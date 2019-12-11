Search
Main content
Basket
By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our
privacy policy
for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Close
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Christmas
Delivery Saver
Food Cupboard
Biscuits & Cereal Bars
Chocolate Biscuits & Jaffa Cakes
Chocolate Biscuits & Jaffa Cakes
Showing
1-24
of
41 items
Show 48 per page
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by
Special Offers
(6)
7 Categories
Filter by
Jaffa Cakes
(4)
Filter by
Chocolate
Fingers
(2)
Filter by
Chocolate
Digestives
(15)
Filter by
Milk Chocolate
Biscuits
(14)
Filter by
White Chocolate
Biscuits
(4)
Filter by
Dark Chocolate
Biscuits
(4)
Filter by
Tea Cakes &
Marshmallow Biscuits
(3)
17 Brands
Filter by
Mcvitie's
(13)
Filter by
Tesco
(7)
Filter by
Bahlsen
(3)
Filter by
Mcvities
(3)
Filter by
Discounter
(2)
Filter by
Nestle
(2)
Filter by
Cadbury
(1)
Filter by
E.Wedel
(1)
Filter by
Fox's
(1)
Filter by
Free From
(1)
Filter by
Hobnobs
(1)
Filter by
Hostess
(1)
Filter by
Lees Of
Scotland
(1)
Filter by
Mikado
(1)
Filter by
Ms Mollys
(1)
Filter by
Oreo
(1)
More brands
Fewer brands
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
Filter by
All Lifestyle
& Dietary
Filter by
Halal
(39)
Filter by
Pescetarian
(39)
Filter by
Vegetarian
(39)
Filter by
No egg
(27)
Filter by
Source of
fibre
(21)
Filter by
Low salt
(7)
Filter by
Lacto-vegetari
(6)
Filter by
No gluten
(3)
Filter by
High fibre
(2)
Filter by
No soya
(2)
Filter by
Ovo-vegetarian
(1)
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(41)
Mcvitie's Jaffa Cakes Triple Pack 30 Cakes
Write a review
Rest of
Jaffa Cakes
shelf
£
2.50
£
0.08
/each
Add Mcvitie's Jaffa Cakes Triple Pack 30 Cakes
Add
add Mcvitie's Jaffa Cakes Triple Pack 30 Cakes to basket
Hostess Twinkies Golden Sponge Cakes 10S 385G
Write a review
Rest of
Pretzels, Crisps & Snacks
shelf
£
5.50
£
1.43
/100g
Add Hostess Twinkies Golden Sponge Cakes 10S 385G
Add
add Hostess Twinkies Golden Sponge Cakes 10S 385G to basket
Mcvitie's Milk Chocolate Hobnobs 2X318g
Write a review
Rest of
Chocolate Digestives
shelf
£
3.39
£
0.53
/100g
Add Mcvitie's Milk Chocolate Hobnobs 2X318g
Add
add Mcvitie's Milk Chocolate Hobnobs 2X318g to basket
Mcvitie's Milk Chocolate Digestive Twin Pack 2X316g
Write a review
Rest of
Chocolate Digestives
shelf
£
3.29
£
0.52
/100g
Add Mcvitie's Milk Chocolate Digestive Twin Pack 2X316g
Add
add Mcvitie's Milk Chocolate Digestive Twin Pack 2X316g to basket
Mcvities Dark Chocolate Digestive Twin 2X316g
Write a review
Rest of
Chocolate Digestives
shelf
£
3.29
£
0.52
/100g
Add Mcvities Dark Chocolate Digestive Twin 2X316g
Add
add Mcvities Dark Chocolate Digestive Twin 2X316g to basket
Nestle Breakaway Milk Chocolate Biscuit 8 Pack 152.8G
Write a review
Rest of
Wafer & Chocolate Biscuit Bars
shelf
£
1.50
£
0.98
/100g
Add Nestle Breakaway Milk Chocolate Biscuit 8 Pack 152.8G
Add
add Nestle Breakaway Milk Chocolate Biscuit 8 Pack 152.8G to basket
Flipz White Fudge 90G
Write a review
Rest of
White Chocolate Biscuits
shelf
£
1.50
£
1.67
/100g
Add Flipz White Fudge 90G
Add
add Flipz White Fudge 90G to basket
Mcvities Milk Chocolate Digestive 266G
Write a review
Rest of
Chocolate Digestives
shelf
£
1.50
£
0.56
/100g
Add Mcvities Milk Chocolate Digestive 266G
Add
add Mcvities Milk Chocolate Digestive 266G to basket
Mcvities Dark Chocolate Digestive 266G
Write a review
Rest of
Chocolate Digestives
shelf
£
1.50
£
0.56
/100g
Add Mcvities Dark Chocolate Digestive 266G
Add
add Mcvities Dark Chocolate Digestive 266G to basket
Mcvities Milk Chocolate Caramel Digestive Biscuits 267G
Write a review
Rest of
Chocolate Digestives
shelf
£
1.50
£
0.56
/100g
Add Mcvities Milk Chocolate Caramel Digestive Biscuits 267G
Add
add Mcvities Milk Chocolate Caramel Digestive Biscuits 267G to basket
Mcvities Gluten Free Chocolate Hobnobs 150G
Write a review
Rest of
Free From Biscuits & Cookies
shelf
£
2.20
£
1.47
/100g
Add Mcvities Gluten Free Chocolate Hobnobs 150G
Add
add Mcvities Gluten Free Chocolate Hobnobs 150G to basket
Oreo White Chocolate Covered 246G
