Turner Road Reserve Merlot 75Cl

Excellent wine for the price.
Excellent bottle of red wine. Will go with anything in my opinion. Have bought this for many years and have never had a bad bottle.
The wine is pale and watery
A fair merlot at best which is very pale in colour and lacks any real body. Compared with many other merlot's in this price range it comes second for both looks and flavour.
Unsure what to buy
If like me you are not a wine buff then buy this you and your friends won't be disappointed everyone at dinner commented how nice we all felt it could be served with any meal or just a stand alone.
Good value for money
At 13.5% a little strong but pleasant warm deep taste.
Good wine
I like this wine, especially when on offer - smooth and fruity. I think the Barefoot Merlot has the edge though
Delicious!
Smooth, rich, flavourful - an excellent red. Goes well with food, but enjoyable to drink on its own too.
Smooth and Mellow
This is my 2nd fave wine when it comes to red! Bought this when it was on offer and would definitely do it again. It was smooth, easy to drink and very tasty and one of the few wines which doesn't give me a hangover - comes 2nd to Sangre De Tore! Both worth buying.
TRRM
Fabulous wine for discounted price! Would definitely buy again.
TURNER ROAD RESERVE MERLOT
A very disappointing merlot. Light without much body, and with a rather perfumed taste of a cheaper wine. Friends have also tried it and have the same opinion. Will not buy again.
A great wine the only Californian I would drink
Good flavours would certainly buy again and an extra plus in that my wife loves it.