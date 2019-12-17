Nestle Fab Strawberry Ice Lollies 6 X 58Ml

Always have at least 1 box in the freezer
These are a staple in our house. A low fat, low calorie sweet treat for after dinner. Some reviews refer to them tasting 'different' now, but without the additives of years ago, it's to be expected. My family love them.
Tasty classic treat that always goes down well
Tasty classic treat that always goes down well
Nothing like Lyonsmaid Fab , just lack of flavour?
A poor quality copy of an old favourite, lacking the strawberry true flavour, replaced by redish coloured ice!
Don't buy
No just no. Its just tasteless and the chocolate at the time taste like butter. Don't waste your money buying this product.