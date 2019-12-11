By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Kellogg's Rice Krispie Squares Caramel 4 X 36G

Kellogg's Rice Krispie Squares Caramel 4 X 36G
Per bar (36g)
  • Energy642kJ 153kcal
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1784 kJ

Product Description

  • Crispy grains of toasted rice cereal and milk chocolate chunks with a caramely chocolate flavour coating.
  • #SayItWithSquares
  • Write on wraps inside!
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 144g

Information

Ingredients

Kellogg's Toasted Rice Cereal (25%) (Rice, Sugar, Salt, Barley Malt Flavouring, Niacin, Iron, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B2 {Riboflavin}, Vitamin B1 {Thiamin}, Folic Acid, Vitamin D, Vitamin B12), Sweetened Condensed Skimmed Milk (Skimmed Milk, Sugar), Chocolate Flavour Coating (12%) (Sugar, Vegetable Oil {Palm Kernel, Rapeseed} in varying proportions, Milk Whey Powder, Skimmed Milk Powder, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier {Soy Lecithin}, Flavouring), Fructose, Glucose Syrup, Milk Chocolate Chunks (10%) (Sugar, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier {Soy Lecithin}, Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Palm Oil, Invert Sugar Syrup, Sugar, Humectant (Glycerol), Salt, Gelling Agent (Agar), Flavourings, Stabiliser (Disodium Phosphate), Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Antioxidant (E320)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Milk, Soya

Storage

Store in a cool dry place

Name and address

  • Kellogg's,
  • Orange Tower,
  • MediaCityUK,
  • Salford,
  • Greater Manchester,
  • M50 2HF,

Return to

  • Kellogg's Careline
  • Lines open 9am - 5pm Monday to Friday
  • (UK) 0800 626066 (ROI) 1800 626066
  • For more information see
  • www.kelloggs.co.uk
  • www.kelloggs.ie
Net Contents

4 x 36g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g36g Bar
Energy 1784 kJ642 kJ
-424 kcal153 kcal
Fat 12 g4.3 g
of which saturates 9 g3.2 g
Carbohydrate 74 g27 g
of which are sugars 40 g14 g
Fibre 2 g0.7 g
Protein 4.5 g1.6 g
Salt 0.75 g0.27 g

