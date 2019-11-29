Tesco Finest Montepulciano D'abruzzo 75Cl

Not as advertised
2017 vintage delivered not 2016 as advertised. Wine OK but not as delicious as 2016 description suggests.
A Great Discovery
This is a really enjoyable wine with well-balanced flavours. And this is from someone who cannot usually tolerate red wine at all.
My go-to red. Sometimes you can get it on offer too!
nice
Very good one.
A very drinkable high quality wine for its price
Fantastic value for money
The label says that 2016 was the best year ever for this wine. At the current offer price, fill your boots, it is great value!
Very disappointed
Really disappointed with this. Shouldn't be in the 'Finest' range. I am usually very impressed with the 'Finest' products, but this was bad. Tasted like it had a load of oak chip added but that wasn't mentioned on the bottle. Really dry. Ditched the rest of the bottle.
Where is the taste of Italy ?
Oh dear - what a disappointment from the flagship Tesco label. Absolutely no flavour of Italy, Back to the drawing board. Are the Italians keeping the best of the Montepulciano for themselves? Perhaps the focus on driving a hard price bargain is coming home to roost.
Great bargain Italian for everyday drinking.
Soft, mellow, fruity. Very quaffable and a bargain at this price.
Very disappointing
I cannot understand all the good reviews of this wine. When Montepulciano D'Abruzzo was new to the UK about 10-15 years ago it was usually a fabulous buy. Presumably the Italians have also discovered it now, and keep the good stuff for themselves. The label says 'bold and full bodied', but I would sum it up as rough and unpleasant.