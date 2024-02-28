We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Cadbury Fruitier & Nuttier Chocolate Bars 4X30g

Cadbury Fruitier & Nuttier Chocolate Bars 4X30g

£3.00

£2.50/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each 30 g contains
Energy
539kJ
129kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
6.3g

-

9%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.4g

-

7%of the reference intake
Sugars
11g

-

13%of the reference intake
Salt
0.02g

-

<1%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1795 kJ

Fruit and nut bar with rice crisps (2 %) and cocoa powder topped with a layer of milk chocolate (19 %).BeTreatwise.netCocoa LifePartnering with Fairtrade FoundationWWW.COCOALIFE.ORG
A Delicious Blend of Fruits & Nuts with a Layer of Cadbury Dairy Milk100% Sustainably Sourced CocoaCrunchy Nuts, Dates & Generous Layer of Cadbury Dairy MilkSuitable for vegetarians
Pack size: 120G

Ingredients

Milk**, Date Paste (24 %), Dried Apricot Pieces (23 %), Roasted Hazelnuts (15 %), Almond Paste (11 %), Sugar, Rice Flour, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Humectant (Glycerol), Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder (1 %), Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifiers (E442, E471), Preservative (Sulphur Dioxide), Salt, Flavourings, **The equivalent of 426ml of Fresh Liquid Milk in every 227g of Milk Chocolate

Allergy Information

May contain Wheat, Soya, other Nuts.

Number of uses

4 portions per pack

Net Contents

4 x 30g ℮

Lower age limit

4 Years

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

