Search
Main content
Basket
By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our
privacy policy
for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Close
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Christmas
Delivery Saver
Food Cupboard
Biscuits & Cereal Bars
Cookies
Cookies
Showing
1-24
of
33 items
Show 48 per page
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by
Special Offers
(5)
3 Categories
Filter by
Luxury
Cookies
(10)
Filter by
Nut & Peanut
Cookies
(1)
Filter by
Chocolate Chip
Cookies
(27)
9 Brands
Filter by
Tesco Finest
(10)
Filter by
Tesco
(9)
Filter by
Fox's
(3)
Filter by
Maryland
(3)
Filter by
Free From
(2)
Filter by
Mars
(2)
Filter by
Mcvitie's
(2)
Filter by
Cadbury
(1)
Filter by
Ms Mollys
(1)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
Filter by
All Lifestyle
& Dietary
Filter by
Pescetarian
(33)
Filter by
Halal
(32)
Filter by
Vegetarian
(32)
Filter by
No egg
(31)
Filter by
Source of
fibre
(15)
Filter by
Lacto-vegetari
(6)
Filter by
No gluten
(4)
Filter by
No soya
(3)
Filter by
Ovo-vegetarian
(2)
Filter by
Low salt
(1)
Filter by
Low sugar
(1)
Filter by
No lactose
(1)
Filter by
No milk
(1)
Filter by
Sugar free
(1)
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(33)
Cadbury Crunchy Melts Chocolate Centre 156G
Write a review
Rest of
Chocolate Chip Cookies
shelf
£
1.89
£
1.22
/100g
Add Cadbury Crunchy Melts Chocolate Centre 156G
Add
add Cadbury Crunchy Melts Chocolate Centre 156G to basket
Galaxy Cookies 180G
Write a review
Rest of
Chocolate Chip Cookies
shelf
£
1.99
£
1.11
/100g
Add Galaxy Cookies 180G
Add
add Galaxy Cookies 180G to basket
Tesco Finest Fruity Flapjack Cookies 200G
Write a review
Rest of
Luxury Cookies
shelf
£
1.59
£
0.80
/100g
Add Tesco Finest Fruity Flapjack Cookies 200G
Add
add Tesco Finest Fruity Flapjack Cookies 200G to basket
Bounty Cookies 180G
Write a review
Rest of
Chocolate Chip Cookies
shelf
£
1.99
£
1.11
/100g
Add Bounty Cookies 180G
Add
add Bounty Cookies 180G to basket
Tesco Finest Free From Triple Chocolate Cookies 150G
Write a review
Rest of
Free From Cookies
shelf
£
1.80
£
1.20
/100g
Add Tesco Finest Free From Triple Chocolate Cookies 150G
Add
add Tesco Finest Free From Triple Chocolate Cookies 150G to basket
Tesco Finest Milk Chocolate Puddle Cookies 210G
Write a review
Rest of
Luxury Cookies
shelf
£
1.69
£
0.81
/100g
Add Tesco Finest Milk Chocolate Puddle Cookies 210G
Add
add Tesco Finest Milk Chocolate Puddle Cookies 210G to basket
Tesco Finest 6 White Chocolate & Caramel Puddle Cookie 210G
Write a review
Rest of
Luxury Cookies
shelf
£
1.69
£
0.81
/100g
Add Tesco Finest 6 White Chocolate & Caramel Puddle Cookie 210G
Add
add Tesco Finest 6 White Chocolate & Caramel Puddle Cookie 210G to basket
Maryland Chocolate Chip Cookies 230G
Write a review
Rest of
Chocolate Chip Cookies
shelf
£
1.30
£
0.57
/100g
Add Maryland Chocolate Chip Cookies 230G
Add
add Maryland Chocolate Chip Cookies 230G to basket
Tesco Finest Free From Dark Chocolate Ginger Cookies 150G
Write a review
Rest of
Free From Cookies
shelf
£
1.80
£
1.20
/100g
Add Tesco Finest Free From Dark Chocolate Ginger Cookies 150G
Add
add Tesco Finest Free From Dark Chocolate Ginger Cookies 150G to basket
Tesco Finest Free From Oat & Raisin Cookies 150G
Write a review
Rest of
Free From Biscuits & Cookies
shelf
£
1.80
£
1.20
/100g
Add Tesco Finest Free From Oat & Raisin Cookies 150G
Add
add Tesco Finest Free From Oat & Raisin Cookies 150G to basket
Tesco Finest Free From Chocolate & Cranberry Cookies 150G
Write a review
Rest of
Free From Cookies
shelf
£
1.80
£
1.20
/100g
Add Tesco Finest Free From Chocolate & Cranberry Cookies 150G
Add
add Tesco Finest Free From Chocolate & Cranberry Cookies 150G to basket
Tesco Finest Chunky Nut & Belgian Chocolate Cookie 200G
Write a review
Rest of
Chocolate Chip Cookies
shelf
£
1.59
£
0.80
/100g
Add Tesco Finest Chunky Nut & Belgian Chocolate Cookie 200G
Add
add Tesco Finest Chunky Nut & Belgian Chocolate Cookie 200G to basket
