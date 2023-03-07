We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Clubcard Price

Rowntree's Fruit Twisties Ice Lollies 4X70ml

Rowntree's Fruit Twisties Ice Lollies 4X70ml
£2.50
£0.89/100ml

Each lolly** contains,** One lolly (70ml/70.5g)

Energy
247kJ
58kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Saturates
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Sugars
12.1g

medium

13%of the reference intake
Salt
0.00g

low

0%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 352 kJ

Product Description

  • Pineapple, raspberry, orange and lime flavour ice lollies.
  • A tasty treat when enjoyed as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy active lifestyle.
  • Good to Know
  • Our kids' products have been specially designed for kids offering fun with delicious flavours in the right portion size. Our recipes have been developed according to our strict nutritional criteria and our products are always made with natural flavours and fruit juice where possible.
  • Nutritional Compass ®
  • ® Registered Trade Mark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A., Vevey, Switzerland.
  • Used under licence by Froneri International Ltd.
  • Made with fruit juice
  • 247 kJ 58 kcal per stick
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 280ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Fruit Juice from Concentrate (19%) (Pineapple, Orange, Lemon, Raspberry), Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Maltodextrin, Acid (Citric Acid), Stabiliser (Guar Gum), Flavourings, Invert Sugar Syrup, Colours (Beetroot Red, Curcumin, Carotenes), Safflower Extract, Spirulina Concentrate, Caramelised Sugar Syrup

Allergy Information

  • May contain Peanuts, Nuts, Milk.

Storage

Keep frozenStore below -18°C For best before end see side of pack.

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • This Product May Stain.

Recycling info

Box. Recycle

Name and address

  • R&R Ice Cream UK Ltd,
  • Part of the Froneri Group,
  • Leeming Bar,
  • United Kingdom,
  • DL7 9UL.
  • and

Return to

  • Contact us
  • R&R Ice Cream UK Ltd,
  • Part of the Froneri Group,
  • Leeming Bar,
  • United Kingdom,
  • DL7 9UL.
  • and
  • Unit D,
  • Baldonnell Business Park,
  • Baldonnell,
  • Co. Dublin,
  • Ireland.

Net Contents

4 x 70ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 100mlPer serving**Reference Intake*
Energy352 kJ352 kJ247 kJ8400 kJ
-83 kcal83 kcal58 kcal2000 kcal
Fat0g0g0g70g
of which: saturates0g0g0g20g
Carbohydrate20g20g14g260g
of which: sugars17.2g17.2g12.1g90g
Fibre1.4g1.4g1.0g-
Protein0.1g0.1g<0.1g50g
Salt0.00g0.00g0.00g6g
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
** One lolly (70ml/70.5g)----
Pack contains 4 servings----
Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages----

Safety information

This Product May Stain.

