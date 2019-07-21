Finca Las Moras Malbec 75Cl

Vile.
Left to breathe but it still smells like paint thinner in the glass and tastes like a bad mulled wine with balsamic vinegar mixed in. It's somehow very sweet and fruity but extremely sour and sharp at the same time. I can usually drink a wine that isn't brilliant but is still passable, but this stuff is just totally undrinkable. Poured it down the sink :(
So good I had to google it
Beautiful wine with a clean buzz. So good I had to google it! Will definitely be buying a box!
Not the best
Just have a feeling this was not bottled in country of origin, thin glass bottle and no dimple in the bottom of the bottle. That is as it is the wine was not what I expect from a malbec, no depth of flavour, would not buy again and even on offer I feel cheated, don't buy.
Tasty
Very good taste, plenty of body, fragrant. Good value