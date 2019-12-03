Nature Valley Protein Peanut & Chocolate Bars 4X40g

lovely with a mid morning cuppa
Great snack
Not the healthiest of cereal bars but not the worst. Perfect for a post-exercise snack. Not too sweet. Good amount of chocolate and peanut, not too overpowering.
Good for day trips.
Were ok but not sure I'd buy again. Wasn't very keen on the flavour, didn't taste as nice as other peanut and chocolate bars I've tried.
Having had these many a time. They are a great snack with good protein hit and a good balance of flavours.
Not too sweet, and actually tastes of chocolate and peanuts.
It was of very good quality, and was very nice.
Chocolatey and tasty
So tasty.
Great texture and taste and stop the hunger before meal times
Tasty bars for on the go
I am trying to be a bit healthier but like sweet things and this did the job will definitely be buying again