Mcguigan Black Label Shiraz 75Cl

image 1 of Mcguigan Black Label Shiraz 75Cl
£ 6.50
£6.50/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Shiraz - Red Australian Wine
  • #McGuiganWines
  • Facebook and Instagram @McGuiganWinesUK
  • This classic Australian Shiraz has rich flavours of ripe plum, blackcurrant and spices. Well rounded with a smooth, mouth filling finish, it is a perfect accompaniment to most dishes, especially tomato-based Italian and red meats.
  • Our family's four generation long commitment to purity of winemaking has seen McGuigan wines named international winemaker of the year four times in 2009, 2011, 2012 and 2016.
  • Wine of South Eastern, Australia
  • Pack size: 75CL

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

Region of Origin

South Eastern Australia

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

9

ABV

13% vol

Producer

Australian Vintage (Europe) Ltd

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Jamie Saint

Country

Australia

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Shiraz/Syrah

Vinification Details

  • The fruit was crushed and de-stemmed to varying sizes & styles of red fermenters where the fruit was fermented on oak at cooler temperatures of 18 - 22oC for 5 - 7 days. Fermenting at cooler temperatures allows the fruit flavours to be nurtured and enables retention of varietal characteristics. Post fermentation the majority of the wine is matured in stainless steel tanks with a percentage of the wine transferred onto French & American Oak.

History

  • McGuigan Wines was established to celebrate the culmination of 3 generations of wine growing by the McGuigan family. Founder Brian McGuigan adopted the central symbol of the family crest, the lion, to reflect inspiration & the McGuigan's enduring spirit & passion for producing great quality Australian wine. Those proud family traditions are still at the heart of McGuigan winemaking values today. IWSC Winemaker of the Year-2009/'11/'12/'16 & IWC White Winemaker of the Year-2009/'12/'13/''19.

Regional Information

  • The fruit is selected from vineyards in the Riverland, Murray Darling & Limestone Coast regions. The climate is hot with high evaporation rates & generally low rainfall making irrigation essential. The climate is also continental, resulting in long sunny days and noticeably cooler nights. Modern viticultural & winemaking techniques mean that the climate can be seen as one of the region's strengths.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 2 years

Storage

Best enjoyed within two years of purchase, drink within two days of opening.

Produce of

Wine of Australia

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • Australian Vintage (Europe) Limited,
  • Surrey,
  • CR0 6BA.
  • At:
  • W1743,

Importer address

  • Australian Vintage (Europe) Limited,
  • Surrey,
  • CR0 6BA.
  • At:
  • W1743,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Australian Vintage (Europe) Limited,
  • Surrey,
  • CR0 6BA.
  • www.mcguiganwines.co.uk

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Pleasant wine with various foods

5 stars

Pleasant wine with various foods

One to go for

5 stars

Always reliable, a great easy-drinking Shiraz fine with meats or as an after dinner glass. Excellent value at Clubcard price compared to some other supermarkets, and a knock-out bargain at 25% off.

Good, drinkable red wine

5 stars

Good, drinkable red wine

Cheap, but not cheerful.

2 stars

Tastes like blackcurrant juice. Not to my taste. Good price, but not much else to recommend it, I’m afraid.

Lovely wine

5 stars

Smooth, fruity tastes good straight out of the bottle.

Sweet & sickly

1 stars

Seriously this a horrible wine - so sweet (for a red?) that it was undrinkable. My advice is use it for cooking or better still, chill it and have as a desert wine with sweet chocolate cake then it won't taste so bad.

Very nice

5 stars

Lovely wine

WOULDN'T BOTHER

2 stars

I thought as it's a Mcguigan's, it should be good, but sadly it's a no, has a Strange taste. Best McGuigan's is Celler Select Cabernet Shiraz, good price a fiver, shame Tesco doesn't sell it.

