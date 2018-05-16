By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Rowntrees Fruit Stack 4X70ml
£ 2.20
£0.79/100ml
Each lolly contains
  • Energy234kJ 55kcal
    3%
  • Fat<0.5g
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars10g
    11%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 364 kJ

Product Description

  • Apple, orange and strawberry fruit ice with chocolate flavoured pieces.
  • Good to Know
  • Our kid's products have been specifically designed for kids offering fun with delicious flavours in the right portion size. Our recipes have been developed according to our strict nutritional criteria and our products are always made with natural flavours and fruit juice where possible.
  • Pack size: 280ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Sugar, Orange Juice from Concentrate (9.5%), Apple Juice from Concentrate (8%), Glucose Syrup, Strawberry Juice from Concentrate (2.5%), Strawberry Puree (1.5%), Flavourings, Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum), Acid (Citric Acid), Beetroot Juice Concentrate, Vegetable Oils (Coconut, Sunflower), Carrot Concentrate, Colours (Carotenes, Curcumin), Invert Sugar Syrup, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Safflower Concentrate, Spirulina Concentrate, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts, Milk and Egg

Storage

Keep frozenStore below -18°C

Warnings

  • Important: Young children (less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and could choke on small sweets.

Net Contents

4 x 70ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 100mlPer servingReference Intake
Energy 364 kJ334 kJ234 kJ8400 kJ
-86 kcal79 kcal55 kcal2000 kcal
Fat <0.5g<0.5g<0.5g70g
of which: saturates 0.2g0.2g<0.1g20g
Carbohydrate 20g19g13g260g
of which: sugars 16g14g10g90g
Fibre <0.5g<0.5g<0.5g-
Protein <0.5g<0.5g<0.5g50g
Salt <0.01g<0.01g<0.01g6g
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)*----
*One lolly (70ml/64g)----
Pack contains 4 servings----
Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages----

Safety information

