Graze Fibre Oat Boosts Cherry Bakewell 4 X 30G

Each serving (30g) contains
- Energy
- 548kJ
-
- 131kcal
- 7%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 6.7g
- 10%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 1.1g
- 6%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 3.8g
- 4%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.06g
- 1%of the reference intake
-
-
-
-
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1826 kJ
Product Description
- Wholegrain oat flapjacks with cherries and almonds
- Enjoy as part of a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.
- Try a free graze subscription box
- Use code: CBOB at graze.com/subscribe
- For new online graze customers only. A valid payment card is needed for verification but your first 4-snack box is free. Full price subscription starts automatically after your free box, unless it's cancelled online before the relevant cut-off times. Find full details, including price info, at graze.com/terms.
- Hungry for more?
- Have a look underneath
- 50% Less sugar than average cereal bars*
- *We've compared this recipe to over 80 similar cereal bars to work this percentage out.
- Chicory Who?
- Chicory root is naturally sweet and full of fibre, and is what we use in this recipe to help keep the sugar down - while still hitting the sweet spot. Clever (tasty) stuff.
- Manganese contributes to normal energy-yielding metabolism. Our cherry bakewell fibre oat boosts contain 0.46 mg of manganese per serving.
- What if snacks save the day?
- Imagine a satisfying treat that's packed with goodness to give your day a boost. Now that's a graze idea.
- RSPO - Certified Sustainable Palm Oil™, 9-1785-16-100-00, www.rspo.org
- FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging, FSC® C021323
- Quality, wholesome ingredients
- No artificial sweeteners
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians & vegans
- Pack size: 120G
Information
Ingredients
Oats (41%), Chicory Root Fibre, Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Palm**), Golden Syrup, Liquid Sugar, Dried Cranberries (Sugar, Cranberries, Sunflower Oil), Humectant: Glycerine, Flaked Almonds (2.3%), Palm Fat**, Soluble Corn Fibre, Apple Juice Infused Dried Sour Cherries (1%) (Sour Cherries [48%], Apple Juice Concentrate, Rice Flour, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Sunflower Oil), Soya Flour, Cherry Juice Powder, Demerara Sugar, Potato Starch, Sea Salt, Emulsifier: Soy Lecithin, Citrus Fibre, Natural Flavouring, Stabiliser: Xanthan Gum, Molasses, **Contains certified Sustainable Palm Oil
Allergy Information
- All our food is packed in the same place so may contain Eggs, Peanuts, other Nuts, Milk, Mustard & Sesame. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, s ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
- Free From Artificial Sweeteners
Warnings
- May contain pieces of fruit stones.
Recycling info
Box. Recycle Wrap. Don't Recycle
Name and address
- UK: Graze,
- 3 St James's Rd,
- Kingston,
- KT1 2BA.
- IE: Graze,
- c/o 20 Riverwalk,
Return to
- Say hello
- graze.com
- in-shops@graze.com
- UK: Graze,
- 3 St James's Rd,
- Kingston,
- KT1 2BA.
- IE: Graze,
- c/o 20 Riverwalk,
- Citywest,
- Dublin,
- D24 NR23.
Net Contents
4 x 30g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per portion (30g)
|Energy
|1826 kJ
|548 kJ
|-
|438 kcal
|131 kcal
|(%RI†)
|(%RI†)
|Fat
|22 g
|6.7 g
|of which saturates
|3.7 g
|1.1 g
|Carbohydrate
|45 g
|14 g
|of which sugars
|13 g
|3.8 g
|Fibre
|15 g
|4.6 g
|Protein
|6.2 g
|1.9 g
|Salt
|0.20 g
|0.06 g
|Manganese
|1.5mg (77%)
|0.46mg (23%)
|†Reference Intake
|-
|-
Safety information
May contain pieces of fruit stones.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.