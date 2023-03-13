We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Little Moons Mochi Sorbet Very Berry 6X32g

£5.00

£2.60/100g

Vegan

Mixed berry sorbet wrapped in sweet rice dough (40%).Carbon, Balanced, CartonWorld Land Trust™www.carbonbalancedcarton.com
We created lIttle Moons with a passion for quality that came from growing up in our family bakery. Mouthfuls of sorbet wrapped in soft-sweet mochi dough, they're a little lift to brighten your day.We hope you love them.Viv & Howard,Founders
Sorbet Wrapped in Soft Rice Dough784 kJ / 185 kcal per 100 g251 kJ, 59 kcal per mochiGluten FreeVegan FriendlySuitable for Vegans
Pack size: 192G

Ingredients

Coconut Drink (Water, Coconut Milk (Coconut Extract, Water), Grape Juice Concentrate, Calcium Phosphate, Emulsifier (Sucrose Esters of Fatty Acids), Salt, Colour (Carotene), Vitamin D2, Vitamin B12), Sugar, Mixed Berry Puree (13%) (Blackberry, Strawberry, Blueberry, Blackcurrant), Water, Rice Flour, Raspberry Puree (Raspberry, Invert Sugar Syrup), Glucose Syrup, Chicory Root Fibre, Trehalose*, Coconut Milk (Coconut Extract, Water), Rice Starch, Freeze-Dried Raspberry Pieces, Beetroot Powder, Tapioca Starch, Emulsifier (Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavouring, Salt, Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum, Carrageenan), Acid (Citric Acid), Spirulina Powder, Soya, *Trehalose is a Source of Glucose

Allergy Information

May contain: Milk, Nuts, Peanuts and Sesame. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made in UK

Number of uses

This Pack Contains 6 Servings

Net Contents

6 x 32g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Good things come to those who wait...Remove from the freezer 5min before servingOur sorbet is best enjoyed after a little patience, resulting in softer mochi and a more intense flavour.Give your mochi 5 mins out of the freezer before diving in.They're worth the wait.

