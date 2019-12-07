Isla Negra Merlot 75Cl

Hard to beat for the price
Have bought this wine for quite a few years. Great on it's own or with a meal.. Often on offer if you buy two bottles. Well worth a try.
This used to be our favourite wine until 2 seasons
This used to be our favourite wine until 2 seasons ago. it used to be a lovely smooth blackberry type but now so sharp and undrinkable for us, that is myself, husband and daughter. I'll never drink it again. have tried a few times since it changed hoping it would get better but never has.
lovely
Really good value
A non drinking , connoisseur of Wine , Enjoyable
Whilst I do not drink myself , I usually am the wine purchaser in our home . My husband enjoys the wines I purchase , and wine by the case , delivered free , helps me , by me not having to carry the wine from the Local Tesco store enabling me to have a lighter load . My husband and friends , have enjoyed the selections , that I choose , and this is one that is enjoyed time and time again .
Flavour of wine
Easy on the palate, good on it's own or with food. light in texture
Cheap and cheerful
Flavours a bit overpowering and a little tart. Lack of smoothness for my pallet.
Isla negra merlot
Lovely warm smooth wine. Hints of red fruit but no sharpness.
Absolutely amazing value for money
Delivered by a friendly and helpful driver.This wine is fullbodied easy drinking on its own or with a good casserole.
you get what you pay for
A reasonably priced Merlot with the attributes one would expect from this type..A wine I would consider purchasing again.
Not bad
Not bad but not great. has that definite Chilean Merlot "tang" to it. But, good value.