Write a review
Rest of
Christmas Biscuit Tins
shelf
£
2.50
£
10.17
/kg
Add Oreo White Chocolate Covered 246G
Add
add Oreo White Chocolate Covered 246G to basket
Mcvitie's Milk Chocolate Digestives 433G
Save 79p Was £2.29 Now £1.50
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Write a review
Rest of
Chocolate Digestives
shelf
£
1.50
£
0.35
/100g
Add Mcvitie's Milk Chocolate Digestives 433G
Add
add Mcvitie's Milk Chocolate Digestives 433G to basket
Save 79p Was £2.29 Now £1.50
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Offer
Fox's Chocolatey Ring Biscuits 130G
Write a review
Rest of
Milk Chocolate Biscuits
shelf
£
1.50
£
1.16
/100g
Add Fox's Chocolatey Ring Biscuits 130G
Add
add Fox's Chocolatey Ring Biscuits 130G to basket
Mcvitie's Dark Chocolate Digestives 433G
Save 79p Was £2.29 Now £1.50
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Write a review
Rest of
Chocolate Digestives
shelf
£
1.50
£
0.35
/100g
Add Mcvitie's Dark Chocolate Digestives 433G
Add
add Mcvitie's Dark Chocolate Digestives 433G to basket
Save 79p Was £2.29 Now £1.50
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Offer
Cadbury Milk Chocolate Fingers 207G
Write a review
Rest of
Chocolate Fingers
shelf
£
2.20
£
1.07
/100g
Add Cadbury Milk Chocolate Fingers 207G
Add
add Cadbury Milk Chocolate Fingers 207G to basket
E Wedel Supreme Raspberry Jaffa Cakes 147G
Write a review
Rest of
Polish Sweets, Biscuits & Chocolates
shelf
£
1.00
£
0.68
/100g
Add E Wedel Supreme Raspberry Jaffa Cakes 147G
Add
add E Wedel Supreme Raspberry Jaffa Cakes 147G to basket
Mcvities Digestive Twists Chocolate Chip & Caramel 276G
Write a review
Rest of
Chocolate Chip Cookies
shelf
£
1.25
£
0.45
/100g
Add Mcvities Digestive Twists Chocolate Chip & Caramel 276G
Add
add Mcvities Digestive Twists Chocolate Chip & Caramel 276G to basket
Tesco Chunky White Chocolate Cookies 200G
Write a review
Rest of
White Chocolate Biscuits
shelf
£
1.00
£
0.50
/100g
Add Tesco Chunky White Chocolate Cookies 200G
Add
add Tesco Chunky White Chocolate Cookies 200G to basket
Mikado Milk Biscuits 75G
Save 40p Was £1.40 Now £1.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Write a review
Rest of
Chocolate Fingers
shelf
£
1.00
£
1.34
/100g
Add Mikado Milk Biscuits 75G
Add
add Mikado Milk Biscuits 75G to basket
Save 40p Was £1.40 Now £1.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Offer
Bahlsen Milk Chocolate Leibniz Biscuits 125G
Write a review
Rest of
Milk Chocolate Biscuits
shelf
£
1.49
£
1.20
/100g
Add Bahlsen Milk Chocolate Leibniz Biscuits 125G
Add
add Bahlsen Milk Chocolate Leibniz Biscuits 125G to basket
Mcvities Milk Chocolate Hobnobs 262G
Save 50p Was £1.50 Now £1.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Write a review
Rest of
Milk Chocolate Biscuits
shelf
£
1.00
£
0.38
/100g
Add Mcvities Milk Chocolate Hobnobs 262G
Add
add Mcvities Milk Chocolate Hobnobs 262G to basket
Save 50p Was £1.50 Now £1.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Offer
Bahlsen Dark Chocolate Leibniz Biscuit 125G
Write a review
Rest of
Dark Chocolate Biscuits
shelf
£
1.49
£
1.20
/100g
Add Bahlsen Dark Chocolate Leibniz Biscuit 125G
Add
add Bahlsen Dark Chocolate Leibniz Biscuit 125G to basket
Bahlsen Leibniz Chocolate Orange Biscuits 125G
Write a review
Rest of
Milk Chocolate Biscuits
shelf
£
1.49
£
1.20
/100g
Add Bahlsen Leibniz Chocolate Orange Biscuits 125G
Add
add Bahlsen Leibniz Chocolate Orange Biscuits 125G to basket
Showing
1-24
of
41 items
Show 48 per page
1
2
Loading more items...
Show 17 more
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(6)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Food Cupboard
(46)
Biscuits & Cereal Bars
(46)
Chocolate Biscuits & Jaffa Cakes
(46)
Jaffa Cakes
(4)
Chocolate Fingers
(2)
Chocolate Digestives
(15)
Milk Chocolate Biscuits
(14)
White Chocolate Biscuits
(4)
Dark Chocolate Biscuits
(4)
Tea Cakes & Marshmallow Biscuits
(3)
Filter by
BRAND
Mcvitie's
(13)
Tesco
(7)
More categories
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Halal
(39)
Pescetarian
(39)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Christmas
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close