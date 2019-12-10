By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Jam Shed Shiraz 75Cl

Product Description

  • Shiraz - Red Australian Wine
  • For energy information visit: www.accolade-wines.com/calories
  • This Jam Shed Shiraz pays homage to the original winery, located in the historic town of Clare, which first opened for business in 1895. The locals fondly referred to it as 'The Jam Shed' as it had previously been the Old Clare Jam Factory. For well over a century the Jam Shed played a crucial role in the development of the region through both jam and wine production and this quirky, delicious Jam Shed Shiraz has been inspired by the great preserves of old.
  • Wine of South Eastern, Australia
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites, Egg, Milk

Tasting Notes

  • This medium-sweet Shiraz is jam-packed with rich, opulent sweet red berry flavours, balanced with a subtle hint of vanilla and spice. This wine is best served slightly chilled and is a great accompaniment to Italian or barbecue food

Region of Origin

South Eastern Australia

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

10.1

ABV

13.5% vol

Producer

Accolade Wines

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Lucy Clements

Country

Australia

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Shiraz/Syrah

Vinification Details

  • Stainless steel tank fermentation and maturation, with light American oak influence.

History

  • The Jam Shed Shiraz pays homage to the original winery located in the historic town of Clare, which first opened for business in 1895. The locals fondly referred to it as the 'The Jam Shed' as it had previously been the Old Clare Jam Factory. For well over a century, the Jam Shed played a crucial role in the development of the region through both jam and wine production, and this quirky, delicious Jam Shed Shiraz has been inspired by the great preserves of old.

Regional Information

  • Hot summers in South Eastern Australia followed by early rains and milder weather provide long ripening seasons for the grapes. This allows grapes to be picked at optimum maturity, resulting in wines that show intense colour, ripe fruits flavours, and full palates.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 2 years

Produce of

Wine of Australia

Preparation and Usage

  • This wine is best served slightly chilled and is a great accompaniment to Italian or barbecue food.

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • Accolade Wines Ltd.,
  • Weybridge,
  • KT13 8TB,
  • UK.
  • At:

Importer address

  • Accolade Wines Ltd.,
  • Weybridge,
  • KT13 8TB,
  • UK.
  • At:
  • BS11 9FG,

Return to

  • Accolade Wines Ltd.,
  • Weybridge,
  • KT13 8TB,
  • UK.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

750ml ℮

Fave

5 stars

My favourite wine!

Sweeter than normal - and it works!

5 stars

A lovely wine to sip away in an evening. It is sweet, but as a red it really works! Love it!

Beautiful I love it

5 stars

Beautiful I love it

What a sweetie

5 stars

Love it! Bit like Yellow Tail Jammy red Roo, yes it is sweet but that’s the difference. Very drinkable.

Lush!

5 stars

I wouldn't never ususally bother to leave a review but I had to say how much I love this wine! I like a slightly sweeter tasting wine and usually go for a merlot but decided to give a Shiraz a try. I've bought 2 bottles of this already and plan to buy more! Lush! Wine is a very personal thing and it's not for everyone but I personally love it.

Our go to Red Wine

5 stars

It’s weird reading the poor reviews. All I can say is try one for yourself. My wife and I love Shiraz and a workmate recommended this to my wife. We both love it. We recommended it to my wife’s parents... They love it too. It’ must be a marmite thing... you love it or hate it, it’s all about personal taste. All I can say is I visited the site today to check Tesco’s we’re still doing this gorgeous wine. Off to buy 12 bottles tomorrow!

Lovely & Jammy

5 stars

I really loved this, yes was very sweet which my husband did not like. Not a problem, I had the whole bottle to myself! It tasted more like a cordial than a red wine. I will be buying six bottles of this next time Tesco have their wine deal on - all for myself!

return this to Tesco

1 stars

Had to return to Tesco. Not able to use as cooking wine. Far too sweet. Who can market this as a Shiraz? out of 10 my score zero

Disgusting

1 stars

Truly vile. Struggled to drink it from the first sip, tipped the second glass and the rest of the bottle down the sink. Don't do it.

Shamefull excuse for a wine

1 stars

Be aware "jam shed" exactly what it says on the bottle, jam with sugar and related sulphites sticking to the sides of the glass , i can think of nothing it would lend itself to after one sip has found its way to the drain Do not be confused with great Australian shiraz, one of which, this is most definately not..

