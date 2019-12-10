By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Apothic Red 75Cl

4.5(103)Write a review
Apothic Red 75Cl
£ 8.00
£8.00/75cl

Product Description

  • Red Californian Wine
  • Inspired by the "Apotheca" a mysterious place where wine was blended and stored in 13th century Europe. Apothic Red offers a masterful blend of wines including Zinfandel, Syrah, Cabernet, Sauvignon, and Merlot, creating layers of dark red fruit complemented by hints of vanilla and mocha.
  • Wine of California, U.S.A.
  • Winemaker's blend
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Apothic Red offers a masterful blend of wines including Zinfandel, Merlot, Syrah and Cabernet Sauvignon, creating layers of dark red fruit complemented by hints of vanilla and mocha

Region of Origin

California

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

10.1

ABV

13.5% vol

Producer

Apothic Wines

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Boyd Morrison

Country

United States

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Zinfandel, Shiraz/Syrah, Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot

Vinification Details

  • Bold flavours of dark fruit and spice from the Zinfandel, complemented by the soft mouthfeel and black fruits from Merlot, layered with the soft blueberry notes of Syrah and finally supported by the structure and dark fruits of the Cabernet. We used soft vanilla and mocha toned oak to enhance and support the wines elegant appeal.

History

  • Combining Old World mystery with New World sophistication, Apothic Red is a true original. Winemaker Boyd Morrison melds California Zinfandel, Syrah, Cabernet Sauvignon and Merlot to create a unique red blend with rich, dramatic flavours and a smooth, velvety texture. Apothic Red accentuates the bold character of these varietals, while seamlessly integrating each into an intriguing blend.

Regional Information

  • The grapes used in this blend were grown in an array of vineyards throughout the beautiful California Central Valley. An assortment of micro climates and soil types in the different vineyards leads to unique wine styles in the winery.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year

Produce of

Wine of U.S.A.

Name and address

  • Bottled for:
  • Apothic Wines Europe,
  • Harman House,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1QQ,
  • U.K.

Importer address

  • Apothic Wines Europe,
  • Harman House,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1QQ,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Apothic Wines Europe,
  • Harman House,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1QQ,
  • U.K.
  • apothic.co.uk

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

750ml ℮

103 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

This wine is the best red I've ever tasted, its fu

5 stars

This wine is the best red I've ever tasted, its full bodied, but very smooth and velvety. Its a shame it's so expensive. However it is well worth the cost made more palatable by your present offer.

Just enjoy with a friend!

5 stars

Apothic Red has long been a favourite of mine. Its a full flavoured mellow wine, just to relax and enjoy with a friend over a pasta meal.

Smooth as silk

5 stars

Beautifully smooth red wine with subtle hints of chocolate and coffee and very easy to drink as no acidic aftertaste. Its perfect for any occasion whether with diner or a chilled night on the sofa, a proper premium wine.

Excellent and keeps for a few days very well

4 stars

Excellent and keeps for a few days very well

You Don't Know What You're Missing

5 stars

Best Red wine I have tasted in a long time. I'm usually a Rioja drinker, but this knocks pots off a Rioja :p

Smooth and easy drinking

5 stars

I thought this wine was really pleasant. It was really easy drinking and very smooth. It didn't have too harsh an aftertaste like some red wines can have. I loved the rich fruity taste which was very berry / cherry in hints to me and it seemed to go with most foods in my opinion. It was also a wine which could be drank on its own , will definitely buy again.

Great with Everything

4 stars

Its a perfectly blended red wine with a bit of sweet hint to it. It seems to be a good go to wine when friends are over. I've checked the market and in comparison to other wines of the same RRP, this is most definitely the best in its category. It was really good at dinner parties and pairs well with steak or chicken. Would love to keep experimenting with various food flavours and see what fits.

Easy to drink sweet red wine

4 stars

This is a very easy to drink red wine with the sweetness of black cherries. I shared my last 2 bottles with friends as a pre dinner drink and it went down very well. Present aroma, low acidity and sweeter than expected.

Tantalise your tastebuds!

4 stars

This is a lovely rich, full-bodied wine, perfect for drinking on those cold winter nights! Very smooth and goes down easily, great paired with red meats. Not a bad price either, so all in all, definitely one to try!

A lovely wine

5 stars

I'm usually quite fussy with red wines and my personal preference is for something light and fruity. I don't usually drink a blended wine but I was very impressed with Apothic Red. The packaging stands out on the shelf and it intrigued me. The taste was great, both alone and with food. I love the fruity tones and the smoothness.

1-10 of 103 reviews

