Little Moons 6 Passion Fruit Mango Treats 192G

image 1 of Little Moons 6 Passion Fruit Mango Treats 192G
£ 4.50
£2.35/100g

New

Product Description

  • Tropical Passionfruit & Mango Ice Cream Mochi: six vegan passionfruit & mango ice cream bites wrapped in sweet rice dough.
  • With a mouthful of creamy artisan gelato, lovingly wrapped in soft and delightfully delicate mochi dough, each bite of mochi serves up an exciting new flavour adventure. Delight in the truly tropical combination of passionfruit and Alphonso mango and welcome a whole new world of flavour into your home.
  • Some ice creams can consist of up to 90% air, not ours. The higher density of our gelato means it's not as soft straight out the freezer but results in a more intense flavour with patience.
  • Enjoy the little things
  • Totally tropical
  • Made with cashew milk
  • Bite sized adventures
  • 69 joyfull calories per ball
  • No artificial flavourings, colours or preservatives
  • Dietary gluten free
  • Suitable for vegetarians & vegans
  • Pack size: 192G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Coconut Milk (Coconut Milk, Water), Mango Puree (13%), Rice Flour, Water, Cashew Milk (Cashew Paste 6%, Water, Salt), Passionfruit Puree (7%), Coconut Oil, Glucose Syrup, Trehalose*, Tapioca Flour, Emulsifier (Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Locust Bean Gum, Cellulose Gum, Carrageenan), Natural Flavour (Mango), Salt, Natural Colours (Beetroot Powder, Spirulina Extract), Soya Lecithin, *Trehalose is a source of Glucose

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Milk, Nuts, Peanuts, Sesame, and Egg.

Storage

Keep frozen below -18°C. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. See top of pack for best before end.

Produce of

Made in UK

Preparation and Usage

  • 5 min
  • So close you can almost taste it...
  • Give your mochi 5 mins out of the freezer before diving in
  • They're worth the wait.
  • Good things come to those who wait...
  • Remove from the freezer 5min before serving

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • (UK) Little Moons,
  • London,
  • NW10 7AQ,
  • UK.
  • (EU) Little Moons,
  • 23 Rue Achille Flaubert,

Return to

  • Little Moons,
  • London,
  • NW10 7AQ,
  • UK.

Net Contents

6 x 32g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gMochi (32g)
Energy900kJ288kJ
-215kcal 69kcal
Fat9.1g2.9g
of which saturated7.6g2.4g
Carbohydrates32g10g
of which sugars24g7.6g
Protein1.1g0.4g
Salt0.09g0.03g

