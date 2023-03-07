We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Calippo Cola Ice Lollies 5 X 80Ml

Write a review
image 1 of Calippo Cola Ice Lollies 5 X 80Ml
£2.25
£0.56/100ml

Cola water ice = 80 ml/84 g

Energy
314kJ
72kcal
4%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 374 kJ

Product Description

  • Cola flavour water ice.
  • With Natural Flavours
  • Gluten Free
  • Pack size: 400ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Fructose, Soluble Fibre, Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Tartaric Acid), Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Tara Gum), Colour (Sulphite Ammonia Caramel), Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • May contain Milk.

Storage

Store at -18°C. Best before end: see side of pack.

Recycling info

Box. Recycle Lid. Don't Recycle

Name and address

  • Unilever UK,
  • Wall's,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Unilever Ireland Ltd,

Return to

  • Unilever UK,
  • Wall's,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Careline 0800 731 1507.
  • Unilever Ireland Ltd,
  • 20 Riverwalk,
  • National Digital Park,
  • Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.
  • Careline: 1800 444 420.

Net Contents

5 x 400ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer 100 mlPer cola water ice**%* per cola water ice**
Energy374 kJ392 kJ314 kJ
-86 kcal90 kcal72 kcal4 %
Fat<0.5 g<0.5 g<0.5 g<1 %
of which saturates<0.1 g<0.1 g<0.1 g<1 %
Carbohydrate20 g21 g17 g7 %
of which sugars17 g18 g14 g16 %
Fibre1.0 g1.0 g0.8 g
Protein<0.5 g<0.5 g<0.5 g<1 %
Salt0.01 g0.02 g<0.01 g<1 %
*% of Reference Intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)----
** Cola water ice = 80 ml = 84 g, 400 ml/420 g = 5 x cola water ice----
1 Review

Average of 3 stars

Increased the price & reduced the amount you get.

3 stars

I've loved these ever since I discovered Tesco sold them; however, not only has the price risen by 12% since February (with previous price rises last year); they have now cut down the size of the ice lolly. Back in February we could still buy a pack of five 525ml lollies, from the beginning of March 23 they reduced the size of the lollies to 400ml, which is just under 25% smaller. So not only has the price risen by 12% we get a quarter less. I can appreciate the cost of things going up at this time, but to reduce the size at the same time. I think I'll have to stop buying these now as I don't think they are worth the price.

