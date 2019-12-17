Rowntrees Watermelon Lolly 4X73ml

No watermelon taste at all.
I don't know what they make these from but they have a very weird texture and taste nothing like watermelon. I was expecting a nice fresh tasting ice lolly, instead I got something that tasted strangely artificial. Very disappointing.
Buy them!
Lovely very refreshing and very low calories too!
5 stars
I love those Watermelon Lollies. They are lovely and refreshing.
Unpleasant, not one for me.
I bought these as I hadn’t seen them before and I thought they would be fruit flavoured and refreshing for summertime. They taste like frozen, artificially sweetened chewy sweets and leave an oily texture in your mouth. They may be the kind of taste to appeal to some children but as an adult expecting a refreshing fruit flavour they are rather unpleasant. I will offer one to my Teenager but I suspect they may end up in the bin.
Excellent ice lollies!
These taste just like watermelon and the chocolate chips are a fun addition! Great treat as low in calories.