Gallo Family Vineyards Merlot 75Cl

Great wine!
This is such a nice wine, it's smooth and easy to drink, with flavours of dark fruits. Very nice to have with or without food. Great price and an all round pleaser.
Gallo Merlot.
I consider this the best Merlot in the price range. I use Tesco online for wine delivery because Tesco is the only supermarket that delivers what I order. All of the others either don't have the stock and some even send alternatives which is not what I want.
Easy to drink
This wine is suitable for drinking with or without food. A glass in the evening is very pleasant
Another awful jug wine
Why do serious wine merchants sell this? It is manufactured, not crafted.
Everyday Merlot
An everyday, drinkable, Merlot. A pleasant wine, but not stunning. On today's prices, it's worth £5 to £6, but not the £7 that many are asking.
briilaint wine
A very good wine with a lovely soft pallette sensation. Aftertaste of vanilla very pleasing. Nice to drink with food or on its own. Excellent value at very good price. I bought six bottles originally and liked it so much that I bought another 12 straightaway! A good example of Tesco's buying capabilities.
Great
Lovely big fat wine smooth and full of flavours, not as good as some of the Chilean/South African merlots, but utterly gluggable.
Gallo Family Vineyards Merlot 750ml
Again Tescos have this spot on this Merlot has rich aromas and flavours of dark cherry with hints of mocha and spices. The wine has delicious fruit flavours that will linger in the mouth. Keep it coming love it.
Fruity with a rich vanilla taste!
I have drunk (!) the Australian Yellow Tail Merlot for many, many, years despite living in France; I don't like the heavily oaked French Merlots! Yellow Tail has the fruitiness and sweetness that I liked in a merlot wine. But, trying to find the Y.T. Merlot has been a real nightmare - chasing it through the supermarkets.......... and it has gone up so much in price that I have stopped buying it. I tried the Gallo Family Vineyards Merlot last year and was very impressed with it - I loved that vanilla aftertastel I bought it on special offer for around £6.59 (cheaper than YT) and loved it. Gallo must have been clearing out for the new season/delivery and I bought it for under £5 a bottle recently through Tesco.......... a bargain. If you like a really fruity, lingering taste............. followed by rich vanilla.. you'll love this wine. (But on offer! I wouldn't pay £8+ for it!)
Good quaff
As usual don't believe the description attached to the wine. Nonetheless, this is a very palletable medium red, worth drinking at any time and with all meats and cheeses. Benefits from good quality control and bottling locally, as distinct from some Merlots which are tankered over and bottled in Europe. Recommended.