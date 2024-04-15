We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Rowntrees Fruit Push Ups Strawberry & Tropical Ice Lollies 4x90ml

Rowntrees Fruit Push Ups Strawberry & Tropical Ice Lollies 4x90ml

£2.50

£0.69/100ml

Vegan

Strawberry fruit ice push up. Tropical water ice push up.Good to KnowThis product has been developed for the whole family to share, a tasty treat when enjoyed as part of a balanced diet and healthy active lifestyle.
Loved for generations, Rowntree's lollies contain the goodness of real fruit juice, with no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives.
At Rowntree's we are passionate about creating fun and fruity lollies, bursting with juicy flavours.
This product may stain.Used under license by Froneri International Ltd.® Registered Trademarks of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A., Vevey, Switzerland
Nestlé® Good Food, Good Life®
Made with Fruit JuiceOnly 56 Kcal Per LollyNo artificial colours, flavours or preservativesVegan FriendlyA Delicious Feel-good Snack and Also Vegan-friendly
Pack size: 360ML

Allergy Information

May Contain: Cereals Containing Gluten, Milk, Nuts, Peanuts

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Net Contents

4 x 90ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Get ready to push up the fruity fun.Wait for 1 minute, roll between your hands. Push up and enjoy.

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial FlavoursFree From Artificial Preservatives

Each push up** contains,**One Push Up (90ml/90g)
Energy
241kJ
56kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
0g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Saturates
0g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Sugars
11g

medium

12%of the reference intake
Salt
0g

low

<1%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 261 kJ
Strawberry Fruit Ice Push UpTropical Water Ice Push Up

Ingredients

Water, Strawberry Puree (15%), Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Fructose, Flavourings, Colours (Beetroot Red, Carotenes), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Stabiliser (Guar Gum)

Storage

For best before end see side of pack.Store below -18°C. Keep frozen.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer serving**
Energy261 kJ227 kJ
-61 kcal53 kcal
Fat0.0g0.0g
of which: saturates0.0g0.0g
Carbohydrate15g13g
of which: sugars12g11g
Protein0.1g0.1g
Salt0.00g0.00g
**One Push Up (90ml/90g)--
Pack contains 2 servings--
Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages--

