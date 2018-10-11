By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Solero Exotic Ice Cream 3 X 90Ml

5(99)Write a review
image 1 of Solero Exotic Ice Cream 3 X 90Ml
£ 2.20
£0.82/100ml

Product Description

  Vanilla ice cream with a swirl (12%) and a coating (38%) of exotic fruit sorbet
  Get that fruity feeling with Solero, a fruit lover's dream. A delicious combination of vanilla ice cream with a tangy exotic fruit sorbet swirled through the ice cream and all wrapped in an exotic flavoured coating. With the refreshing taste of exotic fruits, such as peach, passion fruit, mango, and pineapple.
  Our Solero Exotic ice cream is made with sustainably farmed fruits. Additionally, this delicious treat contains 98 calories and no artificial colours or flavours. The Solero Exotic can be enjoyed as part of a gluten free diet.
  At Solero, we love fruit and the planet, so we make sure that every single Solero Exotic ice lolly is made with delicious fruit that comes from sustainable farms that do their work with love, to respect and help protect our planet.
  Solero is part of the Wall's ice cream family which also includes the Cornetto cones, Feast ice cream, Calippo and Twister ice lollies.
  When you are looking for a fruity tasting treat, or refreshing dessert, nothing can beat a refreshing Solero. They are cool, they are delicious and best of all – they are under 100 calories each. A great way to cool down during a hot summer day.
  • Make sure to try our Solero ice lolly sticks today to experience the great fruity taste for yourself.
  • A delicious combination of vanilla ice cream with a tangy exotic fruit sorbet swirl and coating
  • Made with delicious fruit from our sustainable fruit farms
  • Containing 98 calories per ice cream
  • Our Solero Exotic ice creams are a fruit lover's dream
  • Delicious fruity taste with no artificial colours or flavours
  • Gluten free
  Pack size: 270ml

Information

Ingredients

Ingredients

Reconstituted skimmed MILK, sugar, water, peach puree¹ (7%), passion fruit juice¹ (6.5%), mango puree¹ (6.5%), glucose-fructose syrup, pineapple juice from concentrate¹ (6%), coconut oil, whey solids (MILK), stabilisers (locust bean gum, guar gum, carrageenan), emulsifier (mono- and diglycerides of fatty acids), colour (carotenes), acidity regulator (citric acid), flavouring (with MILK). Gluten Free. ¹Sustainably farmed fruit. For more information: www.icecreamjoy.com. Store at -18°C

Storage

Store at -18°C

Produce of

United Kingdom

Preparation and Usage

  • null

Name and address

  Unilever UK,
  Unilever House,
  Springfield Drive,
  Leatherhead,
  Surrey,
  KT22 7GR.

Return to

  • Unilever UK,
  Walls,
  Freepost ADM3940,
  London,
  SW1A 1YR.
  Unilever Ireland Ltd,
  20 Riverwalk,
  National Digital Park,
  Citywest Business Campus,
  Dublin 24.

Net Contents

270 ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g UnpreparedPer 100ml UnpreparedPer Serving Unprepared%* per portion**
Energy (kJ)605 kJ457 kJ411 kJ5%
Energy (kcal)144 kcal109 kcal98 kcal5%
Fat (g)3.1 g2.3 g2.1 g3%
of which saturates (g)2.7 g2.1 g1.8 g9%
Carbohydrate (g)27 g20 g18 g7%
of which sugars (g)25 g19 g17 g19%
Protein (g)1.7 g1.3 g1.2 g2%
Salt (g)0.08 g0.06 g0.05 g1%
*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)----
1 portion = 90 ml. ( Pack contains 3 portions )----

Using Product Information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

99 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Wish would stock red berry one also

5 stars

Solero makes a brilliant dessert. Split Solero in half lengthwise put one half on each plate, this will melt slowly making sauce as you eat your dessert. Scoop Individual Tesco Strawberry Trifle one to each plate. Then Kelly's Cornish Clotted Ice Cream. That's it finish a quick yummy dessert.

Solero Exotic Ice Cream

5 stars

Great flavour. Juicy and refreshing with a creamy vanilla inside. Brilliant for the hot weather. Large size with less than 100 cals. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I love Solero!

5 stars

I think Solero exotic could be the greatest ice cream out there! I always look for fresh tasting, fruity and smooth ice cream, and Solero certainly delivers. It has a great taste, really fruity and juicy! Perfect timing to have these ice cream with the hot summer weather. They were really refreshing and full of flavour. I thoroughly enjoyed these ice creams and would definitely buy again! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Solero So Good!

5 stars

We’re in the middle of a heat wave here in Bedfordshire , so naturally my three children were desperate for ice cream. The bright and exotic imagery of the Solero packets caught our eyes , and we were not disappointed. Solero is the perfect combination of a tangy tropical ice lolly outside , with creamy vanilla ice cream inside. My daughters enjoyed them so much that they’ve asked to stock up the whole freezer with Soleros. We loved them as they were suitable for so many occasions ; as a great cooling treat after a hard day at school , a delicious accompaniment to the latest World Cup fixture , or a delicious dessert. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Refreshing - and not too many calories!

5 stars

Juicy and refreshing, this pack of Soleros were a hit in the hot weather! Fruity on the outside with creamy vanilla ice cream on the inside and the added bonus of not too many calories! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Super solero

5 stars

Well these couldn’t have arrived in my freezer at a better time. Super heat, super hot and a super solero to cool me down. The heat wave is well and truest here and a cooling ice cream was just what I needed. But as I am watching my calorie consumption (bikini body I will get you back) I was worried about over indulging....and couldn’t believe my eyes when I saw the low calorie content. So off came the wrapper and in my mouth it went ....mmmmm ....amazing. The outer layer tastes super fruity and refreshing. The ice cream is lovely and creamy and balanced perfectly by the outer sorbet layer. These are a truest amazing cooling treat for anyone especially those watching their weight. I have hidden the remaining 2 in the back of the freezer....I do not want to share these beauties. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Refreshing!

5 stars

These lollies are the best thing on a really hot day. They have refreshing exotic juice style coating on a ripple style creamy ice cream. The shape makes them easy to eat with the top of the lolly being much slimmer than the base. I have only one problem... One isn't enough! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Don't mind if I do..............

5 stars

I was very excited to get my Solero's, as it is a well loved and established brand. As usual the lolly part was tangy and refreshing and the ice cream was creamy and smooth - Just like it was the first time I had a Solero (bring's back memories!). Excellent idea to put the Calories on the box - a great sales feature! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

A totally tropical taste!

4 stars

A refreshing and fruity ice cream treat, solero provides the perfect balance of tangy tropical fruit and creamy rich ice cream providing a delicious treat anytime! The fact that solero is only 98 calories is massive bonus...I can have one every day! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Solero Exotic

5 stars

I think this product was great. I shared my 3 pack with my husband and son and we all enjoyed it. The outer exotic lolly part was flavoursome and refreshing on a nice hot day and in the inner ice cream was creamy and full of flavour. We enjoyed this as a pudding, but can also be enjoyed as a refreshing afternoon treat on a lovely summers day. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 99 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

