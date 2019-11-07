Tesco 5 Chocolate & Raspberry Bars 115G

yummy and low calorie
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1691kJ / 401kcal
INGREDIENTS: Glucose Syrup, Wheat Flakes [Wheat, Salt, Barley Malt Extract], Dark Chocolate (23%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Emulsifiers (Sunflower Lecithins, Soya Lecithins), Vanilla Extract], Crispy Cereals [Rice Flour, Wheat Flour, Dextrose, Salt], Oat Flakes, Raspberry Flavoured Fruit Pieces (4.5%) [Concentrated Apple Purée, Concentrated Apple Juice, Raspberry Purée, Concentrated Elderberry Puree, Citrus Fibre, Gelling Agent (Pectins), Flavouring], Dark Chocolate Chunks (3.5%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Flavouring, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins)], Sunflower Oil, Stabiliser (Sorbitols), Flavouring, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Antioxidant (Tocopherol-Rich Extract).
Store in a cool dry place.
Produced in France
5 Servings
Carton. Card widely recycled Film. Plastic not currently recycled
115g e (5x23g)
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One bar (23g)
|Energy
|1691kJ / 401kcal
|389kJ / 92kcal
|Fat
|9.8g
|2.3g
|Saturates
|3.9g
|0.9g
|Carbohydrate
|69.0g
|15.9g
|Sugars
|26.0g
|6.0g
|Fibre
|4.5g
|1.0g
|Protein
|7.0g
|1.6g
|Salt
|0.8g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
