Wolf Blass Yellow Label Cabernet Sauvignon 75Cl
Product Description

  • Cabernet Sauvignon - Red Australian Wine
  • A full flavoured Cabernet Sauvignon from selected vineyards in South Australia, the heartland of Wolf Blass. Blackcurrant flavours, subtle oak and fine tannins deliver a superbly balanced palate.
  • Wolfgang Blass established his winery in 1966, crafting wines which epitomised quality, character and consistency; a philosophy our winemakers continue today.
  • Please note there are 15 Wolf Blass limited edition rugby labels available, which will be selected at random.
  • Wine of South Australia
  • The classic Yellow Label since 1966
  • The heartland of wolf blass wines
  • Created by Wolfgang Blass am in 1966
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Blackcurrant flavours, subtle oak and fine tannins deliver a superbly balanced palate

Region of Origin

South Australia

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

10.1

ABV

13.5% vol

Producer

Wolf Blass

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Country

Australia

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Cabernet Sauvignon

Vinification Details

  • A warm, dry start to the season brought on rapid, early flowering. After a much-needed rain in January, summer progressed with warm days and relatively cool nights, perfect for ripening. A burst of heat in late January brought on an early, condensed harvest with wines full of flavour and with good natural balance.

History

  • Blass Wines, established in 1966, has grown from a humble tin shed to become one of the world's most successful and awarded wineries. Today, Wolf Blass wines are exported to more than 50 countries and are recognised internationally as icons of modern winemaking. The essence of Wolf Blass wines is exemplified through the passion of its custodians, past and present as they continue to create wines of quality, character and consistency.

Regional Information

  • The heartland of Wolf Blass winemaking, Yellow Label has delivered exceptional quality for over 40 years through an outstanding range of South Australian wines. Bright, fruit-driven and full of flavour, Yellow Label wines pair perfectly with food, helping make any meal more of an occasion.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 2 years

Produce of

Wine of Australia

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • Wolf Blass Wines,
  • Sturt Highway,
  • Nuriootpa,
  • SA 5355,
  • Australia.

Importer address

  • Treasury Wine Estates Emea Limited,
  • Regal House,
  • 70 London Road,
  • Twickenham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW1 3QS,

Return to

  • Treasury Wine Estates Emea Limited,
  • Regal House,
  • 70 London Road,
  • Twickenham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW1 3QS,
  • UK.
  • www.wolfblass.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

750ml

Let it breathe!

3 stars

When I first opened a bottle of this and drank it, I was very disappointed. But when I tried it again a few hours after it had been opened, the difference was very marked: it was now soft on the palette and a pleasure to drink; not exciting, but enjoyable.

My favourite

5 stars

I have been drinking Wolf Blass Yellow Label Cabernet Sauvignon for 20 years. It is my favourite wine discovered on a visit to Australia. It is consistently good with a full flavour which enhances any meal.

Safe bet.

4 stars

Wolf Blass is always a reliable source for Cabernet Sauvignon and this one doesn't disappoint. Ideal accompanying a good grilled steak. Red berry aroma and full bodied flavours.

Good quality wine

5 stars

I tried this at a friend's house and really liked it even though it's not normally what I would go for. Easy to drink with anything!

My wife's favourite ,that's good enough for me

4 stars

Went to my local tesco in sheerness later and the wine was a pound a bottle cheaper on the shelf

Best red wine to date

5 stars

This is the first time buying from Tesco although we have bought from other wine merchants, we found the experience 100%. The wine is full bodied,fruity, without being bitter and a pleasure to drink,. Definetly will buy again. Well done on the price.

An excellent wine for the price.

4 stars

This is my second order for this wine. I don`t like to pay too much for my wine. This wine is well worth a try. It still tastes good ae few days after opened.

Good value

4 stars

Excellent everyday drinking. Good value. Smooth and rich in flavour,

perfection

5 stars

I Love this wine and have been drinking it for a long many years. It never fails to impress me.

Reliable Australian cabernet sauvignon

3 stars

Wolf Blass' cabernet sauvignon is reliably fruit-driven year after year, with plenty of blackcurrant and plum flavours. Not very tannic, so best to drink young.

