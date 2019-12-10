Apothic Red 75Cl

This wine is the best red I've ever tasted, its fu
This wine is the best red I've ever tasted, its full bodied, but very smooth and velvety. Its a shame it's so expensive. However it is well worth the cost made more palatable by your present offer.
Just enjoy with a friend!
Apothic Red has long been a favourite of mine. Its a full flavoured mellow wine, just to relax and enjoy with a friend over a pasta meal.
Smooth as silk
Beautifully smooth red wine with subtle hints of chocolate and coffee and very easy to drink as no acidic aftertaste. Its perfect for any occasion whether with diner or a chilled night on the sofa, a proper premium wine.
Excellent and keeps for a few days very well
You Don't Know What You're Missing
Best Red wine I have tasted in a long time. I'm usually a Rioja drinker, but this knocks pots off a Rioja :p
Smooth and easy drinking
I thought this wine was really pleasant. It was really easy drinking and very smooth. It didn't have too harsh an aftertaste like some red wines can have. I loved the rich fruity taste which was very berry / cherry in hints to me and it seemed to go with most foods in my opinion. It was also a wine which could be drank on its own , will definitely buy again.
Great with Everything
Its a perfectly blended red wine with a bit of sweet hint to it. It seems to be a good go to wine when friends are over. I've checked the market and in comparison to other wines of the same RRP, this is most definitely the best in its category. It was really good at dinner parties and pairs well with steak or chicken. Would love to keep experimenting with various food flavours and see what fits.
Easy to drink sweet red wine
This is a very easy to drink red wine with the sweetness of black cherries. I shared my last 2 bottles with friends as a pre dinner drink and it went down very well. Present aroma, low acidity and sweeter than expected.
Tantalise your tastebuds!
This is a lovely rich, full-bodied wine, perfect for drinking on those cold winter nights! Very smooth and goes down easily, great paired with red meats. Not a bad price either, so all in all, definitely one to try!
A lovely wine
I'm usually quite fussy with red wines and my personal preference is for something light and fruity. I don't usually drink a blended wine but I was very impressed with Apothic Red. The packaging stands out on the shelf and it intrigued me. The taste was great, both alone and with food. I love the fruity tones and the smoothness.