We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 
Clubcard Price

Calippo 5 Mini Orange Lemon Lime Lollies 400Ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
image 1 of Calippo 5 Mini Orange Lemon Lime Lollies 400Ml
£2.25
£0.56/100ml

Product Description

  • Orange fruit ice, lemon fruit ice with lime flavouring.
  • With fruit juice¹
  • ¹Fruit juice from concentrate
  • Mixed pack: contents may vary.
  • With Natural Flavours
  • Gluten Free
  • Pack size: 400ML

Information

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Milk

Storage

Store at -18°C.

Name and address

  • Unilever UK,
  • Wall's,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Unilever Ireland Ltd,

Return to

  • Unilever UK,
  • Wall's,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Careline 0800 731 1507.
  • Unilever Ireland Ltd,
  • 20 Riverwalk,
  • National Digital Park,
  • Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.
  • Careline: 1800 444 420.

Net Contents

5 x 400ml ℮

Orange fruit ice = 80 ml/84 g

Energy
347kJ
83kcal
4%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 413 kJ

  • With Natural Flavours
  • Gluten Free

Information

Ingredients

Water, Orange Juice from Concentrate (20%), Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Apple Juice from Concentrate (6%), Fructose, Soluble Fibre, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Stabilisers (Tara Gum, Locust Bean Gum), Colours (Paprika Extract, Curcumin), Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Milk

Storage

  • Store at -18°C.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer 100 mlPer orange fruit ice**%* per orange fruit ice**
Energy413 kJ434 kJ347 kJ
-99 kcal104 kcal83 kcal4 %
Fat<0,5 g<0,5 g<0,5 g<1 %
of which saturates<0,1 g<0,1 g<0,1 g<1 %
Carbohydrate23 g24 g20 g8 %
of which sugars17 g17 g14 g16 %
Fibre1,0 g1,1 g0,9 g
Protein<0,5 g<0,5 g<0,5 g<1 %
Salt<0,01 g<0,01 g<0,01 g<1 %
*% of Reference Intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)----
**Fruit ice = 80 ml = 84 g, 400 ml / 420 g = 5 x fruit ice----

Lemon fruit ice = 80 ml/84 g

Energy
315kJ
75kcal
4%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 375 kJ

  • With Natural Flavours
  • Gluten Free

Information

Ingredients

Water, Lemon Juice from Concentrate (10%), Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Fructose, Soluble Fibre, Stabilisers (Tara Gum, Locust Bean Gum), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Colours (Curcumin, Copper Complexes of Chlorophyllins), Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Milk

Storage

  • Store at -18°C.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer 100 mlPer lemon fruit ice**%* per lemon fruit ice**
Energy375 kJ393 kJ315 kJ
-89 kcal94 kcal75 kcal4 %
Fat<0,5 g<0,5 g<0,5 g<1 %
of which saturates<0,1 g<0,1 g<0,1 g<1 %
Carbohydrate21 g22 g18 g7 %
of which sugars14 g15 g12 g13 %
Fibre0,9 g1,0 g0,8 g
Protein<0,5 g<0,5 g<0,5 g<1 %
Salt<0,01 g<0,01 g<0,01 g<1 %
*% of Reference Intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)----
**Fruit ice = 80 ml = 84 g, 400 ml / 420 g = 5 x fruit ice----
View all Ice Lollies

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here