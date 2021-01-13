Search
Food Cupboard
Biscuits & Cereal Bars
Chocolate Biscuit Bars & Mini Biscuits
Chocolate Wafer Bars
Chocolate Wafer Bars
Showing
1-13
of
13 items
Kit Kat 2 Finger Milk Chocolate Biscuits 9 Pack 186.3G
£1.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 13/01/2021 until 02/02/2021
Write a review
£
1.50
£
0.81
/100g
Add Kit Kat 2 Finger Milk Chocolate Biscuits 9 Pack 186.3G
Add
add Kit Kat 2 Finger Milk Chocolate Biscuits 9 Pack 186.3G to basket
£1.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 13/01/2021 until 02/02/2021
Clubcard Price
Kit Kat 2 Finger Milk Chocolate Biscuit 21 Pack 434.7G
£2.89
£0.66/100g
Write a review
£
2.89
£
0.66
/100g
Add Kit Kat 2 Finger Milk Chocolate Biscuit 21 Pack 434.7G
Add
add Kit Kat 2 Finger Milk Chocolate Biscuit 21 Pack 434.7G to basket
Kit Kat 2 Finger Dark Chocolate Biscuits 9 Pack 186.3G
£1.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 13/01/2021 until 02/02/2021
Write a review
£
1.50
£
0.81
/100g
Add Kit Kat 2 Finger Dark Chocolate Biscuits 9 Pack 186.3G
Add
add Kit Kat 2 Finger Dark Chocolate Biscuits 9 Pack 186.3G to basket
£1.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 13/01/2021 until 02/02/2021
Clubcard Price
Tunnocks Milk Chocolate Caramel Wafer 240G
Write a review
Sorry, this product is currently unavailable
Sorry, this product is currently unavailable
Tesco Snappy Milk Chocolate Finger Biscuit 8Pk 172G
£0.89
£0.52/100g
Write a review
£
0.89
£
0.52
/100g
Add Tesco Snappy Milk Chocolate Finger Biscuit 8Pk 172G
Add
add Tesco Snappy Milk Chocolate Finger Biscuit 8Pk 172G to basket
Cadbury Timeout Wafer Biscuit 7 Pack
£1.60
£1.08/100g
Write a review
£
1.60
£
1.08
/100g
Add Cadbury Timeout Wafer Biscuit 7 Pack
Add
add Cadbury Timeout Wafer Biscuit 7 Pack to basket
Kit Kat 2 Finger Orange Chocolate Biscuit 9 Pack 186.3G
£1.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 13/01/2021 until 02/02/2021
Write a review
£
1.50
£
0.81
/100g
Add Kit Kat 2 Finger Orange Chocolate Biscuit 9 Pack 186.3G
Add
add Kit Kat 2 Finger Orange Chocolate Biscuit 9 Pack 186.3G to basket
£1.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 13/01/2021 until 02/02/2021
Clubcard Price
Blue Riband Original 8X18g
Write a review
£
1.00
£
0.70
/100g
Add Blue Riband Original 8X18g
Add
add Blue Riband Original 8X18g to basket
Kit Kat 2 Finger Milk Chocolate 14 Bar Pack 289.8G
£2.00
£0.69/100g
Write a review
£
2.00
£
0.69
/100g
Add Kit Kat 2 Finger Milk Chocolate 14 Bar Pack 289.8G
Add
add Kit Kat 2 Finger Milk Chocolate 14 Bar Pack 289.8G to basket
Ms Molly's 8 Chewy Caramel Wafer Biscuits 224G
£0.85
£0.38/100g
Write a review
£
0.85
£
0.38
/100g
Add Ms Molly's 8 Chewy Caramel Wafer Biscuits 224G
Add
add Ms Molly's 8 Chewy Caramel Wafer Biscuits 224G to basket
Blue Riband Original 16X18g
Write a review
£
1.95
£
0.68
/100g
Add Blue Riband Original 16X18g
Add
add Blue Riband Original 16X18g to basket
Kit Kat 2 Finger Dark Mint Biscuits 9 Pack 186.3G
£1.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 13/01/2021 until 02/02/2021
Write a review
£
1.50
£
0.81
/100g
Add Kit Kat 2 Finger Dark Mint Biscuits 9 Pack 186.3G
Add
add Kit Kat 2 Finger Dark Mint Biscuits 9 Pack 186.3G to basket
£1.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 13/01/2021 until 02/02/2021
Clubcard Price
Kit Kat 2 Finger Orange Chocolate 14 Bar Pack 289.8G
£2.00
£0.69/100g
Write a review
£
2.00
£
0.69
/100g
Add Kit Kat 2 Finger Orange Chocolate 14 Bar Pack 289.8G
Add
add Kit Kat 2 Finger Orange Chocolate 14 Bar Pack 289.8G to basket
