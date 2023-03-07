We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tango Cherry Sub Zero Tangerine Ice Lollies 4X70ml

Tango Cherry Sub Zero Tangerine Ice Lollies 4X70ml
£2.50
£0.89/100ml

Per lolly

Energy
238kJ
56kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
0.1g

-

<1%of the reference intake
Saturates
<0.1g

-

<1%of the reference intake
Sugars
12g

-

13%of the reference intake
Salt
<0.01g

-

<1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 335kJ

Product Description

  • Tango Cherry Sub Zero Tang Ice Lollies 4x70ml
  • Manufactured by Brand of Brothers under license from Britvic, Breakspear Park, Breakspear Way, Hemel Hempstead HP2 4TZ owners of the Tango brand. Tango and the Tango Cherry device are registered trade marks of Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.
  • With Natural Colours
  • Pack size: 280ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Sugar, Cherry Juice from Concentrate (9, 4 %), Glucose Syrup, Fructose, Dextrose, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Stabilisers: Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum, Flavouring, Red Beet Juice Concentrate, Colour: Annatto Norbixin

Allergy Information

  • May contain: traces of Milk, Eggs, Cereals containing Gluten, Nuts and Peanuts.

Storage

Keep Frozen -18°CFor Best Before End: See Side of Pack

Produce of

Manufactured in the EU

Number of uses

This pack contains 4 servings

Additives

  • Free From Colours

Name and address

  • Manufactured by:
  • Brand of Brothers Limited,
  • Centrix House,
  • 26 Crow Lane East,
  • Newton-le-Willows,
  • WA12 9UY,

Return to

  • This premium product should reach you in perfect condition. If you have any comments please email us at info@brandofbrothers.co.uk
  • Brand of Brothers Limited,
  • Centrix House,
  • 26 Crow Lane East,
  • Newton-le-Willows,
  • WA12 9UY,
  • United Kingdom.
  • Brand of Brothers Frozen Food Ltd,
  • First Floor,
  • Penrose 1,
  • Penrose Dock,
  • Cork,

Net Contents

4 x 70ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 70ml Lolly*Reference intake of an average adult
Energy335kJ238kJ8400kJ
-79kcal56kcal2000kcal
Fat0.1g0.1g70g
of which Saturates<0.1g<0.1g20g
Carbohydrate19g14g260g
of which Sugars17g12g90g
Fibre0.1g0.1g-
Protein0.1g0.1g50g
Salt0.01g<0.01g6g
This pack contains 4 servings---
* Daily reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---
