Rowntree's Fruit Push Ups Orange & Blackcurrant Ice Lollies 4x90ml

R/trees Frt Push Ups Orng & B/crnt 4x90ml Good to Know This product has been developed for the whole family to share, a tasty treat when enjoyed as part of a balanced diet and healthy active lifestyle.

Loved for generations, Rowntree's lollies contain the goodness of real fruit juice, with no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives.

At Rowntree's we are passionate about creating fun and fruity lollies, bursting with juicy flavours.

Used under license by Froner International Ltd. ® Registered Trademarks of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A., Vevey, Switzerland.

Good food, Good life®

Made with Fruit Juice A Delicious Feel-Good Snack and Also Vegan Friendly Only 61 kcal Per Lolly No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives

Pack size: 360ML

Allergy Information

May Contain: Cereals Containing Gluten, Milk, Nuts, Peanuts

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Net Contents

4 x 90g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Get ready to push up the fruity fun. Wait for 1 minute, roll between your hands, push up and enjoy.

Additives

Free From Artificial Colours Free From Artificial Flavours Free From Artificial Preservatives