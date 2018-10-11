Solero Exotic Ice Cream 3 X 90Ml

Wish would stock red berry one also 5 stars A Tesco Customer11th October 2018 Solero makes a brilliant dessert. Split Solero in half lengthwise put one half on each plate, this will melt slowly making sauce as you eat your dessert. Scoop Individual Tesco Strawberry Trifle one to each plate. Then Kelly's Cornish Clotted Ice Cream. That's it finish a quick yummy dessert. Report

Solero Exotic Ice Cream 5 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 Great flavour. Juicy and refreshing with a creamy vanilla inside. Brilliant for the hot weather. Large size with less than 100 cals. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I love Solero! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 I think Solero exotic could be the greatest ice cream out there! I always look for fresh tasting, fruity and smooth ice cream, and Solero certainly delivers. It has a great taste, really fruity and juicy! Perfect timing to have these ice cream with the hot summer weather. They were really refreshing and full of flavour. I thoroughly enjoyed these ice creams and would definitely buy again! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Solero So Good! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 We’re in the middle of a heat wave here in Bedfordshire , so naturally my three children were desperate for ice cream. The bright and exotic imagery of the Solero packets caught our eyes , and we were not disappointed. Solero is the perfect combination of a tangy tropical ice lolly outside , with creamy vanilla ice cream inside. My daughters enjoyed them so much that they’ve asked to stock up the whole freezer with Soleros. We loved them as they were suitable for so many occasions ; as a great cooling treat after a hard day at school , a delicious accompaniment to the latest World Cup fixture , or a delicious dessert. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Refreshing - and not too many calories! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 Juicy and refreshing, this pack of Soleros were a hit in the hot weather! Fruity on the outside with creamy vanilla ice cream on the inside and the added bonus of not too many calories! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Super solero 5 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 Well these couldn’t have arrived in my freezer at a better time. Super heat, super hot and a super solero to cool me down. The heat wave is well and truest here and a cooling ice cream was just what I needed. But as I am watching my calorie consumption (bikini body I will get you back) I was worried about over indulging....and couldn’t believe my eyes when I saw the low calorie content. So off came the wrapper and in my mouth it went ....mmmmm ....amazing. The outer layer tastes super fruity and refreshing. The ice cream is lovely and creamy and balanced perfectly by the outer sorbet layer. These are a truest amazing cooling treat for anyone especially those watching their weight. I have hidden the remaining 2 in the back of the freezer....I do not want to share these beauties. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Refreshing! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 These lollies are the best thing on a really hot day. They have refreshing exotic juice style coating on a ripple style creamy ice cream. The shape makes them easy to eat with the top of the lolly being much slimmer than the base. I have only one problem... One isn't enough! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Don't mind if I do.............. 5 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 I was very excited to get my Solero's, as it is a well loved and established brand. As usual the lolly part was tangy and refreshing and the ice cream was creamy and smooth - Just like it was the first time I had a Solero (bring's back memories!). Excellent idea to put the Calories on the box - a great sales feature! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

A totally tropical taste! 4 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 A refreshing and fruity ice cream treat, solero provides the perfect balance of tangy tropical fruit and creamy rich ice cream providing a delicious treat anytime! The fact that solero is only 98 calories is massive bonus...I can have one every day! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]