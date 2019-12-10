Yellow Tail Merlot 75Cl

Delicious, fruity and Vegan!!
This vegan wine is excellent quality, really fruity and smooth and not bitter not too sweet either... Definitely will buy again
You wont find better in this price range. Velvety
You wont find better in this price range. Velvety and highly drinkable. I've bought it before and will do so again!
Excellant red wine very drinkable.
Gotta have some more of this
My favourite wine
I discovered this wine a few years ago and enjoy the taste. I have tried other wines occasionally but always go back to this
Good value for money
Very good wine, better than Yellowtail Shiraz in my opinion, smooth, velvety and full of fruit. I have now ordered this wine on about 3 occasions and keep coming back to it.
Yummy
All of the family enjoy this one, a very good glugger
Slight sting n the til for a Merlot!
Very fruity, very pleasant, yet there's a lot of strong fruits coming up, e.g. Blackcurants. Or similar, I mix d it with another velvety Merlot, and it was great!
Good wine and good price
Just as above good wine and at a good price delivery quick
Delightful Surprise
I knew nothing of this producer and bought six bottles as they were on sale. What a delightful surprise. This is a wonderful, rich Merlot with caramel overtones that avoid sweetness. I often find that an unblended Merlot lacks complexity, but that is not the case wit this one. Hard to beat in this price range.