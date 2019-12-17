By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Rowntrees Watermelon Lolly 4X73ml

3.5(5)Write a review
Rowntrees Watermelon Lolly 4X73ml
£ 2.20
£0.75/100ml

Offer

Each lolly** contains
  • Energy258kJ 61kcal
    3%
  • Fat0.3g
    <1%
  • Saturates0.3g
    1%
  • Sugars11g
    12%
  • Salt0.00g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 385 kJ

Product Description

  • Watermelon & apple water ice with chocolate flavoured pieces.
  • Good to know
  • This product has been developed for the whole family to share. A tasty treat when enjoyed as part of a balanced diet and healthy active lifestyle.
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 292ml

Information

Ingredients

Water, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Apple Juice from Concentrate (5.5%), Watermelon Juice from Concentrate (2%), Coconut Oil, Concentrated Black Carrot Juice, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Locust Bean Gum), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Invert Sugar Syrup, Safflower Concentrate, Spirulina Concentrate, Flavourings, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Colour (Carotenes)

Allergy Information

  • May contain Peanuts, Nuts, Milk, Egg and Gluten

Storage

Keep frozenStore below -18°C For Best Before End See Side of Pack.

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • This Product May Stain.
  • Important: Young children (less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and could choke on small sweets.

Name and address

  • R&R Ice Cream UK Ltd,
  • Leeming Bar,
  • United Kingdom,
  • DL7 9UL.

Return to

  • R&R Ice Cream UK Ltd,
  • Part of the Froneri Group,
  • Leeming Bar,
  • United Kingdom,
  • DL7 9UL.
  • Complaints www.froneri.uk.com
  • Authorised distributor of Nestlé ice cream products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland.

Net Contents

4 x 73ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 100mlPer serving**Reference Intake*
Energy 385 kJ353 kJ258 kJ8400 kJ
-91 kcal83 kcal61 kcal2000 kcal
Fat 0.5g0.4g0.3g70g
of which: saturates 0.4g0.4g0.3g20g
Carbohydrate 21.0g19.0g14.0g260g
of which: sugars 16.0g14.0g11.0g90g
Fibre 0.3g0.3g0.2g-
Protein 0.1g0.1g0.1g50g
Salt 0.00g0.00g0.00g6g
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
**One lolly (73ml/67g)----
Pack contains 4 servings----
Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages----

Safety information

View more safety information

This Product May Stain. Important: Young children (less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and could choke on small sweets.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

5 Reviews

Average of 3.6 stars

Help other customers like you

No watermelon taste at all.

2 stars

I don't know what they make these from but they have a very weird texture and taste nothing like watermelon. I was expecting a nice fresh tasting ice lolly, instead I got something that tasted strangely artificial. Very disappointing.

Buy them!

5 stars

Lovely very refreshing and very low calories too!

5 stars

5 stars

I love those Watermelon Lollies. They are lovely and refreshing.

Unpleasant, not one for me.

1 stars

I bought these as I hadn’t seen them before and I thought they would be fruit flavoured and refreshing for summertime. They taste like frozen, artificially sweetened chewy sweets and leave an oily texture in your mouth. They may be the kind of taste to appeal to some children but as an adult expecting a refreshing fruit flavour they are rather unpleasant. I will offer one to my Teenager but I suspect they may end up in the bin.

Excellent ice lollies!

5 stars

These taste just like watermelon and the chocolate chips are a fun addition! Great treat as low in calories.

Usually bought next

Rowntrees Strawberry Lollies 4X73ml

£ 2.20
£0.75/100ml

Offer

Rowntrees Fruit Pastilles Lollies 4X65ml

£ 2.20
£0.85/100ml

Offer

Mars Ice Cream 4 X 51G

£ 2.00
£0.98/100ml

Offer

Rowntrees Fruit Pastille Push Up Lollies 6 X 80Ml

£ 2.20
£0.46/100ml

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here