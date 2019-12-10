Wolf Blass Yellow Label Cabernet Sauvignon 75Cl

Let it breathe!
When I first opened a bottle of this and drank it, I was very disappointed. But when I tried it again a few hours after it had been opened, the difference was very marked: it was now soft on the palette and a pleasure to drink; not exciting, but enjoyable.
My favourite
I have been drinking Wolf Blass Yellow Label Cabernet Sauvignon for 20 years. It is my favourite wine discovered on a visit to Australia. It is consistently good with a full flavour which enhances any meal.
Safe bet.
Wolf Blass is always a reliable source for Cabernet Sauvignon and this one doesn't disappoint. Ideal accompanying a good grilled steak. Red berry aroma and full bodied flavours.
Good quality wine
I tried this at a friend's house and really liked it even though it's not normally what I would go for. Easy to drink with anything!
My wife's favourite ,that's good enough for me
Went to my local tesco in sheerness later and the wine was a pound a bottle cheaper on the shelf
Best red wine to date
This is the first time buying from Tesco although we have bought from other wine merchants, we found the experience 100%. The wine is full bodied,fruity, without being bitter and a pleasure to drink,. Definetly will buy again. Well done on the price.
An excellent wine for the price.
This is my second order for this wine. I don`t like to pay too much for my wine. This wine is well worth a try. It still tastes good ae few days after opened.
Good value
Excellent everyday drinking. Good value. Smooth and rich in flavour,
perfection
I Love this wine and have been drinking it for a long many years. It never fails to impress me.
Reliable Australian cabernet sauvignon
Wolf Blass' cabernet sauvignon is reliably fruit-driven year after year, with plenty of blackcurrant and plum flavours. Not very tannic, so best to drink young.