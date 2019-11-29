By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest Montepulciano D'abruzzo 75Cl

4(62)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Finest Montepulciano D'abruzzo 75Cl
£ 7.00
£7.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

  • Energy408kJ 98kcal
    5%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars0.7g
    1%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 327kJ / 79kcal

Product Description

  • Finest Montepulciano D'Abruzzo 75 cl
  • Grown in the highest quality vineryyards of the Abruzzo Hills, overlooking the Adriatic coast, this inky black frit flavours, savoury spices and a typical chocolate finish, this 2016 vintage is considered the best ever Pair with grilled steak or meaty pizza.
  • Grown in the highest quality vineryyards of the Abruzzo Hills, overlooking the Adriatic coast, this inky black frit flavours, savoury spices and a typical chocolate finish, this 2016 vintage is considered the best ever Pair with grilled steak or meaty pizza.
  • Bold & full bodied
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.

Tasting Notes

  • With flavours of juicy black fruit flavours, savoury spices and a typical chocolate finish

Region of Origin

Abruzzo

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

10.1

ABV

13.5% vol

Producer

Codice Citra

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Codice Citra

Country

Italy

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Montepulciano

Vinification Details

  • Hand picked grapes are traditionally vinified by means of a long maceration of the skins at a controlled temperature in appropriate stainless steel tanks. The must is frequently pumped over onto marc to ensure colour extraction and aromatic precursors. Wine resulting from this process is left to decant in stainless steel tanks.

History

  • CITRA Winery was founded in 1973. It is located in the region of Abruzzo and is now one of the leading wineries in central Italy. CITRA is identified as a reliable partner and a producer of quality wines. Also for these reasons CITRA is represented in 50 countries around the world and our wines (produced by ourselves, no outsourcing) have been awarded at the most important international wine tasting competitions. We produce a complete range of excellent wines classified as D.O.C., I.G.T., Table wine

Regional Information

  • Abruzzo is one of loveliest regions in Italy.Born where the sea and the mountains meet, a land protected by green mantle of natural parks and national reserve. It is a region bathed by the Mediterranean climate, the special climatic condition, are the perfect nourishment for the vine, which is expressed with grapes of excellent quality from which they originate excellent wines, the pride and glory of the region, and awarded in major national and international competition.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 2 years

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Number of uses

Bottle contains 6 glasses

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Lower age limit

18 Months

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy327kJ / 79kcal408kJ / 98kcal
Fat0g0g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate0.6g0.7g
Sugars0.6g0.7g
Fibre0g0g
Protein0g0g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

62 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Not as advertised

3 stars

2017 vintage delivered not 2016 as advertised. Wine OK but not as delicious as 2016 description suggests.

A Great Discovery

5 stars

This is a really enjoyable wine with well-balanced flavours. And this is from someone who cannot usually tolerate red wine at all.

My go-to red. Sometimes you can get it on offer to

5 stars

My go-to red. Sometimes you can get it on offer too!

nice

5 stars

Very good one.

A very drinkable high quality wine for its price

5 stars

A very drinkable high quality wine for its price

Fantastic value for money

5 stars

The label says that 2016 was the best year ever for this wine. At the current offer price, fill your boots, it is great value!

Very disappointed

1 stars

Really disappointed with this. Shouldn't be in the 'Finest' range. I am usually very impressed with the 'Finest' products, but this was bad. Tasted like it had a load of oak chip added but that wasn't mentioned on the bottle. Really dry. Ditched the rest of the bottle.

Where is the taste of Italy ?

2 stars

Oh dear - what a disappointment from the flagship Tesco label. Absolutely no flavour of Italy, Back to the drawing board. Are the Italians keeping the best of the Montepulciano for themselves? Perhaps the focus on driving a hard price bargain is coming home to roost.

Great bargain Italian for everyday drinking.

4 stars

Soft, mellow, fruity. Very quaffable and a bargain at this price.

Very disappointing

1 stars

I cannot understand all the good reviews of this wine. When Montepulciano D'Abruzzo was new to the UK about 10-15 years ago it was usually a fabulous buy. Presumably the Italians have also discovered it now, and keep the good stuff for themselves. The label says 'bold and full bodied', but I would sum it up as rough and unpleasant.

1-10 of 62 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Tesco Finest Prosecco Doc 75Cl

£ 8.00
£8.00/75cl

Tesco Finest Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl

£ 7.00
£7.00/75cl

Offer

Wairau Cove Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl

£ 5.00
£5.00/75cl

Offer

Tesco Finest Pinot Grigio 75Cl

£ 6.00
£6.00/75cl

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here