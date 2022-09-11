Hardys Stamp Shiraz Cabernet 75Cl

Rough cheap wine
This was substituted for a different wine, that was on my original order. It was not at all pleasant, very harsh, rough tasting, with cheap overly fruity undertones. I dislike Hardy’s wine mostly anyway, but thought I would give it the benefit of the doubt. Don’t bother, it’s a cheap price for a reason. Very disappointing.
Good quality
Good quality
Love Hardys Stamp!
Excellent Australian red wine and outstanding value.
Cheap, but not to my taste at all. That said, Tesco has an excellent wine selection, and this is the first time I have come across one that I failed to finish. So unlike Hardy's.
Excellent
Great wine at a great price.Very fruity and moreish.
Not happy
I'm afraid I don';t agree with other reviewers. I have opened two bottles of this wine and they have both tasted like vinegar mixed with water. It may have the hardy stamp, but it doesn't have the Hardy taste. I know this is cheap wine, but it should at least be drinkable, Tesco.
A nice red.
Chose this wine and was not disappointed. Price was ok for the quality and will definitely but again
Brilliant!!
Lovely red wine at a fantastic price.. Got any more?
A good Aussie red
I enjoyed this medium bodied red wine. The mix of grapes made a very drinkable wine which was greatly enjoyed when served at a buffet evening.
Really fruity
A lovely smooth red wine, good on its own or with a meal. One of our favourites.