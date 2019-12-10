By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Hardys Varietal Range Merlot 75Cl

4.5(79)Write a review
Hardys Varietal Range Merlot 75Cl
Product Description

  • Merlot - Red Australian Wine
  • A soft, round Merlot displaying intense plum, red berry and dark cherry fruit flavours balanced by a toasty oak finish - great with spaghetti bolognese.
  • Thomas Hardy's pioneering spirit and passion for winemaking spans five generations and is at the heart of our outstanding range of Hardys Wines.
  • We created the Varietal Range to share the experience and diversity of wine in an uncomplicated way for everyone to enjoy. The wines for this range are fruity and easy drinking and display true varietal character.
  • Wine of South Eastern Australia
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites, Egg, Milk

Tasting Notes

  • A palate of red currants, plums and cherries, this medium-bodied wine is bright and lively with an inviting softness and velvety tannins. Lingering fruit and toasty oak extend the finish.

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

9.8

ABV

13% vol

Producer

Accolade Wines

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Viki Wade

Country

Australia

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Merlot

Vinification Details

  • The Hardys VR Merlot was crafted from select parcels from South Eastern Australia. With currants, plums and cherries on the palate, this wine is bright and lively, complemented by lingering fruit and toasty oak to finish

History

  • Hardys VR stands for uncomplicated wines displaying true varietal character that are perfect for everyday enjoyment.

Regional Information

  • South Eastern Australia

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year

Produce of

Wine of South Eastern Australia

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • Accolade Wines Ltd.,
  • Weybridge,
  • KT13 8TB,
  • UK.
  • At:

Return to

  • Accolade Wines Ltd.,
  • Weybridge,
  • KT13 8TB,
  • UK.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

79 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

hardys merlot

5 stars

I think this is the best Merlot and was very pleased with the cases of wine received.

Smooth & rounded

5 stars

I'm no expert so, apologies to all such - or should that be not a snob (!) - but I've been drinking Merlot since my first visit to Italy when I was 16 (over 50 years ago) and I know what I like to drink. Not sure about the redcurrants but I certainly get red cherries! I believe it's the much flaunted tannins in so many reds that I find harsh; I love a smooth wine & this is it. The incredibly low price, made even lower by various Tesco discounts, adds to my enjoyment.

good wine

4 stars

fruity red wine that is just a little rough round the edges but for the price is very very drinkable and will definitle be ordering again

Hardy's VR Merlot

2 stars

Harvey's wine is usually good, didn't like this one, too sour tasting. As Tesco's Cleethorpes store is only about a mile from my address, and pricewise there seems to be no saving on buying it by the case, the price is the same however purchased, add delivery charge and it's a "no go" The best wine I've tried has been Yellow Tail Jammy Red Roo, which is now not on offer at the store, will wait to see if it comes down. Tried several wines from your store, the Trivento 2016 Malbec is quite good also, will buy another couple of bottles next week

Reds are best

5 stars

I have been enjoying the range of well priced wines Tesco offer for some time, and intend to continue doing so

Good Everyday wine

4 stars

This is a pleasant Hardy's wine.Good quality at a reasonable price.

Lots of flavour

5 stars

Very pleasant taste, good body, with complex flavours

Great value

5 stars

A wine that is full of flavour and enjoyable to drink on its own or with a meal. Light, mellow and enjoyable.

Excellent All Round!

5 stars

I have been drinking this for some time and never tire of it, when on offer it is worth getting a case or three in. If there is any criticism it would be that it is a little too dangerously drinkable.

Hardys VR Merloy

3 stars

Reasonably good wine,easy drinking,but not one I would buy again.

