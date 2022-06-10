Mcguigan Black Label Shiraz 75Cl

Pleasant wine with various foods
Pleasant wine with various foods
One to go for
Always reliable, a great easy-drinking Shiraz fine with meats or as an after dinner glass. Excellent value at Clubcard price compared to some other supermarkets, and a knock-out bargain at 25% off.
Good, drinkable red wine
Good, drinkable red wine
Cheap, but not cheerful.
Tastes like blackcurrant juice. Not to my taste. Good price, but not much else to recommend it, I’m afraid.
Lovely wine
Smooth, fruity tastes good straight out of the bottle.
Sweet & sickly
Seriously this a horrible wine - so sweet (for a red?) that it was undrinkable. My advice is use it for cooking or better still, chill it and have as a desert wine with sweet chocolate cake then it won't taste so bad.
Very nice
Lovely wine
WOULDN'T BOTHER
I thought as it's a Mcguigan's, it should be good, but sadly it's a no, has a Strange taste. Best McGuigan's is Celler Select Cabernet Shiraz, good price a fiver, shame Tesco doesn't sell it.