Halo Top Gooey Brownie Stick 3X100ml

Delicious ice cream just ordered more
Amazing quality, delicious ice cream and low calorie, couldn't ask for more, a little on the expensive side but I got them while they were on bonus card offer
I really like these! For 90 calories and only 13g
I really like these! For 90 calories and only 13g of carbs they are surprisingly chocolatey, pretty much zero blood sugar movement so a guilt free treat for us type 1 diabetics!
AMAZING!
Have tried other Halo products but this by far is the best flavour, tasted like the real thing but with half the calories! So chocolatey, buy them you wont regret it! I only buy when on offer though as they are not not cheap.
Great trade off taste vs calories !
Surprisingly nice for the low amount of calories!
Excellent taste and as good as full calorie produc
Excellent taste and as good as full calorie products.
Ok
Tastes like frozen mouse on a stick
Pretty gruesome taste
Absolute rubbish.. Thought the price reduction was too good to be true. Product looked as though it had defrosted and then frozen again. Tried to eat it from the stick which was barely visible, ended up eating it with a spoon. Pretty gruesome taste.
Amazingly creamy!
I can’t believe these are only 90 calories, these are so creamy and still feels like your eating a proper Ice cream. The peanut butter flavour is amazing, chocolate is amazing, going to try the the caramel next! I love these guilt free ice creams don’t stop selling them Tesco.
Delicious
Absolutely delicious. Really chocolatey and creAmy texture. I will be having them more often seems it's only got 90cal