Hardys Varietal Range Merlot 75Cl

I think this is the best Merlot and was very pleased with the cases of wine received.
Smooth & rounded
I'm no expert so, apologies to all such - or should that be not a snob (!) - but I've been drinking Merlot since my first visit to Italy when I was 16 (over 50 years ago) and I know what I like to drink. Not sure about the redcurrants but I certainly get red cherries! I believe it's the much flaunted tannins in so many reds that I find harsh; I love a smooth wine & this is it. The incredibly low price, made even lower by various Tesco discounts, adds to my enjoyment.
good wine
fruity red wine that is just a little rough round the edges but for the price is very very drinkable and will definitle be ordering again
Hardy's VR Merlot
Harvey's wine is usually good, didn't like this one, too sour tasting. As Tesco's Cleethorpes store is only about a mile from my address, and pricewise there seems to be no saving on buying it by the case, the price is the same however purchased, add delivery charge and it's a "no go" The best wine I've tried has been Yellow Tail Jammy Red Roo, which is now not on offer at the store, will wait to see if it comes down. Tried several wines from your store, the Trivento 2016 Malbec is quite good also, will buy another couple of bottles next week
Reds are best
I have been enjoying the range of well priced wines Tesco offer for some time, and intend to continue doing so
Good Everyday wine
This is a pleasant Hardy's wine.Good quality at a reasonable price.
Lots of flavour
Very pleasant taste, good body, with complex flavours
Great value
A wine that is full of flavour and enjoyable to drink on its own or with a meal. Light, mellow and enjoyable.
Excellent All Round!
I have been drinking this for some time and never tire of it, when on offer it is worth getting a case or three in. If there is any criticism it would be that it is a little too dangerously drinkable.
Hardys VR Merloy
Reasonably good wine,easy drinking,but not one I would buy again.