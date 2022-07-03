We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Little Moons Honey Roasted Pistachio Mochi Ice Cream 192G

4.1(8)Write a review
image 1 of Little Moons Honey Roasted Pistachio Mochi Ice Cream 192G
Product Description

  • Honey Roasted Pistachio Ice Cream Mochi: six pistachio ice cream bites wrapped in sweet rice dough.
  • Discover our collection of flavours at littlemoons.co.uk
  • With a mouthful of creamy artisan gelato, lovingly wrapped in soft and delightfully delicate mochi dough, each bite of mochi serves up an exciting new flavour adventure. Discover the sweet nuttiness of pistachios roasted in honey and welcome a whole new world of flavour into your home.
  • Some ice creams can consist of up to 90% air, not ours. The higher density of our gelato means it's not as soft straight out the freezer but results in a more intense flavour with patience.
  • Enjoy the little things.
  • Bite sized adventures
  • 71 joyful calories per ball
  • Nutty perfection
  • Enjoy the little things
  • No artificial flavourings, colours or preservatives
  • Dietary gluten free
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 192G

Information

Ingredients

Fresh Milk, Sugar, Rice Flour, Water, Fresh Cream (Milk), Trehalose*, Pistachio Paste (4%) ( Pistachios, Salt, E141), Honey Roasted Pistachio (3%) [Sugar, Pistachio (48%), Honey], Skimmed Milk Powder, Tapioca Flour, Emulsifier (Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Locust Bean Gum, Cellulose Gum, Carrageenan), Salt, Natural Colour (Annatto, Curcumin, Spinach Powder), Soya Lecithin, *Trehalose is a Source of Glucose

Allergy Information

  • May also contain other Nuts, Peanuts, Sesame, and Egg. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep frozen below -18°C. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. See top of pack for best before end.

Produce of

Made in UK

Preparation and Usage

  • 5 min
  • So close you can almost taste it...
  • Give your mochi 5 mins out of the freezer before diving in. They're worth the wait.
  • Good things come to those who wait...
  • Remove from the freezer 5min before serving

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • (UK) Little Moons,
  • London,
  • NW10 7AQ,
  • UK.
  • (EU) Little Moons,
  • 23 Rue Achille Flaubert,

Return to

  • Little Moons,
  • London,
  • NW10 7AQ,
  • UK.

Net Contents

6 x 32g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gMochi (32g)
Energy937kJ300kJ
-223kcal71kcal
Fat9.4g3.0g
of which saturated4.6g1.5g
Carbohydrates38g12.2g
of which sugars23g7.4g
Protein3.1g0.9g
Salt0.15g0.048g
View all Ice Cream Snacking & Bars

8 Reviews

Pricy but worth it.

5 stars

This is amazing and had it Japan 30 years ago and eventually it arrives in England. It’s pricy but it’s on the borderline of worth it.

Delicious.

5 stars

Delicious.

Great quality little dessert

5 stars

I had been waiting for nearly 2 years for Tesco to stock the pistachio flavour. The mochi dough is lovely and the ice cream is really creamy and nutty.

Anyone who thinks the coating tastes like 'raw pas

5 stars

Anyone who thinks the coating tastes like 'raw pastry' or even 'needs cooking' clearly hasn't tried mochi before. May be an idea to do your research before buying on what mochi actually is...

Delicious MOCHI, for those who know and love MOCHI

5 stars

Delicious mochi. Once you have found the perfect timing for it to be no longer frozen solid, but not quite melted (usually a bit longer than 5 mins), it is very creamy, and has a lovely, delicate pistachio flavour, with pistachio chips for added texture. They're possibly my favourite of the 4 available... Of course, these are MOCHI, as clearly written on the box, and online, so it is tasty for anybody who does like them, and the glutinous rice casing that makes a MOCHI!

This is amazing ice cream mochi! If you like mochi

5 stars

This is amazing ice cream mochi! If you like mochi balls of any kind especially sweet ones these are definitely for you. Yes, expensive but a lovely treat and id rather get these then cheap rubbish ice cream I'm not really enjoying. The outside is rice dough and does state this on the box, it is weird at first but I have found a new love for them.

Surprisingly bad.

1 stars

Had been looking forward to trying these. Sadly they were horrible! Imagine filling a doughy ball with tasteless green overly sweet ice cream, then you'll have an idea at what you'll get with these.

Coating horrible ice cream lovely

2 stars

I agree with other reviews regarding the coating. Tasted like raw pastry - even checked the box again in case it required cooking! Shame as ice cream itself was delicious. Price is ridiculous!

