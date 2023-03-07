Tango Cherry Sub Zero Tangerine Ice Lollies 4X70ml
Per lolly
- Energy
- 238kJ
-
- 56kcal
- 3%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 0.1g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- <0.1g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 12g
- 13%of the reference intake
- Salt
- <0.01g
- <1%of the reference intake
-
-
-
-
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 335kJ
Product Description
- Tango Cherry Sub Zero Tang Ice Lollies 4x70ml
- Manufactured by Brand of Brothers under license from Britvic, Breakspear Park, Breakspear Way, Hemel Hempstead HP2 4TZ owners of the Tango brand. Tango and the Tango Cherry device are registered trade marks of Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.
- With Natural Colours
- Pack size: 280ML
Information
Ingredients
Water, Sugar, Cherry Juice from Concentrate (9, 4 %), Glucose Syrup, Fructose, Dextrose, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Stabilisers: Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum, Flavouring, Red Beet Juice Concentrate, Colour: Annatto Norbixin
Allergy Information
- May contain: traces of Milk, Eggs, Cereals containing Gluten, Nuts and Peanuts.
Storage
Keep Frozen -18°CFor Best Before End: See Side of Pack
Produce of
Manufactured in the EU
Number of uses
This pack contains 4 servings
Additives
- Free From Colours
Name and address
Manufactured by:
- Brand of Brothers Limited,
- Centrix House,
- 26 Crow Lane East,
- Newton-le-Willows,
- WA12 9UY,
Return to
- This premium product should reach you in perfect condition. If you have any comments please email us at info@brandofbrothers.co.uk
- Brand of Brothers Limited,
- Centrix House,
- 26 Crow Lane East,
- Newton-le-Willows,
- WA12 9UY,
- United Kingdom.
- Brand of Brothers Frozen Food Ltd,
- First Floor,
- Penrose 1,
- Penrose Dock,
- Cork,
Net Contents
4 x 70ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 70ml Lolly
|*Reference intake of an average adult
|Energy
|335kJ
|238kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|79kcal
|56kcal
|2000kcal
|Fat
|0.1g
|0.1g
|70g
|of which Saturates
|<0.1g
|<0.1g
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|19g
|14g
|260g
|of which Sugars
|17g
|12g
|90g
|Fibre
|0.1g
|0.1g
|-
|Protein
|0.1g
|0.1g
|50g
|Salt
|0.01g
|<0.01g
|6g
|This pack contains 4 servings
|-
|-
|-
|* Daily reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
