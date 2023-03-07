Twister 6 Mini Pineapple I/Cream Lollies 300Ml
Product Description
- Strawberry-lemon fruit ice with lemon fruit ice with lemon lime flavour and plant based pineapple ice cream.
- Wall's Twister Pineapple, Lemon-Lime and Strawberry Mini Ice Cream Lolly makes a delicious quick, frozen dessert – a firm favourite for both young and old. Chill out any time with the smooth pineapple ice cream, refreshing strawberry and lemon flavour fruit ice – a frozen dessert like no other! What's more, each mini ice cream contains just 39 kcal and is made with natural flavours and fruit juice with a gluten-free recipe. The perfect ice lolly for an after-school snack or during a hot summer's day. As part of our responsibly-made-for-kids promise, our Twister ice lollies are designed to be fun and tasty treats, whilst meeting our nutritional criteria for children’s ice cream. We have set strict nutrition criteria for all of our kids' ice creams to reassure parents that our entire kids' range will contain no more than 110 calories, a maximum of 12 grams of sugar and 3 grams of saturated fat per portion and we are continuously working to further improve this. If you want to find out more information on Wall's commitment to nutrition, just head on over to our website. Twister is part of the Wall's family along with Mini Milk, Calippo, Cornetto, and Solero.
- If you are looking for a frozen dessert with pineapple, refreshing strawberry, and juicy lemon-lime mix in an ice lolly – you are in the right place
- Enjoy the smooth pineapple plant based ice cream, refreshing strawberry and lemon flavour fruit ice, with a strawberry fruit ice core
- Made with natural flavours and fruit juice with a gluten-free recipe, these ice cream lollies are bursting with juicy freshness
- This multipack of mini ice lollies provides a perfect snack to grab on the go
- Our ice lolly treat makes for an irresistible afternoon snack to cool down on a hot summer's day
- The classic Twister shape in a mini size in a convenient pack of 6 – the perfect frozen dessert for sharing or keeping in the freezer
- Pack size: 300ML
Information
Ingredients
Water, sugar, glucose syrup, lemon juice2 (5%), strawberry juice2 (4.5%), fructose, pineapple juice2 (2%), soluble fibre, coconut fat, stabilisers (guar gum, locust bean gum, tara gum), flavourings, black carrot concentrate, safflower concentrate, pea protein, acidity regulator (citric acid), beetroot juice concentrate, emulsifier (mono- and diglycerides of fatty acids), colours (chlorophylls, curcumin), salt. May contain almonds and milk. Gluten free. 2 from concentrate
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Almonds, Milk, Nuts
Produce of
United Kingdom
Name and address
- Unilever UK Ltd,
- Springfield Drive,
- Leatherhead,
- KT22 7GR
- Unilever Ireland,
- 20 Riverwalk,
Return to
- Unilever UK,
- Walls,
- Freepost ADM3940,
- London,
- SW1A 1YR.
Net Contents
300 ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g Unprepared
|Per 100ml Unprepared
|Per Serving Unprepared
|%* per portion**
|Energy (kJ)
|417 kJ
|325 kJ
|162 kJ
|2%
|Energy (kcal)
|100 kcal
|78 kcal
|39 kcal
|2%
|Fat (g)
|0.6 g
|<0.5 g
|<0.5 g
|1%
|of which saturates (g)
|0.5 g
|0.4 g
|0.2 g
|1%
|Carbohydrate (g)
|22 g
|17 g
|8.6 g
|3%
|of which sugars (g)
|17 g
|13 g
|6.5 g
|7%
|Protein (g)
|<0.5 g
|<0.5 g
|<0.5 g
|1%
|Salt (g)
|0.03 g
|0.02 g
|0.01 g
|1%
|1 portion = GRM. (Pack contains 6 portions)
|-
|-
|-
|-
