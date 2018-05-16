Rowntrees Fruit Stack 4X70ml

- Energy234kJ 55kcal3%
Product Description
- Apple, orange and strawberry fruit ice with chocolate flavoured pieces.
- Good to Know
- Our kid's products have been specifically designed for kids offering fun with delicious flavours in the right portion size. Our recipes have been developed according to our strict nutritional criteria and our products are always made with natural flavours and fruit juice where possible.
- Pack size: 280ML
Information
Ingredients
Water, Sugar, Orange Juice from Concentrate (9.5%), Apple Juice from Concentrate (8%), Glucose Syrup, Strawberry Juice from Concentrate (2.5%), Strawberry Puree (1.5%), Flavourings, Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum), Acid (Citric Acid), Beetroot Juice Concentrate, Vegetable Oils (Coconut, Sunflower), Carrot Concentrate, Colours (Carotenes, Curcumin), Invert Sugar Syrup, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Safflower Concentrate, Spirulina Concentrate, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)
Allergy Information
- May contain Nuts, Milk and Egg
Storage
Keep frozenStore below -18°C
Warnings
- Important: Young children (less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and could choke on small sweets.
Net Contents
4 x 70ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 100ml
|Per serving
|Reference Intake
|Energy
|364 kJ
|334 kJ
|234 kJ
|8400 kJ
|-
|86 kcal
|79 kcal
|55 kcal
|2000 kcal
|Fat
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|70g
|of which: saturates
|0.2g
|0.2g
|<0.1g
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|20g
|19g
|13g
|260g
|of which: sugars
|16g
|14g
|10g
|90g
|Fibre
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|-
|Protein
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|50g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|<0.01g
|<0.01g
|6g
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)*
|-
|-
|-
|-
|*One lolly (70ml/64g)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Pack contains 4 servings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages
|-
|-
|-
|-
Safety information
Important: Young children (less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and could choke on small sweets.
