We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersGreat Value EventDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
New
Tesco Pineapple Coconut & Lime Ice Lollies 4x73ml

Tesco Pineapple Coconut & Lime Ice Lollies 4x73ml

3.2(5)
Write a review

£2.50

£0.86/100ml

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

One lolly
Energy
339kJ
81kcal
4%of the reference intake
Fat
2.0g

low

3%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.8g

medium

9%of the reference intake
Sugars
13.5g

medium

15%of the reference intake
Salt
0.02g

low

<1%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 458kJ / 109kcal

Pineapple juice, coconut milk and lime juice lollies.
SUMMER EDITION Made with coconut milk and lime juice
Pack size: 292ML

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pineapple Juice (69%), Coconut Milk (17%), Sugar, Lime Juice (3%).

Allergy Information

May contain milk.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Net Contents

292ml (4x73ml e)

View all Under 100 Calories

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here