Calippo 5 Mini Orange Lemon Lime Lollies 400Ml
Product Description
- Orange fruit ice, lemon fruit ice with lime flavouring.
- With fruit juice¹
- ¹Fruit juice from concentrate
- Mixed pack: contents may vary.
- With Natural Flavours
- Gluten Free
- Pack size: 400ML
Information
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Milk
Storage
Store at -18°C.
Name and address
- Unilever UK,
- Wall's,
- Freepost ADM3940,
- London,
- SW1A 1YR.
- Unilever Ireland Ltd,
Return to
- Unilever UK,
- Wall's,
- Freepost ADM3940,
- London,
- SW1A 1YR.
- Careline 0800 731 1507.
- Unilever Ireland Ltd,
- 20 Riverwalk,
- National Digital Park,
- Citywest Business Campus,
- Dublin 24.
- Careline: 1800 444 420.
Net Contents
5 x 400ml ℮
Orange fruit ice = 80 ml/84 g
- Energy
- 347kJ
-
- 83kcal
- 4%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 413 kJ
- With Natural Flavours
- Gluten Free
Information
Ingredients
Water, Orange Juice from Concentrate (20%), Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Apple Juice from Concentrate (6%), Fructose, Soluble Fibre, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Stabilisers (Tara Gum, Locust Bean Gum), Colours (Paprika Extract, Curcumin), Flavouring
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Milk
Storage
- Store at -18°C.
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per 100 ml
|Per orange fruit ice**
|%* per orange fruit ice**
|Energy
|413 kJ
|434 kJ
|347 kJ
|-
|99 kcal
|104 kcal
|83 kcal
|4 %
|Fat
|<0,5 g
|<0,5 g
|<0,5 g
|<1 %
|of which saturates
|<0,1 g
|<0,1 g
|<0,1 g
|<1 %
|Carbohydrate
|23 g
|24 g
|20 g
|8 %
|of which sugars
|17 g
|17 g
|14 g
|16 %
|Fibre
|1,0 g
|1,1 g
|0,9 g
|Protein
|<0,5 g
|<0,5 g
|<0,5 g
|<1 %
|Salt
|<0,01 g
|<0,01 g
|<0,01 g
|<1 %
|*% of Reference Intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|**Fruit ice = 80 ml = 84 g, 400 ml / 420 g = 5 x fruit ice
|-
|-
|-
|-
Lemon fruit ice = 80 ml/84 g
- Energy
- 315kJ
-
- 75kcal
- 4%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 375 kJ
- With Natural Flavours
- Gluten Free
Information
Ingredients
Water, Lemon Juice from Concentrate (10%), Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Fructose, Soluble Fibre, Stabilisers (Tara Gum, Locust Bean Gum), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Colours (Curcumin, Copper Complexes of Chlorophyllins), Flavouring
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Milk
Storage
- Store at -18°C.
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per 100 ml
|Per lemon fruit ice**
|%* per lemon fruit ice**
|Energy
|375 kJ
|393 kJ
|315 kJ
|-
|89 kcal
|94 kcal
|75 kcal
|4 %
|Fat
|<0,5 g
|<0,5 g
|<0,5 g
|<1 %
|of which saturates
|<0,1 g
|<0,1 g
|<0,1 g
|<1 %
|Carbohydrate
|21 g
|22 g
|18 g
|7 %
|of which sugars
|14 g
|15 g
|12 g
|13 %
|Fibre
|0,9 g
|1,0 g
|0,8 g
|Protein
|<0,5 g
|<0,5 g
|<0,5 g
|<1 %
|Salt
|<0,01 g
|<0,01 g
|<0,01 g
|<1 %
|*% of Reference Intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|**Fruit ice = 80 ml = 84 g, 400 ml / 420 g = 5 x fruit ice
|-
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.