Tesco Spiced Stem Ginger 10 Cookies 200G
Write a review
Rest of
Chocolate Chip Cookies
shelf
£
1.00
£
0.50
/100g
Add Tesco Spiced Stem Ginger 10 Cookies 200G
Add
add Tesco Spiced Stem Ginger 10 Cookies 200G to basket
Tesco Sultana & Oat Cookies 200G
Write a review
Rest of
Luxury Cookies
shelf
£
1.00
£
0.50
/100g
Add Tesco Sultana & Oat Cookies 200G
Add
add Tesco Sultana & Oat Cookies 200G to basket
Maryland Chocolate Chip Cookie 2X230g
Half Price Was £2.39 Now £1.19
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Write a review
Rest of
Chocolate Chip Cookies
shelf
£
1.19
£
0.26
/100g
Add Maryland Chocolate Chip Cookie 2X230g
Add
add Maryland Chocolate Chip Cookie 2X230g to basket
Half Price Was £2.39 Now £1.19
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Offer
Tesco Chunky Chocolate 10 Cookies 200G
Write a review
Rest of
Chocolate Chip Cookies
shelf
£
1.00
£
0.50
/100g
Add Tesco Chunky Chocolate 10 Cookies 200G
Add
add Tesco Chunky Chocolate 10 Cookies 200G to basket
Mcvities Digestive Twists Chocolate Chip & Caramel 276G
Write a review
Rest of
Chocolate Chip Cookies
shelf
£
1.25
£
0.45
/100g
Add Mcvities Digestive Twists Chocolate Chip & Caramel 276G
Add
add Mcvities Digestive Twists Chocolate Chip & Caramel 276G to basket
Tesco Chunky White Chocolate Cookies 200G
Write a review
Rest of
White Chocolate Biscuits
shelf
£
1.00
£
0.50
/100g
Add Tesco Chunky White Chocolate Cookies 200G
Add
add Tesco Chunky White Chocolate Cookies 200G to basket
Tesco Peanut Cookies 200G
Write a review
Rest of
Nut & Peanut Cookies
shelf
£
1.00
£
0.50
/100g
Add Tesco Peanut Cookies 200G
Add
add Tesco Peanut Cookies 200G to basket
Mcvitie's Twist Chocolate Chip Coconut Digestives 276G
Write a review
Rest of
Chocolate Chip Cookies
shelf
£
1.25
£
0.45
/100g
Add Mcvitie's Twist Chocolate Chip Coconut Digestives 276G
Add
add Mcvitie's Twist Chocolate Chip Coconut Digestives 276G to basket
Fox's Milk Chocolate Chunk Cookies 180G
Save 65p Was £1.65 Now £1.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Write a review
Rest of
Chocolate Chip Cookies
shelf
£
1.00
£
0.56
/100g
Add Fox's Milk Chocolate Chunk Cookies 180G
Add
add Fox's Milk Chocolate Chunk Cookies 180G to basket
Save 65p Was £1.65 Now £1.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Offer
Maryland Cookies Chocolate Chip Sugar Free 230G
Save 30p Was £1.30 Now £1.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Write a review
Rest of
Chocolate Chip Cookies
shelf
£
1.00
£
0.44
/100g
Add Maryland Cookies Chocolate Chip Sugar Free 230G
Add
add Maryland Cookies Chocolate Chip Sugar Free 230G to basket
Save 30p Was £1.30 Now £1.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Offer
Fox's White Chocolate Chunky Cookies 180G
Save 65p Was £1.65 Now £1.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Write a review
Rest of
Chocolate Chip Cookies
shelf
£
1.00
£
0.56
/100g
Add Fox's White Chocolate Chunky Cookies 180G
Add
add Fox's White Chocolate Chunky Cookies 180G to basket
Save 65p Was £1.65 Now £1.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Offer
Tesco Free From Chocolate Chip Cookie Dairy Free 145G
Write a review
Rest of
Free From Biscuits & Cookies
shelf
£
1.20
£
0.83
/100g
Add Tesco Free From Chocolate Chip Cookie Dairy Free 145G
Add
add Tesco Free From Chocolate Chip Cookie Dairy Free 145G to basket
Showing
1-24
of
33 items
Show 48 per page
1
2
Loading more items...
Show 9 more
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(5)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Food Cupboard
(38)
Biscuits & Cereal Bars
(38)
Cookies
(38)
Luxury Cookies
(10)
Nut & Peanut Cookies
(1)
Chocolate Chip Cookies
(27)
Filter by
BRAND
Tesco Finest
(10)
Tesco
(9)
More categories
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Pescetarian
(33)
Halal
(32)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Christmas
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close