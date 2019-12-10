By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Yellow Tail Shiraz 75Cl

4.5(170)Write a review
image 1 of Yellow Tail Shiraz 75Cl
£ 6.00
£6.00/75cl

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Shiraz - Red Australian Wine
  • This [yellow tail] Shiraz is everything a great wine should be - vibrant, smooth, rich and easy to drink.
  • Flavours: red berries, spice and liquorice
  • In the small Australian town of Yenda, the Casella family has been making wine for generations. It is here that [yellow tail] was created with a simple philosophy - to make great wines for everyone to enjoy.
  • Wine of South Eastern Australia
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Flavours: red berries, spice and liquorice

Region of Origin

South Eastern Australia

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

10.1

ABV

13.5% vol

Producer

Casella Wines

Wine Maker

Alan Kennett

Country

Australia

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Shiraz/Syrah

Vinification Details

  • Fermented in Stainless steel tanks

History

  • Casella Wines sources its fruit from 33 of Australia's 59 premium wine-growing regions, including the Barossa Valley and Coonawarra in South Australia, and Victoria's Mornington Peninsula

Regional Information

  • South Eastern Australia

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 3 years of purchase.

Produce of

Wine of Australia

Preparation and Usage

  • Enjoy: with steak or in front of a roaring fire

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • W1743.
  • At:
  • CH2 4LF,
  • UK.

Importer address

  • Casella Family Brands (Europe) Ltd,
  • The Stores,
  • The Officers' Mess,
  • Duxford,
  • Cambridgeshire,
  • CB22 4QH,

Return to

  • Casella Family Brands (Europe) Ltd,
  • The Stores,
  • The Officers' Mess,
  • Duxford,
  • Cambridgeshire,
  • CB22 4QH,
  • UK.
  • E: info@casellafamilybrands.com
  • www.yellowtailwine.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

750ml ℮

170 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Wow what a wine!

5 stars

The best wine ever!

Tate = excellent.

5 stars

Tate = excellent.

Pretty ordinary and better wine available at a che

3 stars

Pretty ordinary and better wine available at a cheaper price

Lovely and smooth.

5 stars

I buy this regularly. Smooth, and with a hit of vanilla. Lovely!

Luscious red

5 stars

This is an ‘Any time’ wine. Luscious deep dark fruit taste, to be enjoyed with any meal or for a social drink.

Very happy with this wine.

5 stars

No expert but Shiraz is my favourite red, this wine has all the rich smooth qualities I like, this is / was my second case of 12....

God bless Austral

5 stars

A very palatable wine that goes well with most meals

A bold shiraz

5 stars

A solid bottle of red wine, and one I keep coming back to. Bold flavours and smooth make it a great choice, in my opinion.

Gorgeous

5 stars

Not expensive but one of my favourites. Smooth and fruity. Not necessarily a red wine enthusiast but this one I really like, actually in preference to much more expensive Shiraz

Delicious

5 stars

Lovely wine and great price.Delivery very efficient.

1-10 of 170 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

