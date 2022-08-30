We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Halo Top Gooey Brownie Stick 3X100ml

4.1(9)Write a review
£3.95
£1.32/100ml

Per Bar

Energy
376kJ
90kcal
-%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 628kJ

Product Description

  • Chocolate Brownie Flavoured Ice Cream with Brownie Pieces (8.2%), with Sugars and Sweeteners.
  • 90 kcal per bar
  • Pack size: 300ML

Information

Ingredients

Reconstituted Skimmed Milk, Resistant Dextrin, Brownie Pieces (8.2%) (Sugar, Cocoa Powder (20%), Glucose Syrup (Wheat), Wheat Starch, Cream Powder, Sunflower Oil, Coconut Oil, Humectant (Glycerol), Salt), Sugar, Cream, Skimmed Milk Powder, Eggs, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder (2.3%), Sweetener (Erythritol), Emulsifier (Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum), Sweetener (Steviol Glycosides)

Allergy Information

  • May contain other Cereals containing Gluten, Peanuts, Nuts and Soy.

Storage

Keep frozen below -18°C. Do not refreeze once thawed. Best before: see side of box.

Additives

  • Contains Sweeteners

Importer address

  • Halo Top UK Ltd.,
  • 1 Park Row,
  • Leeds,
  • United Kingdom,
  • LS1 5AB.
  • Halo Top EU Ltd.,

Return to

  • Halo Top UK Ltd.,
  • 1 Park Row,
  • Leeds,
  • United Kingdom,
  • LS1 5AB.
  • Halo Top EU Ltd.,
  • Riverside One,
  • Sir John Rogerson's Quay,
  • Dublin 2,
  • Ireland,
  • D02 X576.
  • www.halotop.com

Net Contents

3 x 100ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 100ml (61g)
Energy628kJ376kJ
-150kcal90kcal
Fat4,8g2,9g
of which saturates3,0g1,8g
Carbohydrate21g13g
of which sugars16g9,8g
Protein4,9g3,0g
Salt0,28g0,17g
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

Delicious ice cream just ordered more

5 stars

Amazing quality, delicious ice cream and low calorie, couldn't ask for more, a little on the expensive side but I got them while they were on bonus card offer

I really like these! For 90 calories and only 13g

5 stars

I really like these! For 90 calories and only 13g of carbs they are surprisingly chocolatey, pretty much zero blood sugar movement so a guilt free treat for us type 1 diabetics!

AMAZING!

5 stars

Have tried other Halo products but this by far is the best flavour, tasted like the real thing but with half the calories! So chocolatey, buy them you wont regret it! I only buy when on offer though as they are not not cheap.

Great trade off taste vs calories !

4 stars

Surprisingly nice for the low amount of calories!

Excellent taste and as good as full calorie produc

5 stars

Excellent taste and as good as full calorie products.

Ok

2 stars

Tastes like frozen mouse on a stick

Pretty gruesome taste

1 stars

Absolute rubbish.. Thought the price reduction was too good to be true. Product looked as though it had defrosted and then frozen again. Tried to eat it from the stick which was barely visible, ended up eating it with a spoon. Pretty gruesome taste.

Amazingly creamy!

5 stars

I can’t believe these are only 90 calories, these are so creamy and still feels like your eating a proper Ice cream. The peanut butter flavour is amazing, chocolate is amazing, going to try the the caramel next! I love these guilt free ice creams don’t stop selling them Tesco.

Delicious

5 stars

Absolutely delicious. Really chocolatey and creAmy texture. I will be having them more often seems it's only got 90cal

