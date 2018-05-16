Little Moons Mochi Sorbet Pineapple 6X32g

Product Description
- Pineapple sorbet wrapped in mandarin flavoured sweet rice dough (40%).
- We created Little Moons with a passion for quality that came from growing up in our family bakery. Mouthfuls of sorbet wrapped in soft-sweet mochi dough, they're a little lift to brighten your day.
- We hope you love them.
- Viv & Howard, Founders
- Sorbet Wrapped in Soft Rice Dough
- 787 kJ / 186 kcal per 100 g
- 252 kJ, 59 kcal Per Mochi
- Gluten Free
- Vegan Friendly
- Suitable for Vegans
- Pack size: 192G
Information
Ingredients
Coconut Drink (Water, Coconut Milk (Coconut Extract, Water), Grape Juice Concentrate, Calcium Phosphate, Emulsifier (Sucrose Esters of Fatty Acids), Salt, Colour (Carotene), Vitamin D2, Vitamin B12), Pineapple Puree (19%), Sugar, Water, Rice Flour, Glucose Syrup, Chicory Root Fibre, Trehalose*, Coconut Milk (Coconut Extract, Water), Lime Puree, Freeze-Dried Pineapple Pieces, Rice Starch, Tapioca Starch, Natural Flavouring, Emulsifier (Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Colours (Annatto Norbixin, Curcumin), Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum, Carrageenan), Salt, Acid (Citric Acid), Natural Mandarin Flavouring, Soya, *Trehalose is a Source of Glucose
Allergy Information
- May contain: Milk, Nuts, Peanuts and Sesame. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep frozen below -18°C. Once defrosted do not refreeze. See top of pack for best before end.
Produce of
Made in UK
Preparation and Usage
- Good things come to those who wait...
- Remove from the freezer 5 min before serving
- Our sorbet is best enjoyed after a little patience, resulting in softer mochi and a more intense flavour.
- Give your mochi 5 mins out of the freezer before diving in.
- They're worth the wait.
Number of uses
This Pack Contains 6 Servings
Name and address
- Little Moons,
- 6a Willen Field Road,
- London,
- NW10 7AQ,
- UK.
Return to
- Little Moons,
- 6a Willen Field Road,
- London,
- NW10 7AQ,
- UK.
- www.littlemoons.com
Net Contents
6 x 32g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Mochi (32 g)
|Energy
|787 kJ
|252 kJ
|-
|186 kcal
|59 kcal
|Fat
|1.3 g
|0.4 g
|of which saturated
|0.9 g
|0.3 g
|Carbohydrates
|42 g
|14 g
|of which sugars
|20 g
|6.4 g
|Protein
|1.2 g
|0.4 g
|Salt
|0.08 g
|0.03 g
|This Pack Contains 6 Servings
|-
|-
