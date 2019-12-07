By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Turner Road Reserve Merlot 75Cl

Product Description

  • Reserve Merlot - Red Californian Wine
  • Our reserve Merlot has vibrant, jammy aromas of plums and red cherries and a soft, lingering finish. Ripe fruit flavors complemented by just a hint of sweet, toasty oak make it the perfect match for grilled steak and barbecued chicken.
  • Turner Road is more than just a delicious wine. It is a way of life. Our carefully cultivated grapes are gently pressed by our skilled winemakers to produce wines of smooth character - just as nature intended.
  • Named after the Turner Road Winery this range embraces our philosophy of working in harmony with nature to produce beautiful wines.
  • Wine of California
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Milk, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Our Reserve Merlot has vibrant, jammy aromas of plums and red cherries and a soft, lingering finish. Ripe fruit flavors complemented by just a hint of sweet, toasty oak.

Region of Origin

California

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

9.8

ABV

13% vol

Producer

Constellation Europe

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Randy Meyer

Country

United States

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Merlot

Vinification Details

  • Turner Road is more than just a delicious wine, it is a way of life. Our carefully cultivated grapes are gently pressed by our skilled winemakers to produce wines of smooth character. Warmer micro-climates provide soft texture and riper fruit tones, whilst cool climate vineyards develop brighter flavour and more structured tannins just as nature intended.

History

  • Named after the Turner Road Winery this range embraces our philosophy of working in harmony with nature to produce beautiful wine

Regional Information

  • Sourced from various growing regions throughout California, this Merlot benefits from diversity in vineyard selection.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 1 year of purchase.

Produce of

Wine of California

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • Accolade Wines Ltd.,
  • Weybridge,
  • KT13 8TB,
  • UK.
  • At:

Return to

  • Accolade Wines Ltd.,
  • Weybridge,
  • KT13 8TB,
  • UK.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

750ml ℮

Excellent wine for the price.

5 stars

Excellent bottle of red wine. Will go with anything in my opinion. Have bought this for many years and have never had a bad bottle.

The wine is pale and watery

2 stars

A fair merlot at best which is very pale in colour and lacks any real body. Compared with many other merlot's in this price range it comes second for both looks and flavour.

Unsure what to buy

5 stars

If like me you are not a wine buff then buy this you and your friends won't be disappointed everyone at dinner commented how nice we all felt it could be served with any meal or just a stand alone.

Good value for money

3 stars

At 13.5% a little strong but pleasant warm deep taste.

Good wine

5 stars

I like this wine, especially when on offer - smooth and fruity. I think the Barefoot Merlot has the edge though

Delicious!

5 stars

Smooth, rich, flavourful - an excellent red. Goes well with food, but enjoyable to drink on its own too.

Smooth and Mellow

4 stars

This is my 2nd fave wine when it comes to red! Bought this when it was on offer and would definitely do it again. It was smooth, easy to drink and very tasty and one of the few wines which doesn't give me a hangover - comes 2nd to Sangre De Tore! Both worth buying.

TRRM

5 stars

Fabulous wine for discounted price! Would definitely buy again.

TURNER ROAD RESERVE MERLOT

1 stars

A very disappointing merlot. Light without much body, and with a rather perfumed taste of a cheaper wine. Friends have also tried it and have the same opinion. Will not buy again.

A great wine the only Californian I would drink

5 stars

Good flavours would certainly buy again and an extra plus in that my wife loves it.

