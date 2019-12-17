Solero Red Berries Ice Cream 3 X 90Ml

- Energy415 kJ 99 kcal5%
Product Description
- Strawberry ice cream with a swirl (15%) and a coating (39%) of raspberry sorbet.
- Love fruit, Love the planet. Our Solero Red Berries ice cream is a fruit-lover's dream. A refreshing combination of strawberry ice cream with a tangy raspberry sorbet swirled through the ice cream and all wrapped in an raspberry flavoured coating. This delicious treat contains 99 calories and no artificial colours or flavours. Our Solero Red Berries lolly can be enjoyed as part of a gluten-free diet. At Solero, we know that there is something special about ice cream that is combined with fruit that makes it completely irresistible, so we make sure that you get a refreshing, fruity experience with every single Solero ice lolly that you eat. Solero is part of the Wall's ice cream family, which includes Cornetto ice cream cones, Feast, Calippo and Twister ice lollies. When you are looking for a fruity tasting treat, nothing can beat a Solero Red Berries ice lolly. They are cool, they are delicious and best of all - they are under 100 calories each. It is also a great way to cool down during a "berry" hot summer day. Make sure to try a Solero ice lolly today to experience the great fruity taste for yourself.
- A refreshing combination of strawberry ice cream with a raspberry sorbet swirl and delicious raspberry coating
- With no artificial colours and flavours and delicious fruity taste
- Containing 99 calories per lolly
- Our Solero Red Berries Ice Cream is a fruit-lover's dream
- Gluten free
- Solero loves fruit and the planet
- Pack size: 270ml
Information
Ingredients
Reconstituted Skimmed Milk, Raspberry Puree (19%), Sugar, Water, Strawberry Juice from Concentrate (8%), Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Coconut Oil, Lemon Juice from Concentrate (2%), Whey Solids (Milk), Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gun, Guar Gum), Colour (Anthocyanins), Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavourings, Red Beetroot Juice Concentrate
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Store at -18ºC.Best before end: see side of pack.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Net Contents
3 x 90ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per 100 ml
|Per portion**
|%* per portion**
|Energy
|610 kJ
|460 kJ
|415 kJ
|-
|145 kcal
|110 kcal
|99 kcal
|5%
|Fat
|2,7 g
|2,1 g
|1,9 g
|3 %
|of which saturates
|2,4 g
|1,8 g
|1,6 g
|8%
|Carbohydrate
|28 g
|21 g
|19 g
|7%
|of which sugars
|26 g
|20 g
|18 g
|20%
|Protein
|1,4 g
|1,0 g
|0,9 g
|2%
|Salt
|0,08 g
|0,06 g
|0,05 g
|<1%
|*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|**Portion = 90 ml = 68 g, 270 ml / 204 g = 3 x portion
|-
|-
|-
|-
