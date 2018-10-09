Belvita Breakfast Soft Bakes Blueberry 250G

Best Flavour of Soft Bakes
These are now my favourite variety of Belvita Soft Bakes. They have a nice soft texture which I really enjoy and the blueberry flavour is also well balanced.
Cereals 44, 2 % [Wheat Flour 25 %, Wholegrain Cereals 17 % (Oat Grits 12 %, Wholegrain Wheat Flour 1 %, Wholegrain Crushed Buckwheat 1 %, Wholegrain Barley Flour 1 %, Wholegrain Spelt Flour (Wheat) 1 %, Oat Flakes 1 %), Rice Flour 2 %, Malted Wheat Flour 0, 2 %], Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Modified Cornstarch, Sweetened Dried Blueberries 6 % [Blueberries 2, 5 %, Sugar, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Dextrose, Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)], Inulin, Isomaltulose****, Humectant (Glycerol), Currant Raisins 1, 5 %, Minerals (Calcium Carbonate, Magnesium Carbonate, Elemental Iron), Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Redcurrant Juice Concentrate 0, 3 %, Raising Agent (Sodium Carbonates), Wheat Gluten, Dextrose, Flavourings, **** Isomaltulose is a source of Glucose and Fructose
Store in a cool, dry place.
This pack contains 5 Soft Bakes
250g ℮
|Typical Values
|100 g
|%** / 100 g
|50 g
|%** / 50 g
|Energy
|1623 kJ
|812 kJ
|-
|387 kcal
|193 kcal
|Fat
|12 g
|5.9 g
|of which saturates
|1.1 g
|0.6 g
|Carbohydrate***
|62 g
|31 g
|of which sugars
|21 g
|11 g
|of which starch
|34 g
|17 g
|Fibre
|7.5 g
|3.8 g
|Protein
|5.4 g
|2.7 g
|Salt
|0.60 g
|0.30 g
|Calcium
|265 mg
|33 % of NRV**
|132 mg
|17 % of NRV**
|Magnesium
|142 mg
|38 % of NRV**
|71 mg
|19 % of NRV**
|Iron
|4.3 mg
|30 % of NRV**
|2.1 mg
|15 % of NRV**
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|** Nutrient Reference Value
|-
|-
|-
|-
|*** Contains minimum 15 g Slowly Digestible Starch per 100 g
|-
|-
|-
|-
