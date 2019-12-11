Kellogg's Rice Krispie Squares Marshmallow 4 X 28G
Offer
- Energy500kJ 119kcal6%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1787 kJ
Product Description
- Crispy grains of toasted rice cereal covered in chewy melted marshmallow.
- #SayItWithSquares
- Write on wraps inside!
- Pack size: 112g
Information
Ingredients
Kellogg's Toasted Rice Cereal (35%) (Rice, Sugar, Salt, Barley Malt Flavouring, Niacin, Iron, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B2 {Riboflavin}, Vitamin B1 {Thiamin}, Folic Acid, Vitamin D, Vitamin B12), Marshmallow (33%) (Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Beef Gelatin, Flavouring), Fructose, Palm Oil, Invert Sugar Syrup, Glucose Syrup, Humectant (Glycerol), Flavouring (contains Milk), Emulsifier (E472e, E472a), Antioxidant (E320)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Milk
Storage
Store in a dry place
Name and address
- Kellogg's,
- Orange Tower,
- MediaCityUK,
- Salford,
- Greater Manchester,
- M50 2HF,
Return to
- Kellogg's Careline
- Lines open 9am - 5pm Monday to Friday
- (UK) 0800 626066 (ROI) 1800 626066
- Kellogg's Consumer Services Department,
- (UK) P.O. Box 356,
- Warrington,
- WA4 6XY.
- (ROI) P.O. Box 11483,
- Dublin 6W.
- For more information see
- www.kelloggs.co.uk
- www.kelloggs.ie
Net Contents
4 x 28g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 28g Bar
|Energy
|1787 kJ
|500 kJ
|-
|424 kcal
|119 kcal
|Fat
|12 g
|3.4 g
|of which saturates
|7 g
|2 g
|Carbohydrate
|76 g
|21 g
|of which are sugars
|32 g
|9 g
|Fibre
|0.9 g
|0.3 g
|Protein
|3 g
|0.8 g
|Salt
|0.75 g
|0.21 g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019