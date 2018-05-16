We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Doughlicious Dough.Chi Chocolate Chip 6 Pieces 204G

Doughlicious Dough.Chi Chocolate Chip 6 Pieces 204G
£4.50
£2.21/100g

Product Description

  • Premium Vegan Vanilla Frozen Dessert Wrapped in Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough
  • Devour more at Doughlicious.co.uk
  • Our award winning Doughlicious cookie dough is combined with the finest frozen centre to create the ultimate luxurious dessert. Enjoy!
  • Kathryn
  • Vegan Chocolate Chip - Cookie Crumbs
  • Vegan Chocolate Chip - Cookie Dough
  • Vegan Vanilla - Frozen Dessert
  • Try our other amazing flavours!
  • FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging from responsible sources, FSC® C023017, www.fsc.org
  • The London Dough Company
  • Cookie Dough with a Frozen Dessert Soul
  • No palm oil
  • Non-GMO
  • Gluten Free
  • Suitable for Vegans
  • Vegetarian Society Approved - Vegan
  • Pack size: 204G

Information

Ingredients

Vegan Vanilla Frozen Dessert (50%) [Water, Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Coconut Oil, Maltodextrin, Dextrose, Soya Protein Isolate, Emulsifiers: Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids; Stabilisers: Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum, Carrageenan; Natural Madagascan Vanilla Flavouring, Salt, Madagascan Vanilla Powder, Colour: Annatto], Gluten-Free Oat Flour, Vegan Spread [Shea Butter Oil, Water, Coconut Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Carrot Juice, Emulsifier: Sunflower Lecithin; Lemon Juice, Natural Flavouring], Light Brown Unrefined Cane Sugar, Gluten-Free Oat Drink [Water, Gluten-Free Oats, Sunflower Oil, Sea Salt], Unrefined Cane Sugar, Dark Chocolate Chips (2%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin], Rice Flour, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Vanilla Extract, Sea Salt

Allergy Information

  • Produced on a production line that handles Nuts, Milk and Eggs. For allergens see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store at below -18°C until ready to serve.The Dough-Chi may be hard when frozen. We recommend you let your Dough-Chi thaw for 1-2 minutes before consuming. Once thawed do not refreeze.

Number of uses

Contains 6 pieces

Additives

  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients

Recycling info

Box. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle

Name and address

  • Doughlicious Limited,
  • London,
  • W3 0RA,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Contact@doughlicious.co.uk
  • Doughlicious Limited,
  • London,
  • W3 0RA,
  • UK.

Net Contents

6 x 34g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesas sold Per 100gas sold Per Dough-Chi (34g)
Energy1303kJ444kJ
-311kcal106kcal
Fat16g5.3g
of which saturates9.3g3.2g
Carbohydrate39g13g
of which sugars21g7.1g
Fibre1.8g0.6g
Protein3g1g
Salt0.36g0.12g
