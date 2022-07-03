Little Moons Honey Roasted Pistachio Mochi Ice Cream 192G

Pricy but worth it.
This is amazing and had it Japan 30 years ago and eventually it arrives in England. It’s pricy but it’s on the borderline of worth it.
Delicious.
Great quality little dessert
I had been waiting for nearly 2 years for Tesco to stock the pistachio flavour. The mochi dough is lovely and the ice cream is really creamy and nutty.
Anyone who thinks the coating tastes like 'raw pastry' or even 'needs cooking' clearly hasn't tried mochi before. May be an idea to do your research before buying on what mochi actually is...
Delicious MOCHI, for those who know and love MOCHI
Delicious mochi. Once you have found the perfect timing for it to be no longer frozen solid, but not quite melted (usually a bit longer than 5 mins), it is very creamy, and has a lovely, delicate pistachio flavour, with pistachio chips for added texture. They're possibly my favourite of the 4 available... Of course, these are MOCHI, as clearly written on the box, and online, so it is tasty for anybody who does like them, and the glutinous rice casing that makes a MOCHI!
This is amazing ice cream mochi! If you like mochi balls of any kind especially sweet ones these are definitely for you. Yes, expensive but a lovely treat and id rather get these then cheap rubbish ice cream I'm not really enjoying. The outside is rice dough and does state this on the box, it is weird at first but I have found a new love for them.
Surprisingly bad.
Had been looking forward to trying these. Sadly they were horrible! Imagine filling a doughy ball with tasteless green overly sweet ice cream, then you'll have an idea at what you'll get with these.
Coating horrible ice cream lovely
I agree with other reviews regarding the coating. Tasted like raw pastry - even checked the box again in case it required cooking! Shame as ice cream itself was delicious. Price is ridiculous!