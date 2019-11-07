By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 5 Chocolate & Raspberry Bars 115G

£ 1.00
£0.87/100g
One bar
  • Energy389kJ 92kcal
    5%
  • Fat2.3g
    3%
  • Saturates0.9g
    5%
  • Sugars6.0g
    7%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1691kJ / 401kcal

Product Description

  • Mixed cereal bars with raspberry flavoured fruit pieces and dark chocolate chunks with a drizzle of dark chocolate
  • Dark chocolate bottom Sprinkled with raspberry flavoured fruit pieces and dipped in chocolate for a chewy treat Our partners have been working with cereals for over 15 years. They use their specialist experience to select the best ingredients, creating high quality snacks for you to enjoy.
  Dark Chocolate Bottom Sprinkled with raspberry flavoured fruit pieces and dipped in dark chocolate for a chewy treat. Our partners have been working with cereals for over 15 years. They use their specialist experience to select the best ingredients, creating high quality snacks for you to enjoy.
  • Pack size: 115g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Glucose Syrup, Wheat Flakes [Wheat, Salt, Barley Malt Extract], Dark Chocolate (23%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Emulsifiers (Sunflower Lecithins, Soya Lecithins), Vanilla Extract], Crispy Cereals [Rice Flour, Wheat Flour, Dextrose, Salt], Oat Flakes, Raspberry Flavoured Fruit Pieces (4.5%) [Concentrated Apple Purée, Concentrated Apple Juice, Raspberry Purée, Concentrated Elderberry Puree, Citrus Fibre, Gelling Agent (Pectins), Flavouring], Dark Chocolate Chunks (3.5%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Flavouring, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins)], Sunflower Oil, Stabiliser (Sorbitols), Flavouring, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Antioxidant (Tocopherol-Rich Extract).

Allergy Information

  • Also, may contain peanuts, nuts and rye. Rye contains gluten. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produced in France

Number of uses

5 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Card widely recycled Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

115g e (5x23g)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne bar (23g)
Energy1691kJ / 401kcal389kJ / 92kcal
Fat9.8g2.3g
Saturates3.9g0.9g
Carbohydrate69.0g15.9g
Sugars26.0g6.0g
Fibre4.5g1.0g
Protein7.0g1.6g
Salt0.8g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

yummy and low calorie

5 stars

