Jam Shed Shiraz 75Cl

Fave
My favourite wine!
Sweeter than normal - and it works!
A lovely wine to sip away in an evening. It is sweet, but as a red it really works! Love it!
Beautiful I love it
What a sweetie
Love it! Bit like Yellow Tail Jammy red Roo, yes it is sweet but that’s the difference. Very drinkable.
Lush!
I wouldn't never ususally bother to leave a review but I had to say how much I love this wine! I like a slightly sweeter tasting wine and usually go for a merlot but decided to give a Shiraz a try. I've bought 2 bottles of this already and plan to buy more! Lush! Wine is a very personal thing and it's not for everyone but I personally love it.
Our go to Red Wine
It’s weird reading the poor reviews. All I can say is try one for yourself. My wife and I love Shiraz and a workmate recommended this to my wife. We both love it. We recommended it to my wife’s parents... They love it too. It’ must be a marmite thing... you love it or hate it, it’s all about personal taste. All I can say is I visited the site today to check Tesco’s we’re still doing this gorgeous wine. Off to buy 12 bottles tomorrow!
Lovely & Jammy
I really loved this, yes was very sweet which my husband did not like. Not a problem, I had the whole bottle to myself! It tasted more like a cordial than a red wine. I will be buying six bottles of this next time Tesco have their wine deal on - all for myself!
return this to Tesco
Had to return to Tesco. Not able to use as cooking wine. Far too sweet. Who can market this as a Shiraz? out of 10 my score zero
Disgusting
Truly vile. Struggled to drink it from the first sip, tipped the second glass and the rest of the bottle down the sink. Don't do it.
Shamefull excuse for a wine
Be aware "jam shed" exactly what it says on the bottle, jam with sugar and related sulphites sticking to the sides of the glass , i can think of nothing it would lend itself to after one sip has found its way to the drain Do not be confused with great Australian shiraz, one of which, this is most definately not..