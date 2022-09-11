We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Hardys Stamp Shiraz Cabernet 75Cl

4.4(48)Write a review
image 1 of Hardys Stamp Shiraz Cabernet 75Cl

£5.00
£5.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Hardys Stamp Shiraz Cabernet 75Cl
  • Learn more at accoladewines.com/carbon
  • Stamp Shiraz Cabernet is a medium-bodied red wine rich in mulberry, cherry and plum flavours with subtle, spiced oak characters and a juicy finish - perfect with lamb, beef or mushroom-based dishes.
  • Hardys has been the UK's no. 1 Australian wine producer for over a decade and their wines have earned over 9,000 awards globally since being founded in 1853.
  • Founder Thomas Hardy's pioneering vision and passionate spirit for winemaking is at the heart of each outstanding range of Hardys wines. One of the first wines to ever be exported from Australia, the Hardys Stamp range, showcases our winemakers' blending skills both from diverse regions and grape varieties to produce outstanding, delicious wines.
  • Carbon Trust
  • Carbon Neutral Certified.
  • Wine of South Eastern Australia
  • Pack size: 75CL

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites, Egg, Milk

Tasting Notes

  • A medium-bodied wine rich in mulberry, cherry and plum flavours with subtle, spiced oak characters and a juice finish

Region of Origin

South Eastern Australia

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

10.1

ABV

13.5% vol

Producer

Accolade Wines

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Viki Wade

Country

Australia

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Shiraz/Syrah, Cabernet Sauvignon

Vinification Details

  • Continuous screw press and moderate use of American Oak

History

  • Five generations on, the Hardy family continues to share with the world an array of award-winning wines that proudly carry the Hardy name.

Regional Information

  • A hot summer followed by early rains and milder weather provided a long ripening season for the grapes.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 2 years

Produce of

Wine of Australia

Number of uses

Bottle contains 6 glasses

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • Accolade Wines Ltd.,
  • Weybridge,
  • KT13 8TB,
  • UK.
  • At:

Importer address

  • Accolade Wines Ltd.,
  • Weybridge,
  • KT13 8TB,
  • UK.
  • At:
  • BS11 9FG,

Return to

  • Accolade Wines Ltd.,
  • Weybridge,
  • KT13 8TB,
  • UK.
  • At:
  • BS11 9FG,
  • UK.

Net Contents

750ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml:per 125ml glass:
Energy 322kJ/78kcal403kJ/97kcal
Bottle contains 6 glasses--
View all Red Wine

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

48 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Rough cheap wine

2 stars

This was substituted for a different wine, that was on my original order. It was not at all pleasant, very harsh, rough tasting, with cheap overly fruity undertones. I dislike Hardy’s wine mostly anyway, but thought I would give it the benefit of the doubt. Don’t bother, it’s a cheap price for a reason. Very disappointing.

Good quality

5 stars

Good quality

Love Hardys Stamp!

5 stars

Excellent Australian red wine and outstanding value.

Cheap, but not to my taste at all. That said, Tes

1 stars

Cheap, but not to my taste at all. That said, Tesco has an excellent wine selection, and this is the first time I have come across one that I failed to finish. So unlike Hardy's.

Excellent

5 stars

Great wine at a great price.Very fruity and moreish.

Not happy

1 stars

I'm afraid I don';t agree with other reviewers. I have opened two bottles of this wine and they have both tasted like vinegar mixed with water. It may have the hardy stamp, but it doesn't have the Hardy taste. I know this is cheap wine, but it should at least be drinkable, Tesco.

A nice red.

4 stars

Chose this wine and was not disappointed. Price was ok for the quality and will definitely but again

Brilliant!!

5 stars

Lovely red wine at a fantastic price.. Got any more?

A good Aussie red

4 stars

I enjoyed this medium bodied red wine. The mix of grapes made a very drinkable wine which was greatly enjoyed when served at a buffet evening.

Really fruity

5 stars

A lovely smooth red wine, good on its own or with a meal. One of our favourites.

1-10 of 48 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

