Gallo Family Vineyards Merlot 75Cl

Product Description

  • Merlot - Red Californian Wine
  • Wine Style
  • A smooth and aromatic red wine flavours of black fruits and raspberry
  • In 1933, brothers Ernest and Julio Gallo founded a winery in California with nothing but a love of wine and a lot of determination. Four generations later we continue to craft great-tasting wines for every occasion.
  • Wine of California, U.S.A.
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • This Merlot begins with a nose of enticing plum and blackberry jam aromas layered with hints of vanilla and crème brûlée. This wine is a great complement to grilled meats, spicy pasta dishes and a variety of cheeses.

Region of Origin

California

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

9.8

ABV

13% vol

Producer

Gallo Family Vineyards

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Cal Dennison

Country

United States

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Merlot

Vinification Details

  • The grapes for Gallo Family Vineyards Merlot were harvested at optimum ripeness, which allowed for easy extraction of rich colour and velvety tannins. The winemaker selected aromatic yeast strains and employed a warm fermentation process, which has resulted in a wine with more flavour and fruitier aromatics.

History

  • Gallo Family Vineyards is a family owned company founded in 1933 by brothers Ernest and Julio Gallo. Gallo combines four generations of winemaking expertise from the world's largest family owned winery to always bring you great‐tasting wine. If you love wine you'll love Gallo, for all your wine moments. When it's time for wine, say Hello to Gallo.

Regional Information

  • The 2016 growing season saw its 1st wet winter in 4 years. Thanks to the extreme El Niño weather pattern, the grapes received just above normal rainfall for the season. A relatively warm, wet spring contributed to an early budbreak and quick early growth from the vines. The overall growing season saw many extended heat spikes. These spikes slowed the maturity of the reds giving them more hang time, which resulted in outstanding fruit flavour development and increased colour.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year

Produce of

Wine of U.S.A

Name and address

  • Bottled for:
  • Gallo Family Vineyards Europe,
  • Harman House,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1QQ,
  • U.K.

Importer address

  • Gallo Family Vineyards Europe,
  • Harman House,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1QQ,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Gallo Family Vineyards Europe,
  • Harman House,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1QQ,
  • U.K.
  • gallofamily.co.uk

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

750ml ℮

Great wine!

5 stars

This is such a nice wine, it's smooth and easy to drink, with flavours of dark fruits. Very nice to have with or without food. Great price and an all round pleaser.

Gallo Merlot.

5 stars

I consider this the best Merlot in the price range. I use Tesco online for wine delivery because Tesco is the only supermarket that delivers what I order. All of the others either don't have the stock and some even send alternatives which is not what I want.

Easy to drink

4 stars

This wine is suitable for drinking with or without food. A glass in the evening is very pleasant

Another awful jug wine

1 stars

Why do serious wine merchants sell this? It is manufactured, not crafted.

Everyday Merlot

4 stars

An everyday, drinkable, Merlot. A pleasant wine, but not stunning. On today's prices, it's worth £5 to £6, but not the £7 that many are asking.

briilaint wine

5 stars

A very good wine with a lovely soft pallette sensation. Aftertaste of vanilla very pleasing. Nice to drink with food or on its own. Excellent value at very good price. I bought six bottles originally and liked it so much that I bought another 12 straightaway! A good example of Tesco's buying capabilities.

Great

4 stars

Lovely big fat wine smooth and full of flavours, not as good as some of the Chilean/South African merlots, but utterly gluggable.

Gallo Family Vineyards Merlot 750ml

5 stars

Again Tescos have this spot on this Merlot has rich aromas and flavours of dark cherry with hints of mocha and spices. The wine has delicious fruit flavours that will linger in the mouth. Keep it coming love it.

Fruity with a rich vanilla taste!

5 stars

I have drunk (!) the Australian Yellow Tail Merlot for many, many, years despite living in France; I don't like the heavily oaked French Merlots! Yellow Tail has the fruitiness and sweetness that I liked in a merlot wine. But, trying to find the Y.T. Merlot has been a real nightmare - chasing it through the supermarkets.......... and it has gone up so much in price that I have stopped buying it. I tried the Gallo Family Vineyards Merlot last year and was very impressed with it - I loved that vanilla aftertastel I bought it on special offer for around £6.59 (cheaper than YT) and loved it. Gallo must have been clearing out for the new season/delivery and I bought it for under £5 a bottle recently through Tesco.......... a bargain. If you like a really fruity, lingering taste............. followed by rich vanilla.. you'll love this wine. (But on offer! I wouldn't pay £8+ for it!)

Good quaff

4 stars

As usual don't believe the description attached to the wine. Nonetheless, this is a very palletable medium red, worth drinking at any time and with all meats and cheeses. Benefits from good quality control and bottling locally, as distinct from some Merlots which are tankered over and bottled in Europe. Recommended.

