Rowntree's Fruit Blaster Ice Lollies 6X58ml

Each lolly** contains
- Energy
- 211kJ
-
- 49kcal
- 2%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 0g
- 0%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0g
- 0%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 10.5g
- 12%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.00g
- 0%of the reference intake
low
low
medium
low
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 369 kJ
Product Description
- Orange, pineapple and raspberry flavoured water ice lollies.
- Good to Know
- Our kids' products have been specially designed for kids offering fun with delicious flavours in the right portion size. Our recipes have been developed according to our strict nutritional criteria and our products are always made with natural flavours and fruit juice where possible. A tasty treat when enjoyed as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy active lifestyle.
- Nutritional Compass®
- ®Reg. Trademarks of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A., Vevey, Switzerland.
- Used under licence by Froneri International Ltd.
- Made with Fruit Juice
- 211kJ, 49 kcal per stick
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 348ML
Information
Ingredients
Water, Fruit Juice from Concentrate (26%) (Orange, Pineapple, Raspberry, Lemon), Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Maltodextrin, Acid (Citric Acid), Stabiliser (Guar Gum), Flavourings, Colours (Beetroot Red, Curcumin, Carotenes)
Allergy Information
- May contain Peanuts, Nuts and Milk.
Storage
For best before end see side of pack.Keep frozen Store below -18°C
Number of uses
Pack contains 6 lollies
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
- This product may stain
Recycling info
Box. Recycle
Name and address
- R&R Ice Cream UK Ltd,
- Part of the Froneri Group,
- Leeming Bar,
- United Kingdom,
- DL7 9UL.
- and
Return to
- Contact us
- R&R Ice Cream UK Ltd,
- Part of the Froneri Group,
- Leeming Bar,
- United Kingdom,
- DL7 9UL.
- and
- Unit D,
- Baldonnell Business Park,
- Baldonnell,
- Co. Dublin,
- Ireland.
Net Contents
6 x 58ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 100ml
|Per serving
|Reference Intake*
|Energy
|369 kJ
|370 kJ
|211 kJ
|8400 kJ
|-
|87 kcal
|87 kcal
|49 kcal
|2000 kcal
|Fat
|0g
|0g
|0g
|70g
|of which: saturates
|0g
|0g
|0g
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|21g
|21g
|12g
|260g
|of which: sugars
|17.7g
|18g
|10.5g
|90g
|Fibre
|1.3g
|1.3g
|0.8g
|-
|Protein
|0.1g
|0.1g
|0.1g
|50g
|Salt
|0.00g
|0.00g
|0.00g
|6g
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|**One lolly (58ml/59.4g)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Pack contains 6 lollies
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages
|-
|-
|-
|-
Safety information
This product may stain
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.