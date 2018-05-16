Doughlicious Dough.Chi Chocolate Chip 6 Pieces 204G

Product Description
- Premium Vegan Vanilla Frozen Dessert Wrapped in Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough
- Devour more at Doughlicious.co.uk
- Our award winning Doughlicious cookie dough is combined with the finest frozen centre to create the ultimate luxurious dessert. Enjoy!
- Kathryn
- Vegan Chocolate Chip - Cookie Crumbs
- Vegan Chocolate Chip - Cookie Dough
- Vegan Vanilla - Frozen Dessert
- Try our other amazing flavours!
- FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging from responsible sources, FSC® C023017, www.fsc.org
- The London Dough Company
- Cookie Dough with a Frozen Dessert Soul
- No palm oil
- Non-GMO
- Gluten Free
- Suitable for Vegans
- Vegetarian Society Approved - Vegan
- Pack size: 204G
Information
Ingredients
Vegan Vanilla Frozen Dessert (50%) [Water, Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Coconut Oil, Maltodextrin, Dextrose, Soya Protein Isolate, Emulsifiers: Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids; Stabilisers: Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum, Carrageenan; Natural Madagascan Vanilla Flavouring, Salt, Madagascan Vanilla Powder, Colour: Annatto], Gluten-Free Oat Flour, Vegan Spread [Shea Butter Oil, Water, Coconut Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Carrot Juice, Emulsifier: Sunflower Lecithin; Lemon Juice, Natural Flavouring], Light Brown Unrefined Cane Sugar, Gluten-Free Oat Drink [Water, Gluten-Free Oats, Sunflower Oil, Sea Salt], Unrefined Cane Sugar, Dark Chocolate Chips (2%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin], Rice Flour, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Vanilla Extract, Sea Salt
Allergy Information
- Produced on a production line that handles Nuts, Milk and Eggs. For allergens see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store at below -18°C until ready to serve.The Dough-Chi may be hard when frozen. We recommend you let your Dough-Chi thaw for 1-2 minutes before consuming. Once thawed do not refreeze.
Number of uses
Contains 6 pieces
Additives
- Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
Recycling info
Box. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle
Name and address
- Doughlicious Limited,
- London,
- W3 0RA,
- UK.
Return to
- Contact@doughlicious.co.uk
- Doughlicious Limited,
- London,
- W3 0RA,
- UK.
Net Contents
6 x 34g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|as sold Per 100g
|as sold Per Dough-Chi (34g)
|Energy
|1303kJ
|444kJ
|-
|311kcal
|106kcal
|Fat
|16g
|5.3g
|of which saturates
|9.3g
|3.2g
|Carbohydrate
|39g
|13g
|of which sugars
|21g
|7.1g
|Fibre
|1.8g
|0.6g
|Protein
|3g
|1g
|Salt
|0.36g
|0.12g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.