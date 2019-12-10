By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Yellow Tail Merlot 75Cl

4.5(55)Write a review
£ 6.00
£6.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Merlot - Red Australian Wine
  • On sweeping alluvial plains formed by the great Murray River Basin, nature's rich sun-drenched vineyards and leaping kangaroos perfectly co-exist in this wondrous habitat. This is the essence of our landscape in South Eastern Australia embodied in our perfectly well-balanced fine wines, [yellow tail].
  • The Merlot jumps from the glass with crushed berry aromas and a touch of that typical Aussie spice. Soft tannins complement the ripe fruit flavours and deliver a fine fruit driven wine which is rich, soft and simply delicious.
  • Wine of Australia
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Tasting Notes

Alcohol Units

10.1

ABV

13.5% vol

Country

Australia

Alcohol Type

Wine

Storage Type

Ambient

Preparation and Usage

  • This is a great Aussie red wine that can be enjoyed with any meat dish and is perfect for a barbecue.

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • W1743.
  • At:
  • CH2 4LF.

Distributor address

  • Casella Family Brands (Europe) Ltd,
  • The Stores,
  • The Officers Mess,
  • Duxford,
  • Cambs,
  • CB22 4QH.

Return to

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl

55 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Delicious, fruity and Vegan!!

5 stars

This vegan wine is excellent quality, really fruity and smooth and not bitter not too sweet either... Definitely will buy again

You wont find better in this price range. Velvety

4 stars

You wont find better in this price range. Velvety and highly drinkable. I've bought it before and will do so again!

Excellant red wine very drinkable.

5 stars

Excellant red wine very drinkable.

Gotta have some more of this

5 stars

Gotta have some more of this

My favourite wine

5 stars

I discovered this wine a few years ago and enjoy the taste. I have tried other wines occasionally but always go back to this

Good value for money

4 stars

Very good wine, better than Yellowtail Shiraz in my opinion, smooth, velvety and full of fruit. I have now ordered this wine on about 3 occasions and keep coming back to it.

Yummy

4 stars

All of the family enjoy this one, a very good glugger

Slight sting n the til for a Merlot!

4 stars

Very fruity, very pleasant, yet there's a lot of strong fruits coming up, e.g. Blackcurants. Or similar, I mix d it with another velvety Merlot, and it was great!

Good wine and good price

5 stars

Just as above good wine and at a good price delivery quick

Delightful Surprise

5 stars

I knew nothing of this producer and bought six bottles as they were on sale. What a delightful surprise. This is a wonderful, rich Merlot with caramel overtones that avoid sweetness. I often find that an unblended Merlot lacks complexity, but that is not the case wit this one. Hard to beat in this price range.

