By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Nature Valley Protein Peanut & Chocolate Bars 4X40g

4.5(40)Write a review
image 1 of Nature Valley Protein Peanut & Chocolate Bars 4X40g
£ 2.89
£1.81/100g
1x bar (40g)
  • Energy823kJ 198kcal
    10%
  • Fat12.0g
    17%
  • Saturates3.5g
    18%
  • Sugars6.2g
    7%
  • Salt0.39g
    6%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2058kJ/

Product Description

  • Chewy protein bar with peanuts and chocolate dipped in a chocolate flavoured coating.
  • Nature Valley Protein Cereal Bars contain 10g of protein and are high in fibre
  • Nature Valley Protein Cereal Bars are the perfect on the go gluten free snack for any time of day
  • Why not also try Nature Valley Crunchy Oats & Dark Chocolate Cereal Bars or Nature Valley Nut Butter Peanut Biscuits?
  • Contains 50% less sugar**
  • When hunger strikes, get your Nature Valley Protein Peanut & Chocolate bar, containing 20% of your daily protein needs and 50% less sugar**. This gluten-free better for you snack has 40g of carefully selected ingredients, like wholesome natural peanuts, tempting chocolate and luscious peanut butter, making it a great on-the-go snack for your next adventure.
  • **Nature Valley protein contains 50% less sugar than average adult cereal bars sold in the UK, April 2014
  • Protein contributes to the maintenance of muscle mass and of normal bones. Nature Valley Protein is high in protein.
  • Nature has been our inspiration since 1975. That's why all our bars are made with great tasting ingredients like natural peanuts; that's also why we are proud to be official snack bar of British Tennis who share our love for getting people outdoors in nature and inspiring an active nation.
  • 10g of protein
  • LTA British tennis official snack bar
  • Gluten free
  • High in protein and fibre
  • No artificial colours
  • No preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 160g
  • Protein contributes to the maintenance of muscle mass and of normal bones
  • High in protein
  • High in fibre

Information

Ingredients

Roasted Peanuts (39%), Chicory Root Extract, Isolated Soy Protein, Chocolate Pieces (8%) (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier: Soy Lecithin), Sugar, Palm Fat, Whey Solids (Milk), Sunflower Oil, Fructose, Glucose Syrup, Peanut Butter (2%), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Tapioca Starch, Humectant: Glycerol, Salt, Emulsifiers: Sunflower and Soy Lecithin, Natural Flavourings, Maltodextrin

Allergy Information

  • May contain other Tree Nuts and Sunflower ingredients

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Made in Spain

Number of uses

This pack contains 4 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Preservatives

Name and address

  • General Mills UK,
  • PO Box 363,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1YT,
  • UK.

Return to

  • The Nature Valley™ Promise:
  • We promise great taste, quality and convenience.
  • Nature Valley™ www.naturevalley.com
  • Careline: 0800 028 7561 (UK); 1800 535 115 (ROI)
  • General Mills UK,
  • PO Box 363,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1YT,
  • UK.

Net Contents

4 x 40g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 g1x bar (40g)%* (40g)
Energy2058kJ/823kJ/
-495kcal198kcal10%
Fat30.0g12.0g17%
of which saturates8.8g3.5g18%
Carbohydrate23.9g9.6g4%
of which sugars15.5g6.2g7%
Fibre13.5g5.4g-
Protein25.5g10.2g20%
Salt0.97g0.39g6%
*Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

40 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

lovely with a mid morning cuppa

5 stars

lovely with a mid morning cuppa

Great snack

5 stars

Not the healthiest of cereal bars but not the worst. Perfect for a post-exercise snack. Not too sweet. Good amount of chocolate and peanut, not too overpowering.

Good for day trips.

4 stars

Good for day trips.

Were ok but not sure I'd buy again. Wasn't very ke

3 stars

Were ok but not sure I'd buy again. Wasn't very keen on the flavour, didn't taste as nice as other peanut and chocolate bars I've tried.

Having had these many a time. They are a great sna

5 stars

Having had these many a time. They are a great snack with good protein hit and a good balance of flavours.

Not too sweet, and actually tastes of chocolate an

5 stars

Not too sweet, and actually tastes of chocolate and peanuts.

It was of very good quality, and was very nice.

4 stars

It was of very good quality, and was very nice.

Chocolatey and tasty

3 stars

Chocolatey and tasty

So tasty.

5 stars

Great texture and taste and stop the hunger before meal times

Tasty bars for on the go

4 stars

I am trying to be a bit healthier but like sweet things and this did the job will definitely be buying again

1-10 of 40 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Nature Valley Protein Salted Caramel Nut Bars 4X40g

£ 2.89
£18.07/kg

Cadbury Brunch Chocolate Chip 6 X 32G

£ 1.99
£1.04/100g

Eat Natural Protein Bar 3 X 45G

£ 2.00
£1.49/100g

Cadbury Brunch Bars Raisin 6X32g

£ 1.99
£1.00/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here