Isla Negra Merlot 75Cl

4(226)Write a review
Isla Negra Merlot 75Cl
Product Description

  • Merlot - Red Chilean Wine
  • Certified Carbon Neutral® delivery
  • CarbonNeutral.com
  • A sumptuous Merlot with notes of cherry, plum and dark chocolate.
  • Isla Negra is a seaside village, famous for the artists and writers who come to be inspired by the coast and the mystical landscape. Our wines capture the charms and characteristics of this unique setting, all in one bottle.
  • Wine of Chile
  • Inspired by the coast
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

9

ABV

12% vol

Producer

CYT UK

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Country

Chile

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Red Grape Blend

Vinification Details

  • Fermented in stainless steel tanks followed by maturation in stainless steel tanks.

History

  • Isla Negra is a seaside village, famous for the artists and writers who come to be inspired by the ocean and the mystical landscape

Regional Information

  • Soil Alluvial and colluvial. Good permeable soils with medium organic matter content. Climate Mediterranean Viticulture practices Vertical trellis system

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year

Produce of

Produced in Chile

Preparation and Usage

  • This is the ideal wine to serve with tomato based pasta sauces.

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • V.C.S. S.A.,
  • Nueva Tajamar 481,
  • Torre Norte, of 1901,
  • Santiago,
  • Chile.

Importer address

  • CYT UK Ltd,
  • Wheatley,
  • OX33 1ER,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • CYT UK Ltd,
  • Wheatley,
  • OX33 1ER,
  • U.K.
  • www.islanegrawines.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

226 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Hard to beat for the price

5 stars

Have bought this wine for quite a few years. Great on it's own or with a meal.. Often on offer if you buy two bottles. Well worth a try.

This used to be our favourite wine until 2 seasons

1 stars

This used to be our favourite wine until 2 seasons ago. it used to be a lovely smooth blackberry type but now so sharp and undrinkable for us, that is myself, husband and daughter. I'll never drink it again. have tried a few times since it changed hoping it would get better but never has.

lovely

5 stars

Really good value

A non drinking , connoisseur of Wine , Enjoyable

5 stars

Whilst I do not drink myself , I usually am the wine purchaser in our home . My husband enjoys the wines I purchase , and wine by the case , delivered free , helps me , by me not having to carry the wine from the Local Tesco store enabling me to have a lighter load . My husband and friends , have enjoyed the selections , that I choose , and this is one that is enjoyed time and time again .

Flavour of wine

4 stars

Easy on the palate, good on it's own or with food. light in texture

Cheap and cheerful

3 stars

Flavours a bit overpowering and a little tart. Lack of smoothness for my pallet.

Isla negra merlot

4 stars

Lovely warm smooth wine. Hints of red fruit but no sharpness.

Absolutely amazing value for money

5 stars

Delivered by a friendly and helpful driver.This wine is fullbodied easy drinking on its own or with a good casserole.

you get what you pay for

4 stars

A reasonably priced Merlot with the attributes one would expect from this type..A wine I would consider purchasing again.

Not bad

3 stars

Not bad but not great. has that definite Chilean Merlot "tang" to it. But, good value.

