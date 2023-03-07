Calippo Cola Ice Lollies 5 X 80Ml

Increased the price & reduced the amount you get.
I've loved these ever since I discovered Tesco sold them; however, not only has the price risen by 12% since February (with previous price rises last year); they have now cut down the size of the ice lolly. Back in February we could still buy a pack of five 525ml lollies, from the beginning of March 23 they reduced the size of the lollies to 400ml, which is just under 25% smaller. So not only has the price risen by 12% we get a quarter less. I can appreciate the cost of things going up at this time, but to reduce the size at the same time. I think I'll have to stop buying these now as I don't think they are worth the price.