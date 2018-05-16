We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.
Want to know more? Check out our
cookies policy
.
Accept all cookies
Manage cookies
Skip to main content
Skip to search
Skip to basket
Register
Sign in
Contact us
Help
Open navigation
Tesco Home
Go to homepage
Basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Mother's Day
Delivery Saver
Frozen Food
Ice Cream & Lollies
Under 100 Calories
Back to Ice Cream & Lollies
Under 100 Calories
Showing
1 to 24
of
41 items
sorted by Relevance
Show 48 per page
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(4)
Filter by
Special Offers
(21)
1 Category
Filter by
Ice Cream &
Lollies Under 100 Calories
(41)
18 Brands
Filter by
Tesco
(6)
Filter by
Little Moons
(5)
Filter by
Rowntrees
(5)
Filter by
Del Monte
(3)
Filter by
Halo Top
(3)
Filter by
Twister
(3)
Filter by
Ms Mollys
(2)
Filter by
Rowntree's
(2)
Filter by
Solero
(2)
Filter by
Tesco Finest
(2)
Filter by
Calippo
(1)
Filter by
Doughlicious
(1)
Filter by
Local Jude's
Ice
(1)
Filter by
Mini Milk
(1)
Filter by
Nestle
(1)
Filter by
Oreo
(1)
More brands
Fewer brands
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.