • Finca Las Moras Europe,
  • 40 Bank Street,

Importer address

  • Comans Wines,
  • Belgard Road,
  • Dublin 24.

Return to

  • Finca Las Moras Europe,
  • 40 Bank Street,
  • Level 18 London,
  • E14 5NR,
  • United Kingdom.
  • Telephone Nr.: +44 (0) 203 059 4545
  • E-mail: info@caribbeanproducers.com
  • www.caribbeanproducers.com
  • www.fincalasmoras.com
  • Comans Wines,
  • Belgard Road,
  • Dublin 24.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

4 Reviews

Average of 3.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Vile.

1 stars

Left to breathe but it still smells like paint thinner in the glass and tastes like a bad mulled wine with balsamic vinegar mixed in. It's somehow very sweet and fruity but extremely sour and sharp at the same time. I can usually drink a wine that isn't brilliant but is still passable, but this stuff is just totally undrinkable. Poured it down the sink :(

So good I had to google it

5 stars

Beautiful wine with a clean buzz. So good I had to google it! Will definitely be buying a box!

Not the best

2 stars

Just have a feeling this was not bottled in country of origin, thin glass bottle and no dimple in the bottom of the bottle. That is as it is the wine was not what I expect from a malbec, no depth of flavour, would not buy again and even on offer I feel cheated, don't buy.

Tasty

5 stars

Very good taste, plenty of body, fragrant. Good value

Usually bought next

Tesco Argentinian Malbec 75Cl

£ 5.00
£5.00/75cl

Mountain Vineyards Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl

£ 5.00
£5.00/75cl

Isla Negra Merlot 75Cl

£ 5.00
£5.00/75cl

Isla Negra Sauvignon Blanc Px 75Cl

£ 5.00
£5.00/75cl

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here