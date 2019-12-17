By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nestle Fab Strawberry Ice Lollies 6 X 58Ml

3(4)Write a review
£ 2.20
£0.63/100ml

Offer

Each lolly** contains,**One lolly (58ml/54.7g)
  • Energy315kJ 75kcal
    4%
  • Fat2.5g
    4%
  • Saturates1.0g
    5%
  • Sugars10.0g
    11%
  • Salt0.03g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 575kJ

Product Description

  • Strawberry and vanilla flavour ice lolly with a chocolate flavour coating and sugar strands.
  • Good to Know
  • Our kids' products have been specially designed for kids offering fun with delicious flavours in the right portion size. Our recipes have been developed according to our strict nutritional criteria and our products are always made with natural flavours and fruit juice where possible. A tasty treat when enjoyed as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy active lifestyle.
  • Milky, choccy
  • With sprinkles on top
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 348ml

Information

Ingredients

Strawberry Water Ice (62%) [Water, Strawberry Juice from Concentrate (9%), Sugar, Strawberry Puree (5%), Maltodextrin, Fructose, Acid (Citric Acid), Colours (Beetroot Red, Curcumin), Flavourings, Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Sodium Alginate, Carrageenan), Dextrose], Vanilla Flavour Ice (27%) [Water, Reconstituted Skimmed Milk Concentrate, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Coconut Oil, Whey Powder (from Milk), Maltodextrin, Fructose, Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Sodium Alginate), Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavourings], Sugar Strands (6%) [Sugar, Coconut Oil, Beetroot Juice Concentrate, Glucose Syrup, Colours (Annatto, Curcumin), Emulsifier (Gum Arabic), Glazing Agent (Beeswax)], Chocolate Flavour Coating (4%) [Vegetable Oils (Coconut, Rapeseed, in varying proportions), Sugar, Bulking Agent (Calcium Carbonate), Whey Powder (from Milk), Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)]

Allergy Information

  • May contain Peanuts and Nuts

Storage

Keep frozenStore below -18°C For Best Before End See Side Of Pack

Number of uses

Pack contains 6 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • This product may stain.

Name and address

  • R&R Ice Cream UK Ltd,
  • Part of the Froneri Group,
  • Leeming Bar,
  • United Kingdom,
  • DL7 9UL.

Return to

  • Contact Details
  • R&R Ice Cream UK Ltd,
  • Part of the Froneri Group,
  • Leeming Bar,
  • United Kingdom,
  • DL7 9UL.
  • Complaints www.froneri.uk.com
  • www.myfabland.com

Net Contents

6 x 58ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 100mlPer Serving**Reference Intake*
Energy575kJ543kJ315kJ8400kJ
-137kcal129kcal75kcal2000kcal
Fat4.6g4.4g2.5g70g
of which: saturates1.9g1.8g1.0g20g
Carbohydrate22.8g21.5g12.5g260g
of which: sugars18.2g17.2g10.0g90g
Fibre0.3g0.3g0.2g-
Protein0.6g0.5g0.3g50g
Salt0.06g0.05g0.03g6g
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
**One lolly (58ml/54.7g)----
Pack contains 6 servings----
Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages----

Safety information

View more safety information

This product may stain.

4 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Always have at least 1 box in the freezer

5 stars

These are a staple in our house. A low fat, low calorie sweet treat for after dinner. Some reviews refer to them tasting 'different' now, but without the additives of years ago, it's to be expected. My family love them.

Tasty classic treat that always goes down well

5 stars

Tasty classic treat that always goes down well

Nothing like Lyonsmaid Fab , just lack of flavour?

1 stars

A poor quality copy of an old favourite, lacking the strawberry true flavour, replaced by redish coloured ice!

Don't buy

1 stars

No just no. Its just tasteless and the chocolate at the time taste like butter. Don't waste your money buying this product.

